Multi-eventer stars at a top-class BUCS event in Sheffield along with hurdler Daniel Goriola in a UK round-up which also includes a W50 record on the roads and a masters inter-area match

BUCS ATHLETICS INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS, Sheffield, February 23-25

Glasgow-bound pentathlete Abigail Pawlett got a great send off for the World Indoors when she won the hurdles in a PB 8.17 which was backed up by a 14.16m shot PB which got her second spot at the British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) Indoor Champs.

Daniel Goriola won the 60m hurdles in 7.72 to go second all-time in the under-20 age group to Jon Ridgeon’s 7.68 which was set almost 40 years ago.

Brooke Ironside won the 200m in a championships best of 23.37 while European under-20 400m hurdles finalist Emily Newnham improved her 400m championships record from 53,18 to 53.06.

European cross-country bronze medallist Alex Millard won the women’s 3000m in 9:06.33 to improve world silver medallist and Commonwealth champion Lisa Dobriskey’s 19-year-old record.

Triple jumper Archie Yeo added the BUCS title to the UK title he won last week with a 15.73m PB.

Another to gain the British and BUCS double was pole vaulter Owen Heard who cleared 5.33m.

Former European under-20 and under-23 800m medallist Ethan Hussey showed good endurance to win the men’s 3000m in a PB 8:05.22.

Tyler Bilyard, who ran his first sub-four minute mile earlier in the month and then ran in the World University Games cross-country, finishing seventh, won a slow and tactical 1500m.

Men: 60: 1 S Baffour (De Montfort (BUCS)) 6.68; 2 T Panton (Brunel (BUCS)) 6.75; 3 D Moore (Birmingham (BUCS)) 6.77.

200: 1 D Chapman (Leeds Beckett (BUCS)) 20.97; 2 H Taylor (Loughborough (BUCS)) 21.02; 3 J Houslin (Brunel (BUCS), U20) 21.29.

400: 1 A Houchin (Loughborough (BUCS), U20) 48.23; 2 C Bailey (Birmingham (BUCS)) 48.39; 3 T Hunter (Manchester (BUCS)) 48.39; 4 K Samwell-Nash (Brunel (BUCS)) 48.68.

800: 1 J Smith (Durham (BUCS)) 1:51.52; 2 H Jonas (Loughborough (BUCS), U20) 1:51.91.

1500: 1 T Bilyard (Birmingham (BUCS)) 3:55.72; 2 J Davies (Bath (BUCS)) 3:55.99; 3 J Patton (Strathclyde (BUCS)) 3:56.99; 4 A Dray (Cambridge (BUCS)) 3:57.22; 5 J Dickson (Loughborough (BUCS)) 3:57.49; 6 H Fisher (Birmingham City (BUCS)) 3:58.62; 7 A Ede (Cardiff Met (BUCS)) 3:58.96.

3000: 1 E Hussey (Leeds Beckett (BUCS)) 8:05.22; 2 T Bridger (Birmingham (BUCS)) 8:05.26; 3 B MacMillan (Stirling (BUCS)) 8:08.31; 4 R Miell-Ingram (Loughborough (BUCS)) 8:10.00; 5 P Bradshaw (Edinburgh (BUCS)) 8:10.24; 6 L Minale (Northumbria (BUCS)) 8:10.45; 7 A Gruen (Oxford (BUCS)) 8:11.40; 8 T Crockett (Exeter (BUCS)) 8:12.27; 9 S Mills (Leeds Beckett (BUCS)) 8:21.49; 10 E Wheelwright (Leeds (BUCS)) 8:21.92; 11 J Cornish (Oxford (BUCS)) 8:28.73.

60H: 1 D Goriola (Nott) 7.72; 2 T Wilcock (Loughborough (BUCS)) 7.79; 3 J Agbodza (Nottingham Trent (BUCS)) 7.81; 4 R Hedman (St Mary's (BUCS)) 7.92; 5 A Hoole (Heriot-Watt (BUCS)) 7.93; 6 R Cottell (Leeds (BUCS)) 8.16; 7 C Holder (Cardiff Met (BUCS)) 8.18; 8 J Mann (Derby (BUCS)) 8.30.

HJ: 1 K Jack (Birmingham (BUCS)) 2.12; 2 T Kwissa (Leeds Beckett (BUCS)) 2.09; 3 L Ball (Bath (BUCS)) 2.06; 4 M Williams (Leeds Beckett (BUCS)) 2.06; 5 H Whyley (Nottingham Trent (BUCS)) 2.03; 6 C Forbes (Strathclyde (BUCS)) 2.03; 7 J Ashiru (Nottingham (BUCS)) 2.00; 8 T Cherry (Birmingham (BUCS), U20) 1.94

PV: r1: 1 O Heard (Loughborough (BUCS)) 5.33; 2 M Mellor (Loughborough (BUCS)) 4.73; 3 K Kapur-Walton (Manchester Met (BUCS)) 4.43; 4 O Segun (Warwick (BUCS)) 4.33; 5 A Bowling (Warwick (BUCS)) 4.33; 6 M Herbert-Ruiz (Strathclyde (BUCS), U20) 4.23. r2: 1 A Hoole (Heriot-Watt (BUCS)) 4.63; 2 O Schorr-Kon (Cardiff (BUCS)) 4.43; 3 K Gilbert (Cardiff Met (BUCS)) 4.33; 4 C Williams-Stein (Liverpool John Moores (BUCS)) 4.23; 5 A Mackay (Strathclyde (BUCS)) 4.23

LJ: 1 A Hoole (Heriot-Watt (BUCS)) 7.52; 2 A Yeo (Loughborough (BUCS)) 7.38; 3 S Danson (Loughborough (BUCS)) 7.25; 4 D Ryan (Brunel (BUCS)) 7.13; 5 J Woods (Birmingham (BUCS)) 7.04; 6 C Moncur (Birmingham (BUCS)) 7.01; 7 S Simmons (Kent (BUCS)) 6.91; 8 W Reid (Leeds Beckett (BUCS), U20) 6.84.

TJ: 1 A Yeo (Loughborough (BUCS)) 15.73; 2 J Aki-Sawyerr (Loughborough (BUCS)) 15.32; 3 T Dronfield (Brunel (BUCS)) 15.12; 4 J Woods (Birmingham (BUCS)) 15.07; 5 S Twumasi Ampofo (Brunel (BUCS)) 14.39; 6 M Cox (Birmingham (BUCS)) 14.12; 7 J Wright (Cardiff Met (BUCS)) 14.08; 8 A Gray (Bath (BUCS)) 13.92; 9 N Odeh (Cardiff (BUCS)) 13.88.

SP: 1 Z Davies (Loughborough (BUCS)) 16.24; 2 D Claydon (Loughborough (BUCS)) 16.13; 3 K Tosun (Bristol (BUCS)) 16.07; 4 B Steel (Sheffield (BUCS)) 15.10; 5 J Matthews (Birmingham (BUCS)) 15.04; 6 D Pawlett (Cardiff Met (BUCS)) 14.47; 7 J Wordsworth (Leeds Beckett (BUCS)) 13.28; 8 C Moncur (Birmingham (BUCS)) 13.25; 9 C Uzoigwe (Manchester (BUCS), U20) 12.99.

Women: 60: 1 A Bell (Edinburgh (BUCS)) 7.35; 2 S Skervin (Nottingham Trent (BUCS)) 7.43; 3 B Ironside (AECC (BUCS)) 7.48; 4 K Mayindu (East London (BUCS)) 7.54; 5 S Grace (East Anglia (BUCS)) 7.56; 6 J Wilkins (Birmingham (BUCS), U20) 7.63; 7 L Garland (UHI (BUCS)) 7.64; 8 H Bhadra (Loughborough (BUCS)) 7.69.

200: 1 B Ironside (AECC (BUCS)) 23.37; 2 H Longden (University of the West of Engl) 23.74; 3 P Malik (Loughborough (BUCS)) 23.84; 4 L Garland (UHI (BUCS)) 24.03; 5 J Moss (Loughborough (BUCS)) 24.04; 6 A Babalola (York (BUCS)) 24.60.

400: 1 E Newnham (Loughborough (BUCS)) 53.06; 2 R McCann (Queen's (BUCS)) 54.66; 3 R Tjernagel (Brunel (BUCS)) 55.65; 4 O Brennan (Birmingham (BUCS)) 56.35; 5 J Astill (Loughborough (BUCS), U20) 56.66.

800: 1 I King (Loughborough (BUCS)) 2:06.92; 2 C Buckley (Oxford (BUCS)) 2:08.45; 3 H Roberts (Sheffield Hallam (BUCS)) 2:08.52.

1500: 1 A Shipley (Oxford (BUCS)) 4:19.72; 2 H Anderson (Edinburgh (BUCS)) 4:20.95; 3 Z Hunter (Birmingham (BUCS)) 4:24.68; 4 T Brockley-Langford (Loughborough (BUCS)) 4:26.67; 5 S Coutts (Leeds (BUCS)) 4:28.63; 6 K Brady-Jones (Loughborough (BUCS), U20) 4:30.44.

3000: 1 A Millard (Loughborough (BUCS)) 9:06.33; 2 A Nerurkar (Leeds (BUCS)) 9:20.48; 3 J Wood (Durham (BUCS)) 9:26.76; 4 B Barlow (Sheffield (BUCS)) 9:33.14; 5 K Willis (Birmingham (BUCS)) 9:34.53; 6 E Palmer (Birmingham (BUCS)) 9:47.34; 7 S Mason (Leeds (BUCS)) 9:53.41

60H: 1 A Pawlett (Loughborough (BUCS)) 8.17; 2 M Jessop (Bucks New (BUCS)) 8.25; 3 J Davidson (Aberdeen (BUCS)) 8.32; 4 E Maughan (Newcastle (BUCS)) 8.36; 5 Y Uwakwe (Loughborough (BUCS)) 8.48; 6 D Hales (Birmingham (BUCS)) 8.67; 7 E Ajagbe (Nottingham (BUCS)) 8.73; 8 K Holt (Birmingham (BUCS)) 8.89.

HJ: 1 H Ferguson (Manchester Met (BUCS)) 1.78; 2 E Fonteyne (Bath (BUCS)) 1.75; 3 C Coates (Leeds Beckett (BUCS), U20) 1.72; 4 L Church (Cardiff Met (BUCS)) 1.69; 5 Z Ateba (Birmingham (BUCS), U20) 1.66; 6 B Bovell (Loughborough (BUCS)) 1.66

PV: r1: 1 J Spencer-Smith (St Mary’s (BUCS)) 4.13; 2 S Ashurst (Loughborough (BUCS)) 4.13; 3 S Barbour (Glasgow (BUCS)) 3.83; 4 E Oakden (Birmingham (BUCS)) 3.63; 5 E Kutman (London South Bank (BUCS)) 3.53; 6 B Yeandle (Anglia Ruskin (BUCS)) 3.33. r2: 1 L Pinchess (Liverpool (BUCS), U20) 3.43; 2 B Falconer (Sheffield Hallam (BUCS)) 3.23; 3 M Hamer (Brunel (BUCS)) 3.23; 5 A Taylor (Cardiff Met (BUCS), U20) 3.13; 6 S Hornung (Cardiff Met (BUCS), U20) 3.03

LJ: 1 C Martin-Evans (Birmingham City (BUCS)) 6.26; 2 M Palmer (Loughborough (BUCS)) 6.05; 3 R Jerges (Loughborough (BUCS)) 5.87; 4 S Jones (Edge Hill (BUCS)) 5.87; 5 A Warre (Brunel (BUCS)) 5.84; 6 E Thomas (UW TSD: Carmarthen (BUCS)) 5.78; 7 H Wallace (Strathclyde (BUCS)) 5.68; 9 G Dickinson (University of the West of Engl) 5.51.

TJ: 1 L Hulland (Loughborough (BUCS)) 12.97; 2 A Warre (Brunel (BUCS)) 12.60; 3 M Yalekhue (Brunel (BUCS), U20) 12.33; 4 L Agberemi (King's College (BUCS)) 12.25; 5 J Hulland (Leicester (BUCS)) 12.25; 6 R Otaruoh (Sheffield (BUCS)) 11.89; 7 O Reah (Nottingham (BUCS)) 11.67; 8 A Gray (Bath (BUCS)) 11.58; 9 L Hill (Cardiff (BUCS), U20) 11.44; 10 C Earl (Newcastle (BUCS)) 11.19; 11 F Akpan (Nottingham (BUCS)) 11.02.

SP: 1 J Hopkins (Brunel (BUCS)) 14.54; 2 A Pawlett (Loughborough (BUCS)) 14.16; 3 A Kennedy (Glasgow (BUCS)) 13.55; 4 M Joseph (Coventry (BUCS)) 13.27; 5 S du Toit (Loughborough (BUCS)) 12.15; 6 S Stubbs (Bath (BUCS)) 11.97; 7 A McTeggart (Manchester Met (BUCS)) 11.44; 8 C Rimmer (Sheffield (BUCS)) 11.39; 9 Z Acton (Brunel (BUCS)) 11.27.

ENGLAND MASTERS ATHLETICS ASSOCIATION (EMAA) INDOORS INTER-AREA CHALLENGE, Lee Valley, February 25



M35 men: 60: r1: 1 D Bradley (C&N, M45) 7.06; 2 I Adekanmbi (Glas C) 7.17; 3 J Wood (Harrow, M45) 7.39; 5 A Mc Sween (ESM, M40) 7.51. 200: r1: 1 G Stephens (Worth, M45) 23.35; 2 A Mc Sween (ESM, M40) 24.05. 400: r1: 1 A Bellis (Traff, M45) 53.48; 2 J Williams (L'nelli) 53.91. 800: 1 C Loudon (Camb H) 1:59.69; 2 P Watkeys (BMH, M40) 2:01.73; 3 C Lamb (R&N) 2:01.92; 4 S Janally (Stoke) 2:04.79. 1500: 1 O Williams (Les C) 4:12.93; 2 M Cummings (Herne H) 4:14.39; 3 D Locker (Kett, M45) 4:25.18; 4 A Parmenter (C&C, M45) 4:28.37. 60H: 1 M Elliott (Met P, M45) 8.09; 5 D Towart (Tyne, M45) 9.88. HJ: 1 A Lombaard (E&H, M45) 1.65. PV: 1 B Ahmet (K&P) 3.80; 2 I Parkinson (Wyc P, M45) 3.70; 3 A Pritchard (Macc, M40) 3.40. LJ: 1 M Hall (PNV) 5.96; 2 S Chinaka (Newp) 5.81; 3 J Poxon (Burt, M40) 5.73. SP: 1 D Larrington (Bed C, M40) 12.22

M45: 800: 1 M Turner (Hale, M50) 2:12.03; 2 S Coombes (Herne H, M50) 2:12.27

M50: 60: r1: 1 T Hodgson (Morp) 7.48; 2 R Whiting (Worth, M55) 7.70; 3 S Sutherland (SB) 7.95. r2: 1 A Leigh (C&N, M55) 8.08; 2 R Samuel (Harrow, M55) 8.22. 200: r1: 1 R Whiting (Worth, M55) 25.39; 2 A Leigh (C&N, M55) 25.82; 3 S Sutherland (SB) 25.94. 400: r1: 1 C Pounder (York) 57.11; 2 G Asbury (W&B) 57.92. 1500: 1 S Coombes (Herne H) 4:19.64; 2 J Hodge (B&W) 4:39.80; 3 J Gonzalez-Armas (26.2, M55) 4:40.89. 60H: 1 G Smith (Lut) 8.83; 2 C Pounder (York) 9.24; 3 B Marsden (Wyc P, M55) 9.26; 4 G Price (Swan, M55) 11.15; 5 D Pearson (W’borne, M55) 11.16. HJ: 1 A Young Johnson (Mid M, M55) 1.65; 2 S Sutherland (SB) 1.50; 3 C Pounder (York) 1.50; 4 D Pearson (W’borne, M55) 1.50; 5 A England (N Masters) 1.50. PV: 1 B Kingman (Bed C) 3.70; 2 G Price (Swan, M55) 3.60; 3 D Pearson (W’borne, M55) 3.40; 4 D Warn (Soton, M55) 2.80; 5 D Hateley (Nun) 2.80. LJ: 1 G Smith (Lut) 5.64; 2 C Pounder (York) 5.09. TJ: 1 D Thomas (Exe) 11.20. SP: 1 J Twiddle (KuH, M55) 13.19; 2 C Pounder (York) 11.96; 3 D Bauer (Harl, M55) 10.49

M60: 60: r1: 1 M Vassiliou (E&H) 8.09; 2 J Statham (Charn) 8.18; 3 M Woods (Padd W) 8.31; 4 M Weetman (C&S) 8.64. r2: 1 J Hall (Darl, M65) 8.81; 2 R Van Baaren (Norw) 8.98. 200: r1: 1 M Woods (Padd W) 26.82; 2 T James (Bed C, M65) 27.18; 3 J Statham (Charn) 27.48; 4 J Hall (Darl, M65) 28.88. 400: r1: 1 M Vassiliou (E&H) 58.93; 2 R White (Worc) 59.05; 3 B Davis (Newp) 60.42; 4 J Turner (Steel) 62.51. r2: 1 J Hall (Darl, M65) 64.22; 3 A Essex (Lon Hth, M70) 71.32. 800: 1 R Andrew (Aln) 2:20.15; 2 S Corfield (SoC) 2:23.05; 3 J Burrell (Lewes) 2:23.54; 4 R Parkin (Der) 2:25.73; 5 J Turner (Steel) 2:26.38; 6 B Davis (Newp) 2:31.45; 8 N Mawhinney (Scrabo Striders, M65) 2:40.15. 1500: 1 D Williams (Veterans AC/Guildford) 4:56.60; 2 J Burrell (Lewes) 4:57.47; 3 R Parkin (Der) 4:58.86; 4 P York (ESM) 5:03.78; 5 S Taylor (Wirr, M65) 5:09.35; 6 D Watson (Warr, M65) 5:13.13; 7 N Mawhinney (Scrabo Striders, M65) 5:13.15. 60H: 1 T James (Bed C, M65) 9.86; 2 I Moody (Pit) 11.44. HJ: 1 S Linsell (Leeds C) 1.60; 4 A Essex (Lon Hth, M70) 1.23. LJ: 3 A Essex (Lon Hth, M70) 3.80. SP: 1 M Hausler (C&C) 13.84; 2 A Leiper (AFD) 13.44; 3 S Dobson (B’mth) 11.37; 4 J Fenton (Dartf, M65) 10.46; 5 A Rushbrook (Bexley) 10.35

M70: 60: r1: 1 C Monk (Leic C) 8.79; 2 T Carter (Camb H) 9.24; 3 R Watkins (BMH) 9.46; 4 V Novell (Soton, M75) 9.49. r2: 1 C Palmer (Ryst) 9.95. 200: r1: 1 S Barrett (Newb) 28.69; 2 D Hinds (Serp) 29.91; 3 C Monk (Leic C) 30.04; 4 R Watkins (BMH) 32.23. 400: r1: 1 S Barrett (Newb) 66.94; 2 P Wignall (HW) 69.09; 3 D Oxland (Notts) 72.33. 800: 1 K Archer (Scar) 2:42.21; 2 D Oxland (Notts) 2:44.11. 1500: 1 D Bedwell (B&W) 5:33.26; 2 K Archer (Scar) 5:55.05; 3 P Kennedy (Lewes) 5:56.72. HJ: 1 D Talbot (Abing) 1.29; 2 S Faulkner (Yeov O) 1.26; 3 G Daniel (Chelm) 1.23. LJ: 1 T Carter (Camb H) 3.75; 2 S Faulkner (Yeov O) 3.74; 3 G Daniel (Chelm) 3.67. SP: 1 G Tyler (Chelm, M75) 11.16; 2 P Hawney (Bexley) 10.19

W35 women: 60: 1 J Ryan (Loughton) 8.25; 2 L Vallins (B&B, W45) 8.27; 4 K Ward (R&N, W40) 8.69; 5 C Holt (Prest, W45) 8.75. 200: r1: 1 L Amos (Walton, W45) 27.03. r2: 1 C Holt (Prest, W45) 28.20. 400: r1: 1 L Amos (Walton, W45) 60.42; 2 A Roskilly (Mil K) 60.75; 3 L Duke (C'field, W45) 61.04. r2: 1 S Coote (Card, W40) 64.98. 800: 1 A Roskilly (Mil K) 2:20.02. 1500: 1 E Ciesielska (Parc BB) 4:57.92; 2 K Spencer (Nun) 4:58.21. 60H: 1 N Rutter (BWF) 9.42. 2000W: 1 C Derbyshire (Nun, W45) 10:57.51. HJ: 1 N Rutter (

W40: 60H: 1 S Johnson (Darl) 10.07; 2 A Cook (Wrex, W45) 10.47; 3 S Westrap (Ton, W45) 11.29

W50: 60: r1: 1 P Williams (Strat) 8.31; 2 M Thomas (Bir) 8.45; 3 K Miles (Win) 8.63; 4 T Bezance-Collins (Soton, W55) 9.62. r2: 1 L Lester (Darl) 9.12; 2 J Hicken (Warr, W60) 9.43; 3 M Wakefield (Oxf C, W55) 9.54. 200: r1: 1 M Thomas (Bir) 29.48; 3 F Palmer (Notts, W55) 31.56. r2: 2 J Hicken (Warr, W60) 31.64. 400: r1: 1 S Loades (Walton) 64.12. 800: 1 N Sturzaker (Herne H) 2:26.73; 2 E Garraway (Bed C) 2:30.98; 3 K Ramsey (Charn, W55) 2:45.87. 1500: 1 C Elms (Kent, W60) 5:10.32; 2 K Ramsey (Charn, W55) 5:28.39; 4 J Baldwin (Donc, W55) 5:47.75. 2000W: 1 M Peddle (Loughton, W55) 10:40.49. HJ: 1 P Williams (Strat) 1.30. PV: 2 R Zeffertt (SB, W60) 2.25; 3 S Pedley (Hunts, W55) 1.95. LJ: 1 P Williams (Strat) 4.33; 7 R Zeffertt (SB, W60) 3.45. TJ: 1 P Williams (Strat) 9.56; 2 T Gribble (Ply) 8.29. SP: 1 P Williams (Strat) 12.73; 2 S McGrath (C&C) 10.10

W60: 60: 1 K King (Brack) 8.83; 2 J Willoughby (Glouc) 8.89; 3 M Garland (Worc) 9.36; 4 T Gallagher (OM) 9.48; 5 J Nottingham (Diss) 9.76; 6 S Evans (Poole R) 10.33; 7 K Winrow (N Masters) 10.77. 200: r1: 1 S Frisby (Leic C) 31.23; 2 T Gallagher (OM) 32.07; 3 E Caux (EMAC, W65) 32.49. r2: 1 A Bryant (Worc) 33.12. 400: 1 C Anthony (St Ed) 73.87. 800: 1 C Anthony (St Ed) 2:51.67; 2 L Woolhouse (Vets) 2:53.74; 3 G Richardson (Stock H) 3:00.63; 4 C Wheeler (Over) 3:01.22; 5 J Fabes (Abing, W65) 3:04.94. 1500: 1 K Brooks (Corby) 5:44.24; 2 L Woolhouse (Vets) 5:46.47; 3 G Richardson (Stock H) 6:07.06; 4 J Fabes (Abing, W65) 6:20.38. HJ: 1 M Garland (Worc) 1.29; 2 S Frisby (Leic C) 1.25; 3 S Richardson (York) 1.20; 4 C Johnson (Vets) 1.17; 5 J Ashton (Wit, W65) 1.14. LJ: 1 J Willoughby (Glouc) 4.39; 2 M Garland (Worc) 4.26; 3 S Richardson (York) 3.41; 4 J Ashton (Wit, W65) 3.33. SP: 1 C Johnson (Vets) 9.45; 2 S Frisby (Leic C) 8.24; 3 S Richardson (York) 7.54; 5 J Ashton (Wit, W65) 7.18; 6 N Buckwell (Newp, W65) 6.40

W70: 60: 1 H Godsell (B&B) 9.41; 2 G Smith (R&N) 10.27; 3 E McMahon (E&H) 10.40; 4 A Nelson (E&E) 10.68; 5 C Marler (Otl) 10.89; 6 I Holder (Worc, W80) 12.60. 200: 1 H Godsell (B&B) 32.66; 2 C Marler (Otl) 37.51; 3 A Nelson (E&E) 37.51; 4 S Hine (R&N) 37.61; 5 I Hornsey (FVS, W80) 50.80. 400: 1 H Godsell (B&B) 84.95; 2 A Copson (R&N, W75) 92.03; 5 I Hornsey (FVS, W80) 114.63. 800: 1 S Roberts (Dac) 3:08.97; 2 D Kesterton (Steel) 3:22.81; 3 N Hitchmough (Mid M) 3:27.86; 4 M Statham-Berry (Ling) 3:42.34; 5 I Hornsey (FVS, W80) 4:36.82. 1500: 1 S Roberts (Dac) 6:31.52; 2 D Kesterton (Steel) 6:36.42; 3 A Copson (R&N, W75) 6:56.52; 4 R Tabor (Dulw) 6:57.95. HJ: 1 S Hine (R&N) 1.05; 2 C Marler (Otl) 1.02. LJ: 1 E McMahon (E&H) 3.08; 2 C Marler (Otl) 2.86; 3 S Hine (R&N) 2.61; 4 S Roberts (Dac) 2.28; 5 I Holder (Worc, W80) 2.26. SP: 1 C Marler (Otl) 7.73

W80: SP: 1 I Holder (Worc) 4.81

RUNNING2TIME BRUNEL INDOOR OPEN SERIES 2023/24, Uxbridge, February 21



Mixed events: 60: A01: 1 A Thomas (Brack) 6.71; 2 O Grant (Harrow) 6.88. A04: 4 R Carr (Harrow, M40) 7.53. A06: 5 A Brown (S Lon, U20W) 7.70. A07: 2 H Singh (Banb, M40) 7.69; 4 A Reid (B&B, M40) 7.78. A12: 4 S Joseph-Edwards (Harrow, U13W) 8.46. A18: 3 D Williams (Lut, W45) 9.36. B01: 1 A Thomas (Brack) 6.66; 2 O Grant (Harrow) 6.88. B04: 4 R Carr (Harrow, M40) 7.49. B06: 3 A Brown (S Lon, U20W) 7.75. B10: 4 S Joseph-Edwards (Harrow, U13W) 8.48. LJ: 4 M Diaz Brito (Der, M35) 5.87; 5 D Belgrave (Swin, U20W) 5.56. TJ: 1 M McMullan (WSEH, U17W) 11.10; 3 J Best (B&H, U17W) 10.82



U17 men: PV: 1 I van den Bergh (SB) 3.70

ROAD & MT

BALDOCK BEAST HALF-MARATHON, Hertfordshire, February 25

Overall: 1 M Elbayan (Stops) 71:49; 2 B Darlow (W End) 73:45; 3 A Busolini (FVS) 80:42

Women: 1 J Edmonds (Ryst) 90:50; 2 N Battermann (W End) 92:07; 3 R Arnott (NHRR, W45) (5:14

BRIGHTON HALF-MARATHON, East Sussex, February 25

Marshall Smith beat a trio of runners, who battled for the minor places, by around 40 metres and did so in 67:17, Martin Duff reports.

A month earlier in Spain the Ashford runner had set his 66:27 PB but here came out ahead as Belgrave’s Matthew Merrick, who just got the better of Cat Mills and Simon Heath to claim second.

It was more open in the women’s race where Portsmouth’s Cassie Thorp took the honours with 75:34. It was personal best by more than four minutes, albeit more than three years after her last outing over the distance. Since then, Thorp has improved her times and got down to 33:47 at Telford in December for 10km.

Overall: 1 M Smith (Ashf) 67:17; 2 M Merrick (Belg) 67:28; 3 C Mills (Leeds) 67:29; 4 S Heath (Phoe) 67:30; 5 O Garrod (Belg) 67:43; 6 J Connor (Hav’g, M40) 68:29; 7 C Moody (Serp) 69:16; 8 J Westlake (Craw) 69:43; 9 J Burgess (Lewes) 70:08; 10 B Savill (B&G) 70:51; 11 K Morris (Thame) 71:01; 12 A Gritton 71:01; 13 K Barnes (B&H) 71:12; 14 J Cook 71:12; 15 R Brundish (Horsh J, M40) 71:15; 16 R Fitzgibbon (Phoe) 71:29; 17 J Lepretre (VP&TH) 71:33; 18 S Cook 71:52; 19 R Weston (Guer) 71:56; 20 O Knowles (Petts W) 71:58; 21 J Chennell (Harb) 72:31; 22 M Kelly (W Tempo) 72:38; 23 A Green (Uck) 73:07; 24 P Robbins (Clap) 73:09; 25 D Tyler (Folk) 73:13; 26 A Briffett (Horsh BS) 73:14; 27 J Baker (Chich R, M45) 73:15; 28 P Maher (Arena) 73:29; 29 G Alexandre (Liffey) 73:51; 30 T Meanwell (Lewes, M40) 74:12

M50: 1 P Middle 80:00

M60: 1 J Harding (P’slade) 88:50

M70: 1 M Clark 1:51:36

Women: 1 C Thorp (Ports, W35) 75:34; 2 M Smith (S Lon) 75:50; 3 A Thompson-Burn 80:43; 4 H Tarasewicz (B’wks, W40) 80:45; 5 C Baker (TVH) 81:15; 6 G Leyland (Herne H) 81:17; 7 J Nandi (Herne H) 81:51; 8 O Sadler 83:01; 9 A Dixon (W40) 83:54; 10 R Mulvey (Hy R) 83:58

W40: 3 G Townsend 86:11

W50: 1 O McGeever 87:14

W60: 1 A Heitman 1:46:47

W70: 1 E Whatmore (Kings H) 1:53:17

CANCER RESEARCH LONDON WINTER RUN 10km, Trafalgar Square, London, February 25

In a race that describes itself as the country’s largest 10km, former European under-23 champion Jonny Davies came out on top after a close battle with Tom Anderson, Martin Duff reports.

Both ran in the colours of shoe company Hoka and just three seconds separated them at the line with Davies prevailing in 28:46.

This came a few weeks after Davies had posted a more modest 29:47 in Valencia but was just outside his 28:42 best in that Spanish race last year.

The pair finished well clear of third man Mark Peace, who had an isolated run well clear of Matt Jackson.

In a race that took in all of the major London landmarks, none of the performances will be recorded on runners’ profiles on the Power of 10 website as the event, as in previous years, did not have a UKA licence.

In the women’s section, Emma Pallant moved up from third last year to win in 32:33 an improvement on her 34:50 back then. The former Aldershot junior international-turned triathlete, got the better of 2022 Inter-Counties winner Mhari MacLennan by nearly a minute.

It was one of the now 34-year-old Pallant-Browne’s few straight running events since moving to triathlons over 10 years ago following knee surgery and marrying South Africa Jaryd Browne. World titles in duathlon and aquathon have come the former European under-23 cross-country champion’s way and Pallant also excels at half-ironman.

In third place was 2023 English National cross-country champion Sarah Astin in 33:36 while, after being denied a run in the postponed English National, frequent racer and under-15 Olivia Forrest took fourth in 35:19.

Overall: 1 J Davies (Read, Hoka) 28:46; 2 T Anderson (Bing, Hoka) 28:49; 3 M Pearce (SB) 29:38; 4 M Jackson (Liv) 30:22; 5 P Heemeryck (BEL) 30:28; 6 O Hind (Kent) 31:05; 7 J Wigfield (Wirr) 31:14; 8 A Fautly (Win RC) 31:32; 9 J Skipper (Hoka) 31:33; 10 T Holliday (VP&TH) 31:38; 11 M Bester (Best A) 32:03; 12 A Other 32:09; 13 P Kelly 32:10; 14 B Babaker (Camb H) 32:19; 15 J Tipper (Kent) 32:28; 16 E Pallant-Browne (AFD, PEAK, W) 32;23; 17 M Sanderson (B’wood) 32:41; 18 I Radev 32:53; 19 J Campbel (Clap) 33:02; 20 J Wooton (Belg) 33:06; 21 J Evans 33:06; 22 J Coates 33:09; 23 K Barber (Menton, M40) 33:09; 34 E Gidey 33:18; 25 M MacLennan (I’ness, HOKA, W) 33:18; 26 G Smith 33:20; 27 S Beattie 33:20; 28 E Cross (SAFD) 33:20; 29 R Leonard 33:20; 30 R Willmott (Herne H) 33:28

M40: 1 2 K Barber (Menton) 33:09

M45: G Creagh (Lon H) 34:29; 2 M Bissett 35:47

M50: 1 B Paviour (Herne H) 34:33; 2 J Soar 34:37

M55: 1 G Judges (L City) 38:16; 2 D Cunningham (Vector) 38:44

M60: 1 J McElroy (BMH) 39:26; 2 D Meehan (Dulw R) 40:04

M65: 1 A Beavers 40:46; 2 W Bennett 40:53

M70: 1 E McKie (E Lon) 44:50

M75: 1 B Hirst (Jers) 53:42

M80: 1 D Siswick 80:38

Women: 1 Pallant-Browne 32:23; 2 MacLennan 33;18; 3 S Astin (Bel) 33:36; 4 O Forrest (B’wood, U15) 35:19; 5 M Mastrolonordo 36:22; 6 L Buckingham 36:44; 7 R Hughes (Herne H) 36:45; 8 F Papougnot 36:45; 9 S Twell (AFD) 36:45; 10 G Revell 37:39; 11 A Parker (best A) 37:49; 12 K Ward (Wyc P) 38:01; 13 K Crampton-Smith 38:05; 14 L Small (AFD) 38:16; 15 B Morrish (Ton, W35) 38:16

W45: 1 A Dolan (Clap) 40:42

W50: 1 C Carter 40:29

W55: 1 H Oldfield (Herne H) 42:53

W60: 1 G Bennett 48:33

W65: 1 C Kennedy (Orion) 42:39

W70: 1 Y Gordon (FVS) 48:16

W75: 1 M Carlyle 71;43

W80: 1 S Jennings (Bex) 96:08

WOKINGHAM HALF-MARATHON, Berkshire, February 25

Winner Alex Teuton had a long lonely run before taking the race in a personal best 64:48, Martin Duff reports.

This came more than five years after the Southampton runner set his previous best as Alexander Miell-Ingram’s 67:22 saw the Radley runner narrowly take second from George Phillips and Alexander Lanz.

The women’s section saw Lauren Reed retain her Wokingham title and her 73:39 personal best here was 36 seconds quicker than her 2023 winning effort.

Reed has a long history within the sport, with outings in the European championships and was ninth in the 2009 English National ross-country championships

Here, the Havering veteran headed Bedford’s Rebecca Murray, who was fifth in last year’s English event.

In sixth overall, Kate Rennie, ran 78:01 on chip and 78:07 gun which subject to ratification, was a new W50 all time UK best, bettering the 78.26 (chip) set by Fiona Matheson which has stood since 2011.

Overall: 1 A Teuton (Soton) 64:48; 2 A Miell-Ingram (Radley) 67:22; 3 G Phillips (Notts) 67:29; 4 A Lanz (BRAT) 67:31; 5 D Keller 67:31; 6 M Roberts (Herne H) 67:39; 7 C Craik (Newb) 67:52; 8 D Smale (S’end) 68:13; 9 M Rees (Swan) 68:18; 10 P Martelletti (VP&TH, M40) 68:38; 11 P Coates (Brain) ^8:38; 12 G Sutton (Read) 68:39; 13 M Wood (Candy) 68:42; 14 B Stephenson (Dart, 40) 68:43; 15 W Goldie (Belg) 68:44; 16 R Doherty (Strag) 68:43; 17 K Swann (Brain) 69:23; 18 A Matthews (AFD) 70:04; 19 L Stopford (Stroud) 70:10; 20 A Jones (W Tempo) 70:25; 21 J Teece (Cent P) 70:26; 22 C Wood (Belg) 70:34; 23 N Coyle (Stroud) 70:36; 24 J Nutt (herne H) 70:57; 25 B Harrison (Mil K) 71:13; 26 S Barley 71:21; 27 C Busaileh (Herne H, M40) 71:27; 28 S Lewis (M40) 71:31; 29 R Keane (TVH) 71:32; 30 J Phillips (B’mth) 71:38

M40: 1 R Michaelson-Yeates(S&SH) 71:39; 3 S Woolley (W4H) 72:16

M50: 1 R Swindlehirst (Twemlow) 76:32; 2 A Bridgeman (BMH) 77:33; 3 C Lepine (Rane) 78:00

M60: 1 M Slaney (BMH) 86:25; 2 S Schultze (Windle) 88:48; 3 C Hampden-Smith (HW) 89:37

M70: 1 J Leonard (Hart) 1:40:20; 2 J Davies (Penarth) 1:42;12

Women: 1 L Reed (Hav’g, W35) 73:39; 2 R Murray (Bed C) 74:50; 3 S Holt (Strag) 77:50; 4 E Roche (Mil K) 77:58; 5 L Bailey (Strag, W40) 78:03; 6 K Rennie (Dac, W50) 78:07; 7 A Birch (Kent) 78:10; 8 B Proctor (Kent) 79:18; 9 C Williams (Candy) 79:40; 10 M McDonald (Oxf U) 79:43; 11 N Harris-White 80:35; 12 E Harrison (G&G) 80:36; 13 D McDermott (W40) 80:39; 14 K Barnett (Dav) 80:52; 15 N Flood 80:55; 16 L Bromilow (Mil K, W40) 81:07; 17 M Smith (B&B) 81:09; 18 E Sharrock (Norw) 81:41; 19 L Locks (AFD) 81:43; 20 C Grima (HW, W40) 81:50

W40: 5 L Biemott (Herne H) 82:15; 6 L Rooney (Coll) 83:09

W50: 2 K Streams (Read RR) 88:07; 3 V Sesto 85:00; 4 S Guerney (Win RC) 85:06; 5 P Habbick (St Alb) 86:02; 6 S Birkin (Metros) 89:20

W60: 1 S Harrison (G&G) 99:10; 2 A Kirtley (Gate) 1:43:51; 3 G Marshall 1:44:55

W70: 1 S James (Read RR) 2:02:35; 2 L Kernaghan (M’head) 2:05:15

BOURTON 10km, Bourton-on-the-Water, February 25



Kate Wright was just over half a minute down on Fiona Matheson UK W60 record.

Overall (10km): 1 E Banks (Bir, M35) 31:32; 2 A Lawrence (Strat) 31:41; 3 R De Camps (Glouc) 31:53

M40: 1 R Green (CLC) 32:31

M60: 1 D Esposito (Mid M) 39:29; 2 A Colling (Team K) 39:56

M65: 1 G Payne (GES) 41:19; 2 D Wright (Ciren) 41:21

M70: 1 M Strange (FoD) 45:06



Women: 1 G Kersey (Bas) 34:28; 2 B Timmings (BRAT, W35) 37:00; 3 E Burfitt (Chelt) 37:02



W60: 1 K Wright (Strat) 38:39; 2 M Williamson (Leam) 40:21

BABCARY 7.5, Babcary, February 25



Overall: 1 L Prior (AFD) 38:41; 2 Z Hurrell (Wells) 40:04; 3 A Coombs (Wells) 40:52



Women: 1 S Duncan (Weston, W40) 50:54; 2 H Keating (Weston) 52:27; 3 R Di-Luzio (Unatt, W35) 53:00

RAF SHAWBURY 10km, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, February 24

Overall: 1 J Pickett (W&B) 30:46; 2 J Lewis (M45) 34:00; 3 A Puchala 34:48

Women: 1 H Page 40:51; 2 S Jeffreys 41:10; 3 J Pugh (Shrop, W50) 42:22

3km ON THE GREEN, Glasgow, February 23



Overall: 1 C Oates (Shett, M35) 9:57; 2 D Carr (W’lands) 10:00; 3 S Rodney (WestEnd RR) 10:02



Women: 1 L Haggarty (Kil’k, W35) 10:22; 2 L O’Connor (Kil’k, W40) 10:49; 3 K Wright (Cambus) 11:00

Cross-Country

KENT FITNESS LEAGUE, Blean Woods, February 25



Overall: 1 R Jackaman (Dartf, M35) 30:00; 2 J Lane (M&M, M45) 30:10; 3 A Donnelly (M&M) 30:19; 4 A Barber (M&M) 30:30; 5 K Hughes (Dartf) 30:48; 6 J Rolls (Dartf) 30:54; 7 S Jones (Cant, M45) 30:58; 8 H Young (Padd W) 31:02; 9 Y Christodoulou (Cant, M40) 31:24; 10 A Wilkinson (Petts) 31:35; 11 K O’Doherty (B’cay, M40) 31:39; 12 S Lydon (Dartf) 31:57; 13 K Howarth (Petts, M50) 32:00; 14 C Rampling (M&M, M35) 32:05; 15 S Horler (Brom Vets, M40) 32:07; 16 B Cockburn (Dartf) 32:11; 17 M Dickson (Petts, M45) 32:20; 18 C Featherstone (M&M, U20) 32:22; 19 J Stokes (Cant, M35) 32:34; 20 A Rodgers (M&M, M55) 32:52



M50: 2 S Thornhill (Petts) 33:17; 3 M Pywell (I&I) 33:56

M55: 2 A Green (Dartf RR) 34:35; 3 T Sowter (Brom Vets) 35:12

M60: 1 G Norman (Cant) 36:33; 2 C Desmond (S’oaks) 37:34; 3 M Foy (Larkf) 38:11

M65: 1 S Payne (M’stone) 37:42; 2 A Cowper-Smith (Cant) 42:00

M70: 1 M Wenman (Cant) 44:2

M75: 1 B Bell (I&I) 56:47

Women: 1 A Royden (M&M, U20) 34:21; 2 C Johnston (M’stone) 34:36; 3 A Berquez (S’oaks, W35) 35:25; 4 S Shepheard (Padd W) 35:58; 5 E Collins (Cant) 36:22; 6 L Parker (Cant, W35) 36:27; 7 C Fenwick (S’oaks, W45) 36:29; 8 J Rodda (S’oaks, W45) 36:31; 9 J Butler (B&B, W50) 36:44; 10 H Bradley (Dartf) 36:58; 11 M Kane (Petts) 37:00; 12 L Reid (Padd W) 37:01; 13 N Glover (S’oaks, W35) 37:10; 14 T Grainger-Francova (Dartf, W40) 37:34; 15 H Sinclair (Tun W, W55) 37:45; 16 E Hale (M&M) 38:01; 17 C Hammond (M&M, W40) 38:15; 18 E Stevens (Petts, W45) 38:31; 19 C Linney (S’oaks, W50) 39:19; 20 C Pluckrose (Cant, W55) 39:36



W50: 3 B Grogan (Cant) 41:17

W55: 3 N Leatherbarrow (Cant) 40:38; 4 E Kobayashi (Petts) 41:30

W60: 1 J Stephens (Petts) 44:49; 2 J Cobby (NEJ) 46:00

W65: 1 B Wenman (Cant) 40:20; 2 B Weekes (S’oaks) 46:20

W70: 1 A Unseld (Brom Vets) 53:05; 2 B Ockendon (I&I) 53:41

W75: 1 T Jones (Cant) 66:08

LOOE 10, Looe, February 25



Overall: 1 J Landers (Tamar) 60:50; 2 S Reynolds (Truro, M35) 62:05; 3 E Dickinson (Falm) 63:21



Women: 1 C Matthews (Storm Plymouth, W35) 74:38; 2 J Gauld (StA RR) 75:33; 3 J Temple (Truro) 77:37

FOXTRAIL SERIES MT HALF-MARATHON, Tyninghame, February 24

Overall: 1 Sam Peppiette 84:28; 2 A Fraser (NB Rnrs, M40) 84:47; 3 A Caldwell (N Ayrs) 85:04; 4 T Marshall (Edin TC) 87:25; 5 Euan Ryan 89:58; 6 Graham Eastwood 90:20

M60: R Peppiette (NB Rnrs) 94:43

Women: 1 V Reid (NB Rnrs, W35) 91:10; 2 Esther Everitt 1:42:05; 3 Isobel Webster 1:44:45; 4 H Care (Edin RN) 1:44:52

W45: T Cockburn (P’bello) 1:54:05

W55: A Craig (C’thy) 2:00:16

Fell

DOCTORS GATE, Hayfield, February 25

Overall (12.7M/2820ft): 1 H Holmes (Mat) 1:46:56; 2 F Macdonald Oulds (Chorlton) 1:50:19; 3 D Birtwistle (Mercia) 1:55:08; 4 Tim Campion-Smith 1:58:07; 5 George Coiley 1:58:24; 6 Jim Brearley-Ratcliffe 1:58:34

M40: T Brook (Holm) 2:01:09

M50: S Knowles (Penn) 2:02:17

M55: I Hayburn (SHS) 2:18:07

M65: B Foreman (Mat) 2:25:37

Women: 1 Bonnie van Wilgenburg 2:15:29; 2 J Mosley (RATR) 2:23:11; 3 S Pritchard (H&R) 2:23:53; 4 Steve Marshall (W40) 2:24:33

W45: Z Barton (G’dale) 2:33:45

W55: A Wainwright (Dark Pk) 2:52:06

INOV-8 HIGH CUP NICK, Dufton, Appleby-in-Westmoreland, February 24

Overall (9M/1700ft): 1 T Lamont (Helm H) 60:12; 2 C Larkin (N’land F) 60:32; 3 Billy Cartwright (Mat) 60:44; 4 D Haworth (Mat) 61:52; 5 L Bowness (Helm H) 64:06; 6 C Alborough (Dur F) 66:39; 7 I Holmes (Bing, M50) 66:58; 8 J Hartley (B Combe) 67:18; 9 M Briggs (Helm H) 67:53; 10 C Lowther (Eden, M40) 68:18

M60: D Parkington (Prest) 85:07

M70: R Liddell (Eden) 1:59:34

TEAM: 1 Helm H 15; 2 Dur F 39; 3 N’land F 67

Women: 1 E Cowper-Coles (Denb D) 70:53; 2 C Lambert (Kesw) 72:37; 3 A Pearse (Steel) 75:28; 4 V Sewell (Knave) 76:14; 5 P Wakefield (Kesw, W40) 81:04; 6 E Clayton (Bing) 82:49

W50: H Elmore (Dark Pk) 89:25

W60: C Bagness (N’land F) 1:44:53

TEAM: 1 N Leeds FR 35; 2 Helm H 62; 3 Eden 86

KYMIN, Monmouth, February 25

Overall (6.3km/350m): 1 A Gardiner (San D) 34:05; 2 M Erskine (Pont-y-Pwl) 34:09; 3 K Brown (Monross) 34:35; 4 J Rowland (Llisw) 34:38; 5 W Chalk (Mynydd D) 35:14; 6 W Hartop (Stroud, U20) 35:30

M40: R Foster (Monross) 36:21

M60: M Blakebrough (Spir Mon) 43:51

M70: M Harris (W’bury) 55:54

TEAM: 1 Monross 1:47:55; 2 Mynydd D 2:00:09; 3 Les C 2:19:33

Women: 1 M Turner (San D) 40:43; 2 K Adams (Spir Mon, W40) 41:37; 3 A Freeman (FoD) 43:21; 4 N Morgan (Chep, W50) 43:48

W60: R Davies (Mynydd D) 52:37

W70: J Wynds (FoD) 59:44

TEAM: 1 FoD 2:24:17; 2 Mynydd D 2:45:13; 3 Les C 2:49:22

