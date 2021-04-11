AW’s running shoe guru says this shoe offers a comfortable ride making it a great trainer

While being an update to an existing model, the new version of the Mach is a totally different and welcome change. A racer/trainer or tempo running model, I always felt the Mach was a little firm and inflexible without the feedback or response you want from this category of shoe.

The Mach 4 addresses all of these issues, however. It’s an altogether softer and smoother ride – much smoother, in fact. The shoe feels instantly welcoming and the new PROFLY cushioning in works very well.

As you step out of the door the Mach feels soft and inviting. Further down the road as you pick up the pace it becomes much more responsive, with a nice level of spring.

The fit is nicer, too, and the brand have upped their game a little here, with a better upper and nicer finish. The padding around the heel feels noticeably plush and secure, too.

The inner sole to the shoe remains a slight issue – it’s a little thin for my liking – but it shouldn’t be a deal breaker as you can simply swop it out for a slightly more substantial one.

In summary, this could be the best all-rounder from Hoka, with great cushioning, light weight and a versatile feel that means you could easily use it as an everyday trainer.

» HOKA ONE ONE Mach 4 costs £130. See Hokaoneone.eu

