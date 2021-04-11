AW’s running shoes guru looks at a fast and light piece of footwear which is good for quicker paced training sessions

To create the brand’s lightest and fastest shoe to date, they looked at what added the most weight – the outsole – and removed it. By using a new moulded design of the midsole, this seems to have worked.

The shoe is light, with no loss of traction, and so far durability is as good as any other shoe I’ve tried.

This model has the feel of a racer-trainer. It has enough cushioning for daily runs, yet it is light enough for racing. It certainly has a snappy feel – the toe-off is smooth but with an energetic punch.

The overall stack-height in the heel is 26mm, so this isn’t up there with the ‘supershoes’ but I don’t think it’s aiming to be. It’s a versatile, useable shoe for everyday running, giving you a smooth and lively ride.

The upper is strikingly different, too. The ‘UA Warp’ design is semi translucent, being very light and exceptionally breathable. Incorporated into this upper are tapes acting like seatbelts, holding the foot securely in place. It’s very supportive but at the same time soft and comfortably snug.

This is a shoe I got along with very quickly and it has already made its way into my weekly rotation of footwear as a faster paced trainer.

» Under Armour Flow Velociti Wind costs £140. See Underarmour.com

