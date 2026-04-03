Ready to Race - Racing Shoes Spring 2026

With spring marathon season upon us, what better time to take a look at the latest crop of road racing shoes

Mizuno – Hyperwarp Pure - £260.00

At just 137g, the Hyperwarp Pure is one of the lightest shoes ever to hit the road! Utilising a dual layer of Mizuno’s Enerzy XP, a PEBA-based midsole along with a full-length, 3D-shaped carbon plate, the shoe offers exceptional softness and undeniable rebound.

Sometimes, ultra-light shoes can feel too light and not capable of offering sufficient cushioning and protection over longer distances, yet despite the minimalism of this model, the shoe feels incredibly cushioned and capable of even a marathon on the roads.

The upper is a simple, single-layer woven design, with a close, sock-like fit, and the outsole a G3 design, which provides great traction in any conditions.

For those seeking the very lightest, high-performance model, the Mizuno is a top contender.

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Brooks - Hyperion Max 3 - £160.00

If you are looking for speed, but with a little added protection, the Hyperion Max 3 offers just that. Built with a combination of the brand’s high-performance racing midsole foam and more stable offerings, the shoe gives the best of both worlds.

The cushioning sandwiches a highly curved nylon plate and, as a result, gives a feel of both speed and stability.

While not a purely race-day model, the shoe offers great versatility and could be a racing shoe for heavier runners or those simply wanting a more durable and stable ‘fast-shoe’ option.

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Diadora – Gara Carbon 3 - £250.00

The third-generation model of Diadora’s pinnacle racing product, the Gara Carbon 3, is lighter, with more energy return, and features a revised full-length carbon plate, making it their best-performing racing shoe yet.

The carbon plate sits higher in the heel and lower in the forefoot, giving it maximum curvature and, as a result, added toe-spring.

Engineered with an ANIMA PBX midsole, this compound improves midsole rebound by 55% while reducing weight by 40% compared to EVA Light. This combination of midsole foam and carbon plate gives an impressive 85% energy return, verified through the brand’s lab testing.

Ultimately, the result of the new technology is a lightweight, highly responsive and very smooth riding shoe, perfect for the marathon distance for a wide range of athletes.

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Joma – R5000 - £180.00

Targeted specifically at marathon racers, this model combines the cushioning, stability, responsiveness and durability in a high-performance and good value model.

A breathable mesh upper wraps the foot neatly, while the Fly Reactive midsole foam, combined with a carbon plate, provides the cushioning and responsive toe-off.

While not the lightest model at around 247g, the shoe is very capable of providing a stable and responsive feel for the whole marathon distance. And it’s those later stages where the smooth ride and stable feel will be most welcome.

The outsole rubber not only provides good traction but also proves to be very durable, making this a great value racing option for spring marathons.

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Saucony - Endorphin Pro 5 - £ 250.00

Combining the premium PWRRUN HG midsole foam from the Endorphin Elite with the PWRRUN PB foam from the previous generation Endorphin Pro, Saucony have created a light, fast and responsive racing shoe that offers a beautifully balanced fast running sensation.

With the brand’s Speedroll technology and full-length carbon plate, the Pro 5 has a more pronounced forefoot rocker that comes into its own as the pace gets quicker.

One of the more stable carbon-plated racing shoes on the market, the shoe doesn’t sacrifice speed for that stability and feels great at any pace, making it a versatile race day option.

For marathon distance reliability, the Pro 5 delivers in a fast and confident manner.

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Salomon – S/LAB Phantasm 3 - £260.00

With a visually exciting design, the Phantasm 3 has performance levels as exciting as its aesthetic!

An upper designed by aerodynamics experts may not strictly be necessary, but it does help the shoe stand out from the crowd. Beneath that stretchy upper shroud are traditional laces and a fit that hugs the foot and keeps it in place, ready for top speed action.

The midsole is a mix of PEBA and EVA, and combined with the specially engineered carbon blade, which allows rigidity as well as performance, the shoe delivers when at speed, giving an exciting level of energy return.

Built for speed, this is an out-and-out race day model, and simply pulling the shoe on adds a spring to your stride. It’s inviting speed and certainly responds when you pick up the pace.

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Mount 2 Coast – C1 - £170.00

The brand’s new super-trainer, this model aims to add more fun and energy to mid-week miles with a high-stack of premium and responsive cushioning.

The 42mm stack of cushioning certainly gives the shoe a soft and welcoming feel for daily training, and simply soaks up the impact of every stride with a balanced yet reactive feel that adds a little ‘pop’ along the way.

The broader base and higher sidewalls of the cushioning give it a stable feel, meaning most runners should be catered for. The brand’s signature dual-lacing system also allows for a personalised fit, as well as being able to accommodate a wider range of foot widths and requirements.

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Puma – Deviate Nitro Elite 4 - £210.00

At 12% lighter than its predecessor, the Nitro Elite 4 makes fast faster! A newly engineered nitrogen-injected NITROFOAM Elite is where the weight reduction has taken place, but it has sacrificed performance. The shoe remains as ultra-responsive as ever with an ultra-propulsive ride.

Whilst the brand now has two high-performance race day models, the FAST-R3 remains the more aggressive, with this model perhaps being more suited to longer distances. The choice is yours, but they both provide a high level of energy return.

The high-traction Pumagrip outsole still provides excellent grip in any weather, and the ultra-light woven upper remains breathable and foot-hugging for a locked-down performance fit.

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NB – FuelCell Supercomp Elite v5 - £230.00

Designed with input from Olympic triathlon champion Alex Yee, the ‘SC Elite v5’ is most definitely race-day proven, helping him to his 2:06:38 marathon best in Valencia in December.

The shoe features the brand’s uniquely shaped Energy Arc carbon plate, working with strategically placed midsole voids in the 100% PEBA midsole foam. The result is an increase in stored energy and higher energy return.

Yee’s input ensures a great fitting upper, important for triathlon but also making it excellent for pure road racers. A new outsole also improves traction and is excellent in both wet and dry conditions.

The Supercomp Elite brings versatile performance over any distance to anyone from parkrun pacers to marathon PB chasers.

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361 – Furious Future 2 - £200.00

At first glance, another carbon-plated racing shoe, the Furious Future, transforms once on your feet. Inspired by the blue line that typically marks the marathon route, the shoe is tuned for the most effective path forward.

The shoe has a rather unique geometry, with a slim heel and broader forefoot. This not only ensures stability (a feature often lacking in racing models) but also provides a more cushioned and propulsive push off.

The carbon plate has zoned hardness to maximise energy return and works effectively. The shoe really does offer something a little different from many models, and once up to speed, its performance benefits are noticeable, maximising every stride.

It’s a great value option and one worth considering if you are willing to stray from the more familiar names on the start line.

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Under Armour – Velociti Elite 3 - £225.00

Quietly and consistently placing on podiums at big city marathons, the Velociti Elite returns in this third-generation model.

With a newly engineered geometry, the shoe provides a high stack HOVR+ foam midsole with an embedded carbon plate sitting at a ramped angle to create a rockered forefoot and excellent energy return on toe-off.

The shoe feels lighter and faster on the foot, thanks to the new plate positioning, which rolls the foot forward smoothly from heel to toe; a welcome feeling, particularly in the later stages of the marathon.

It’s a reliable and versatile race day option, and one which performs well for a wide range of runners and foot types.

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