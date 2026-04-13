Blyth 10km kicks off our weekend road racing round-up

News from Northumberland plus the young athletes races at the national road relays, Brighton Marathon and London Landmarks Half.

BLYTH 10km, Northumberland, April 12

Alex Brown won the Port of Blyth event, from Blyth Quayside to Seaton Sluice and back, with a half-minute margin over Lewis Liddle, as Jessica Eaton was a women’s race winner in 37:27.

Down the field, there were a series of good performances by the veteran women, most notably by top W60 Jackie Murdy’s 41:59.

Overall: 1 A Brown (Hought) 31:37; 2 L Liddle (Gate) 32:07; 3 L McDonough (Alnw, U20) 32:38

M40: 1 A Swinburn (Morp) 32:44

M50: 1 D Milligan (Elvet) 35:30

Women: 1 J Eaton (Tyne Br) 37:27

W45: 1 W Pawsey (NSP) 39:59

W50: 1 S McLean-Dann (NSP) 40:11

W55: 1 W Chapman (Sund Str) 40:55

W60: 1 J Murdy (S Shields) 41:59

W65: 1 C Page (Alnw) 43:31

W75: 1 C Gale (N York M) 58:14

BOSTON Marathon, Lincolnshire, April 12

Overall: 1 D Webster (Dund RR) 2:34:10

Women: 1 L Keep (Lewes) 2:54:22

BRIGHTON & HOVE MARATHON WEEKEND, East Sussex, April 12

Overall (26.2M): 1 S Cook 2:25:05; 2 R Deakin 2:29:48; 3 A Hudson (M40) 2:32:02

Women: 1 A Harris 2:49:38; 2 F Gold 2:51:42; 3 L Lavender 2:53:56

Overall (10km): 1 K Barnes 31:33

M60: 1 M Mellish 37:33

Women: 1 J Golder 37:01

W50: 1 S Rushforth 39:05

LINCOLN 10km, Lincolnshire, April 12

Overall: 1 J Wilkinson (Newark) 30:48; 2 W Strangeway (Linc W, W40) 31:02; 3 J Parkinson (Newark) 31:44

M50: 1 E Barbosa Nettle) 33:42

Women: 1 C Thornton (Linc W) 34:36; 2 L Mulgrew 36:24

W40: 1 R Taylor (Newark) 38:17

LITTLE BROMLEY 10km Essex, April 12

Overall: 1 K Clements (SB) 30:55; 2 L Whittaker (LoS) 31:51; 3 O Rees (Ips Ph) 31:55

M60: 1 O Dare (Witham) 36:18; 2 C Ridley (Col H) 36:54; 3 P Spowage (Col H) 38:21

M65: 1 N Rankin (B’fleet) 39:19

Women: 1 H Somani (VP&TH) 37:08

W50: 1 E Nash (Ips H) 37:47; 2 W King (Chelm) 42:03

W65: 1 C Benstead (Oke) 42:41

LONDON LANDMARKS HALF-MARATHON, Westminster, April 12

Overall: 1 S Otway 68:31; 2 E Molloy 72:29

M60: 1 R Rigby 87:53

Women: 1 C Vidal 76:48

W45: 1 I Jalinciute 85:02

W50: 1 E Proto 91:58

W60: 1 M Earle 1:41:10

SALISBURY 10, Wiltshire, April 12

Overall: 1 D Pointing (Salis) 53:08; 2 A Winterbottom Win RC, M40) 53:27; 3 V Price Vectis) 53:58

M50: 1 E Hughes (Soton) 58:48

M60: 1 K Gale (Ports) 61:36

Women: 1 S Winstone (Soton, W35) 60:14

W45: 1 L Locks (AFD) 62:50

W55: 1 E Princep (Roms) 73:20

W60: 1 L Tyler (Farn R) 73:41

THAMES TOWPTH 10, Richmond, London, April 12

Overall: 1 A Barnes (Lon H) 55:39

Women: 1 A Braham (Ealing E, W50) 58:54

ERRA YOUNG ATHLETES 5km CHAMPIONSHIP, Sutton Park, West Midlands, April 11

Tom Thake and Gabrielle Pinder were the stand out runners in this championship which still fails to properly catch on and entries remain disappointingly low.

Thake won the under-17 men’s race in 16:05 after battling with Louie Hemmings throughout. He said: "I was slightly ahead but it was down to a sprint finish.”

Talking about the constant wind he noted that “there was some protection under the trees.”

Pinder retained her under-15 girls title after leading throughout while under-17 women’s winner Isabella Harrison said: “Oh my gosh it was windy and I’ve been injured for six months.”

Under-15 boys winner Peter Wayman said: “We were neck and neck and I only came away in the last 400 metres.”

U17 men: 1 T Thake (Hallam) 16:05; 2 L Hemmings (P’boro & NV) 16:06; 3 E Tomlinson (BRAT) 16:29

TEAM: 1 Hallamshire 12; 2 BRAT 18; 3 Halesowen 30

U15 boys: 1 P Wayman (Border) 16:14; 2 F Hayward (Wyc P) 16:17; 3 W King (BRAT) 18:23

TEAM: 1 BRAT 13

U17 women: 1 I Harrison (HW) 17:56; 2 O McManus (Salf) 18:40; 3 L Hellingsworth (Hales) 18:47

TEAM: 1 Halesowen 12

U15 girls: 1 G Pinder (N Marske) 18:09; 2 O Murphy (Birt) 18:31; 3 A Haldane (Read) 18:43

TEAM: 1 Tipton 15

DAVE JONES PROM 5, Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, April 9

Ben Robinson jogged around the course to secure the series title with another individual victory and did so under his previous Bristol & West club name, that he entered the series with.

Overall: 1 B Robinson (W Tempo) 25:43; 2 J Williamson 25:46

M55: 1 S Wood (Cleve) 28:49

M60: 1 M Robinson 30:00

Women: 1 H Pepessse (B&W, W35) 30:32

W40: 1 A Smith (Weston) 31:44

W50: 1 P Davies (SWRR) 33:52

YEOVIL 5km, SPRING/SUMMER SERIES, Yeovilton, Somerset, April 8

Overall: 1 J Finch (N Som, U20) 15:27; 2 O Purchase (Exe, U20) 15:34

M60: 1 I Middlebrook (Eg H) 18:27

M70: 1 D Bedwell (B&W) 21;20

Women: 1 I Cherritt (B’mth, U20) 17:38

W55: 1 S Capstick (R F’ever) 22:01