Ben Robinson dominates Gloucester League in Cheltenham

Canicross specialist excels as we bring you our latest cross-country round-up from across Britain.

GLOUCESTER LEAGUE, Cheltenham, February 14

Ben Robinson won overall for Western Tempo by well over a minute as the orange vested Midland champions also came out on top in the team stakes at Pittville Park.

Back in November, Robinson won the British & Irish Masters International M40 title. He is also a canicross specialist and has won European and world titles and has a best 5km time of 11:56 with one of his dogs, Zuma.

It was a similar story in the women’s race where Isabel Brinsden led CLC Striders to the women’s team plaudits. This almost exactly six years after winning the Surrey Ladies League and two Surrey cross-country titles.

Men: 1 B Robinson (W Tempo) 30:50; 2 R Monti (Bath U, U20) 32:06; 3 S Davies (T Bath, U20) 32:24; 4 B Pearce (T Bath) 32:30; 5 R Fairley (Avon Tempo) 33:07; 6 A Daniel (T Bath) 33:13

M40: 1 R Green (CLC) 33:27

M50: 1 M Fallows (W Tempo) 35:36

M55: 1 C Sentence (Tewk) 36:19

M60: 1 A Hope (Sev) 39:35

U20: 3 J Mathews (Bath U) 33:36

Men TEAM: 1 Western Tempo

U17: 1 T Loughlin (T Bath) 22:04; 2 B Clarke (Glouc) 23:00; 3 C Houghton (T Bath) 23:18

TEAM: 1 Team Bath 12

U15: 1 G Davies (T Bath) 16:47; 2 D Necrews (Swin) 16:58; 3 B Conway (Swin) 17:09

TEAM: 1 Swindon 15

U13: 1 O Davenport-Jones (Chelt) 9:41; 2 N Sutton (Glouc) 9:42; 3 T Brooks (Glouc) 10:02

TEAM: 1 Cheltenham 11

Women: 1 I Brinsden (CLC) 24:20; 2 F Spruit (T Bath) 24:50; 3 A Tredgett (Sev) 25:36

W40: 1 K Newcombe (Stroud) 26:14

W45: 1 H Knight (CLC) 27:20

W50: 1 K Fairburn (Chelt) 28:04

W55: 1 K Heyrman (CLC) 27:52

U20: 1 R Brook (Glouc) 25:17

U17: 1 P Swarbrook (T Bath) 26:21

Women TEAM: 1 CLC Striders

U15: 1 I Wightman (Chelt) 18:28; 2 L Leon-Hodgson (Glouc) 18:35; 3 L Simpson (B&W) 18:50

TEAM: 1 Cheltenham 10

U13: 1 L Leach (Stroud) 10:15; 2 O Lynch (T Bath) 10:36; 3 J Bailey (helt) 10:55

TEAM: 1 Cheltenham 15

SUSSEX LEAGUE, Match 4, Glyndebourne, East Sussex, February 14

Despite the famous opera venue being used as a backdrop for the final league match of the season, there was no singing and dancing but it was 17-year-old Finlay Goodman, the Sussex junior champion, who won his first senior league race.

Goodman moved up from second in the previous round at Ardingly, the Sussex showground to win by 41 seconds from Josh Burgess.

The women’s event again also included the under-17 women but it was Sussex senior champion Milly Dickinson who was fifth in the South of England championships, who came out ahead. This was from Eastbourne Rovers’ under-17 Freda Pearce to maintain seniority.

Men: 1 F Goodman (B&H, U20) 31:39; 2 J Burgess (Lewes) 32:20; 3 S Heath (Phoe) 33:14

M45: 1 J Baker (Chich R) 33:45

M50: 1 H Bristow (B&H) 35:14

M55: 1 CJ Neville (Burg HR) 36:04

M60: 1 M Usher (Lewes) 39:56

M65: 1 T Hicks (Hay H) 47:40

U20: 2 T Wood (Horsh BS) 35:59

TEAM Div 1 (6 to score): 1 Lewes 71; 2 B&H 118; 3 Phoenix 196

M35 TEAM: 1 Worthing 17; 2 Lewes 28; 3 Phoenix 31

M50 TEAM: 1 B&H 18

U17: 1 A Roberts (B&H) 20:42; 2 D Airey (Craw) 21:06; 3F Boniface (Horsh) 21:17

TEAM: 1 B&H 18; 2 Crawley 18; 3 Lewes 24

U15: 1 O Goodman (Hy) 17:17; 2 G Urben (B&H) 17:312; 3 S Gill (B&H) 17:33

TEAM: 1 B&H 11; 2 Chich R 20; 3 Hy AC 22

U13: 1 I Bowley (Phoe) 12:38; 2 R Ayre (Worth) 12:43; 3 B Moyes (B&H) 12:50

TEAM: 1 Worthing 19; 2 Phoenix 24; 3 B&H 25

Women: 1 M Dickinson (Phoe) 23:14; 2 F Pearce (E’brne, U17) 23:43; 3 E Hill (Chich R, U17) 23:37

W40: 1 R Hillman (Lewes) 25:41

W45: A Browne (Worth Gazelles) 25:48

W55: 1 J Brown (E’brne) 26:38

W65: 1 J Lennon (Steyn) 33:40

U17: 3 I Wheeler (Horsh BS) 24:13

TEAM Div 1 (4 to score): 1 Phoenix 32; 2 Eastbourne Rovers 52; 3 Chich R 58

W35 TEAM (3 to score): 1 Worthing 17; 2 Lewes 28; 3 Phoenix 31

W50 TEAM: 1 Burgess Hill 22

U17 TEAM: 1 Crawley 20; 2 Chich R 21; 3 Phoenix 38

U15: 1 R Armstrong B&H) 20:02; 2 C Airey (Horsh BS) 20:36; 3 K McCrae (E’brne) 20:48

TEAM: 1 Hy 17; 2 B&H 32; 3 Horsham Blue Star 38

U13: 1 E Pemberton (Chich R) 13:40; 2 E Ortiz (B&H) 13:49; 3 T Buckland (Hy) 14:34

TEAM: 1 Chich R 12; 2 B&H 13; 3 Hy 31