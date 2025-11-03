New York City Marathon breaks world record for most finishers

The US city surpassed the total from this year's London Marathon by almost three thousand people.

The 2025 New York City Marathon has broken the world record for the most finishers in a 26.2-mile race, with a total of 59,226 people crossing the line in the Big Apple.

This surpasses the figure of 56,640 finishers from April's London Marathon. New York City had held the record with 55,646 finishers until earlier this year.

More than 200,000 people applied for the drawing (that is, ballot) for this year's New York City Marathon.

Of those who completed the 26.2 mile route, 31,927 (53.91%) were men and 27,156 (45.85%) were female, with 143 non-binary finishers.

In the elite fields, runners fought it out old-school from Staten Island to Manhattan, with New York City renowned for not having pacemakers.

Benson Kipruto out-leaned Alex Mutiso in the men's race while Hellen Obiri took apart the women's course record.

It looked like Mutiso, the 2024 London Marathon winner, would chase down Kipruto in the last 100m of the race but his compatriot rallied and they both crossed the line in 2:08:09.

Kipruto, a major marathon champion in Boston, Chicago and Tokyo, won by just 0.16 of a second.

It was almost as close as the battle between Alphonce Felix Simbu and Amanal Petros at the World Championships in Tokyo in September.

Patrick Dever, on his marathon debut, was just one second off the podium with 2:08:58 in New York City. That time put the 2021 British 5000m and 2024 10,000m champion tenth on the UK all-time list.

Eliud Kipchoge also achieved his goal of completing every single marathon major – he'd already run in London, Boston, Chicago, Berlin and Sydney – with a time of 2:14:36 for 17th place. The double Olympic marathon champion then announced he would aim to run seven marathons in as many continents (including Antarctica) over the next two years.

Meanwhile, Obiri regained her title and became the first female athlete to go sub-2:20 at the New York City Marathon with a mark of 2:19:51. The Kenyan also shattered compatriot Margaret Okayo's course record of 2:22:31 from 2003.

Behind the three Kenyans on the podium, Fiona O'Keeffe was the top American woman with 2:22:49 for fourth. Compatriot Annie Frisbie followed in fifth ahead of Sifan Hassan.

Jessica Warner-Judd, making her marathon debut, recorded a time of 2:24:45 for seventh overall in the Big Apple. That mark also put her ninth on the UK all-time list.

In the elite wheelchair fields, Marcel Hug secured his seventh title with 1:30:16 and Susannah Scaroni went back-to-back with 1:42:10.