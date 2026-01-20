Isabelle Davies and Jonny Reep win at Dorney Half Marathon

Here is our latest round-up from the roads, fells and off-road races in the UK courtesy of Martin Duff and Denis Shepherd.

RUN DORNEY HALF-MARATHON & 10km, Buckinghamshire, January 18

In the half-marathon, winners Jonny Reep and Isabelle Davies had big margins of victory.

Overall (13.1M): 1 J Reep 61:31

M50: 1 R Foster (Datch) 78:04

Women: 1 I Davies (Corn) 80:15

Overall (10km): 1 B Kruz (Strat, M40) 33:05

Women: 1 S Giles (Alch, W35) 37:39

BENFLEET 15, Essex, January 18

Overall: 1 B Felton 91:53; 2 S Norris (S’end) 92:54

M70: 1 D Butler (Bill’cay) 2:02:39

Women: 1 S Ormerod (St Alb, W40) 1:44:09; 2 C Brooks (E Ex Tri) 1:46:29

W50: 1 M Lynch (LoS) 2:09:30

W60: 1 J Eley (Mid Ex C) 2:09:43

BRASS MONKEY HALF-MARATHON, York, North Yorkshire, January 18

After dominating the Yorkshire Cross-Country Championships the previous day, City of Leeds put more runners out here and it was their Gavin Taylor who won overall by more than a minute in 65:05.

This was ahead of Aire’s George Ravenhall, with another Leeds man, Gavyn Chalmers a close third.

The women’s race saw top veteran and English Masters international Lindsay Skinner come out ahead with a 76:48 clocking.

Overall: 1 G Taylor (Leeds) 65:05; 2 G Ravenhall (Aire) 66:14; 3 G Chalmers (Leeds) 66:20; 4 J Sagar (Spen) 66:25; 5 S Brashaw (Herne H) 66:46; 6 S Flannagan (Leeds) 66:46; 7 D Garbutt (Dur) 66:58; 8 E Evans (Wharf) 67:35; 9 R Scott (R&Z) 67:56; 10 B Coop (Bury) 68:09; 11 A Bailes (Birtley) 68:24; 12 A Sayers (Crook) 68:40

M40: 1 J Anderson (NSP) 69:32; 2 J Eaton (Tad) 70:44

M45: 1 J Parapia (Otley) 71:52; 2 A Heppell (Gosf) 72:12

M50: 1 J Richardson (NSP) 75:51

M55: 1 W Pearson (Elvet) 78:07; 2 R Ginn (Pock) 78:40

M60: 1 P Clough (Elvet) 83:55; 2 D West (H’gate) 84:33

M65: 1 I Norman (Heaton) 85:17; 2 D L’Anson (St Ther) 88:27

M70: 1 J James (Ponteland) 98:02

Women: 1 L Skinner (Off Couch, W40) 76:48; 2 R Friend (Leeds, W35) 77:32; 3 J Elgood (Nidd) 78:29; 4 L Thompson (York, W35) 78:34; 5 D Ellis (H’gate, W45) 78:55; 6 H Langham (Leeds, W35) 79:29

W50: 1 R Dadswell (Birt) 87:08; 2 H Simpson 89:34

W55: 1 W Chapman (Sund Str) 87:18; 2 K Neesom (N Marske) 89:46

W60: 1 J Murdy (S Shields) 89:46

BrighTEN, Brighton, East Sussex, January 18

Overall (10M): 1 P Maher 53:44

M50: 1 S Winder (E&E) 59:10

Women: 1 L Lavender 60:40

FOUR VILLAGES HALF-MARATHON, Helsby, Cheshire, January 18

Overall: C Sarsfield (Helsby) 68:40; 2 M Collins (Osw) 68:42; 3 T Charles (Chorl, M40) 68:56; 4 B Taylor (Pensby) 69:45; 5 S Whitehead (Vale R) 70:19

M50: 1 A Pickford (Alt) 76:43; 2 D McDonough (Kirkby) 76:50

M55: 1 P Jones (Shrews) 75:02

M60: 1 W McGarrell (W Chesh) 84:15

Women: 1 N Reece (Wilm, W40) 81:52

W50: 1 J Bentley (Velo) 92:45; 2 L Blizzard (Warr) 94:36

W55: 1 Halsall (Helsb) 93:16

FRED HUGHES 10, Inc Hertfordshire Championships, St Albans, January 18

Whilst Michael Waddington and Freya Weddell won overall in 52:13 and 56:49 respectively, behind, there was another British ten mile best for W55 Karima Harris in second spot in the women’s race.

The Highgate Harrier improved upon her 59:49, set here last year, with a 59:05 new age group mark and said: “I had a great race. I beat my W55 GB record, so I am really pleased.”

Overall: 1 M Waddington (Ware) 52;13; 2 J Eykelbosch (Dac) 54:25; 3 G Withers (St Alb) 54:33; 4 M Innocenti (Tring, M40) 54:40; 5 T Fulton 54:50; 6 M Southerby 54:52

M50: 1 A McCarron (QPH) 56:38

M60: 1 A Leach (NHRR) 57:57

Women: 1 F Weddell (St Alb) 56:49; 2 K Harris (High, W55) 59:05

W65: 1 L Hembury (Tring) 75:08

LINDA FRANKS 5, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, January 18

Overall: 1 A Lee (W Tempo, M40) 25:33; 2 S Morey (Chelt, M40) 25:36

Women: 1 I Brinsden (CLC) 27:36

W40: 1 K Newcombe (Stroud) 29:36

W45: 1 K Jacobs (Ciren) 29:47

W50: 1 T Hinxman (Glouc) 30:44

REEDHAM 10, Norfolk, January 18

Overall: 1 M Bath (Norw RR) 53:10

M45: 1 N Adams (NNBR) 55:24

M55: 1 M Weaver (High) 58:43

Women: 1 L Finch (Bure) 60:02

W40: 1 H Carr (Wym) 63:09

W45: 1 C Cummings (Norw) 65:12

W50: 1 T Adams (Norw) 72:15

W60: 1 C Henery (Norw) 75:31

NEWCASTLE 10km, Tyne & Wear, January 17

Scottish invader Kevin Campbell, who ran a 65:34 half-marathon in Larne back in August, headed all of the locals to win overall in 29:19.

Behind Chris Coulson improved his personal best by 12 seconds with a 29:35 clocking ahead of third placed Dominic Jones’ 29:47.

For the women, Megan Stenhouse was 14 seconds outside her best, set at Clitheroe in December, with a 34:30 clocking ahead of top W40 Rachel Brown’s 34:41, a time just two seconds outside her best from that same race.

Overall: 1 K Campbell (Cambus) 29:19; 2 C Coulson (Morp) 29:35; 3 D Jones (C&C) 29:47; 4 O Subuh-Symons (Ambleside) 29:52; 6 B Felton (Chelm) 30:08; 7 P Smallcombe (Morp) 30:19; 8 J Wilson (NE Proj) 30:37; 9 L Holmes (Jers, U20) 30:43; 10 F Conway 30:45

M40: 1 R McLeod (Morp) 31:10

M55: 1 D Burrows (North M) 35:25

M60: 1 P Davison 37:10; 2 G Connor (NE Proj) 38:40

Women: 1 M Stenhouse (R&N) 34:30; 2 R Brown (Border, W40) 34:41; 3 E Pannone (Hallam) 34:44; 4 S Smith (NSP, W35) 35:22; 5 L Storey 36:05

W45: 1 K Burville (Morp) 40:04

W55: 1 K Spencer (Valley St) 40:33

B Race selected

W45: 1 K Lowrey (NE Proj) 40:34

W55: 1 L Turnbull (Vector) 42:45

W65: 1 J Gray-Carnaffin (J Tyne) 44:45

TWO PIERS 10km, Llandudno, North Wales, January 17

Overall: 1 O Roberts (Merr’dd) 31:59

M60: 1 C Hollinshead (C&S) 36:55

Women: 1 E Odea (Dees) 35:44

W45: 1 K Sharman (Higham) 40:41

STREET 5km, Somerset, January 14

Overall: 1 T Webb (Wells) 15:03

Women: 1 P Aspinall (Wells) 18:51

W45: 1 G Pearson (Yeo) 19:28

Multi-terrain

FALKLAND YOMP, Falkland, Fife, January 11

Overall (6.8M/1535ft): 1 R Downie (L’ber) 47:08; 2 I McWhinnie (Fife) 48:05; 3 R Van Rensburg (Fife) 49:26; 4 S Feltbower (Ochil, M40) 49:28; 5 Ross Bathgate 49:35; 6 R Mcinally (S’earn) 50:11

M50: G Baxter (Ochil) 54:49

M60: J Kelman (Fife) 66:33

Women: 1 R Van Resnburg (Fife, W50) 59:31; 2 T Barber (Falk TR) 59:58; 3 A Cunningham (S’earn, W60) 68:38; 4 K Grenfell (S’earn, W50) 69:13

Fell

FEEL THE BURNS, Selkirk, January 18

Overall (21.4km/800m): 1 A Douglas (W’lands CC) 84:03; 2 T Hilton (Moorf) 85:12; 3 E Narbett (C’thy) 86:38; 4 D Dry (Shett) 87:13; 5 D Bunn (C’thy) 88:44; 6 R Abernethy (Ochil) 89:00

M40: D Ward (HBT) 95:17

M50: M Reid (C’thy) 1:42:00

M60: S Whitlie (C’thy) 1:55:08

M70: A Paul (P’bello) 2:42:33

Women: 1 E McNicol (Law) 95:10; 2 G Pow (C’thy) 1:41:39; 3 E Heger (Shett) 1:43:21; 4 A McCavana (C’thy) 1:49:29

W40: C Gordon (HBT) 1:54:16

W50: D Warner (P’bello) 2:06:26

W60: C Bagness (N’land F) 2:23:42

THE KYMIN, Monmouth, January 18

Overall (6.36km/350m): 1 R Goodrick (Vegan) 30:56; 2 W Chalk (Mynydd D, U20) 32:00; 3 J Ford (Mynydd D) 32:22; 4 W Turner (Mynydd D) 33:07; 5 A Middlewick (Parc BB) 33:42; 6 T Black (MDC) 34:09

M40: B Saunders (Spir Monm) 36:44

M50: C Medcalf (San Dom) 38:21

M60: M Webb (Mynydd D) 40:57

M70: J Aggleton (MDC) 48:18

Women: 1 K Entwistle (Mynydd D) 36:12; 2 B Logan (Mynydd D) 37:28; 3 R Probert (Mynydd D, W50) 39:52; 4 K Ironside (MDC) 40:15

W60: E Richards (Caerl) 48:46

SOREEN STANBURY SPLASH, Keighley, January 18

Overall (7M/1200ft): 1 A Lomas (Hyde P) 48:39; 2 T Mason (Wharf, M45) 49:18; 3 T Stapleton (Wharf) 50:09; 4 E Hassell (Wharf) 50:13; 5 Ben Farrar 52:03; 6 M Waters (Wharf) 53:13

M50: Rob Thackray 54:21

M55: N Armitage (P&B) 60:59

M60: A Smith (Barl) 64:55

M65: B Whalley (P&B) 72:06

M70: K Brewster (Vall) 77:03

U20: G Whittlestone (Ilkley) 60:17

Women: 1 L Powell-Smith (B’burn, W45) 54:30; 2 S Whittaker (Bury) 58:33; 3 J Roberts (N Leeds FR) 63:48; 4 S Chrisanthou (Calder V, W50) 66:47

W55: J Powell (Wharf) 67:03

W60: A Weston (Ilkley) 73:25

BOX HILL, Dorking, January 17

Overall (7.5M/1800ft): 1 Z Arasaretnam-Hale (B&H, M40) 56:10; 2 W Gardner (Belg) 57:34; 3 L Pettit (Bri Phx) 57:44; 4 P Cook (R’lagh) 58:00; 5 T Dobra (Heading) 58:39; 6 J Killip (R’lagh) 58:48

M50: J Wright (Hors Sh) 66:11

M60: H Balfour (Dulw) 81:07

TEAM: 1 R’lagh 67; 2 St Geo Hos 83; 3 TH&H 182

Women: 1 S Whatmough (R’lagh) 65:19; 2 L Jacklin (Morn) 71:54; 3 C Fenwick (S’oaks, W40) 72:21; 4 E Relton (G&G) 72:56

W50: K Walker (Hors Sh) 79:43

W60: C Morgan (Wimb Win) 1:45:42

TEAM: 1 R’lagh 21; 2 TH&H 42; 3 Clap Ch 47