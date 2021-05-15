Least favourite session?

“A long run without a group. I like it if I’m with my squad of 8-10 guys because it goes quickly, but there are more fun things to do on a Sunday morning than running 1hr 45min by yourself.”

McSweyn has shown incredible range from 1500m through to 10,000m – in addition to his middle- distance credentials he has 5000m and 10,000m bests of 13:05.23 and 27:23.80 respectively – but his ultimate focus is the 5000m at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“The big thing for me now is consistent training and staying healthy,” he says. “Based on my European season last year I feel like I know what I need to do in the races heading into the Olympics and I’m taking that confidence with me. I feel like I’m in better shape than I was this time last year, so if I have no interruptions, I can hopefully run to another level.”

As a future teacher, McSweyn, who was part of the pacing team for the historic INEOS 1:59 project in 2019, appreciates the role he has to play in inspiring the next generation of athletes.

Balancing his own career as an elite athlete and a student hasn’t been easy, but with his mum’s encouragement he has persevered.

“Hopefully I’ll have some good advice to pass on by the time I’m taking PE classes,” he laughs. “The only bad thing is, when the kids find out you run or whatever, they always try and race you!”

He doesn’t want to put a specific measure on success in Tokyo, but if he has given his preparation 100 per cent and can go there and execute the best race he can, he’ll be happy.

“When I was growing up I didn’t even dream that I’d represent my country,” he says; “so whatever happens, happens – I’ll still be pretty proud that I was able to achieve something I probably thought I couldn’t as a kid, and I think that kind of relieves a bit of the pressure.”

