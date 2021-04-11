This shoe brand focuses on being environmentally friendly, says AW’s running shoe guru

With this shoe it’s important to look at the brand first in order to understand their ethos. Veja’s recognise that too much footwear is made from petroleum-based materials and are addressing that with the use of plant-based components and sustainable rubber sources.

This is an update to their Condor model and targeted at becoming a daily trainer for those seeking an environmentally friendlier running shoe solution.

The brand accept that this is not a performance product and clearly don’t aim it at elite athletes, but it’s a refreshingly honest approach and should be welcomed by the industry.

The mesh upper is made entirely from 100% recycled plastic bottles. It’s a simple design and mirrors the no-nonsense look of most of the brand’s models.

The midsole cushioning is a little firm, but durability should be excellent – Veja say it could be perhaps double that of a ‘regular shoe’. After my 50 miles on the road the Condor is showing little to no signs of wear.

It uses a predominantly sugar cane-based construction, like the outsole which utilises natural latex from a sustainable source.

For those with an eye on sustainability it is perhaps the best option on the market today from any brand.

» The Veja Condor 2 costs 140 euros. See veja-store.com

