FITASY – setting a new standard

Why the future of footwear is personal, inclusive, and precision fit.

For elite athletes, hobby runners, and those with an active lifestyle, the gruelling reality of training doesn't always end at the finish line. Too often, it ends with swollen, fatigued feet crammed into generic, mass-produced shoes. The traditional footwear industry has long relied on a "one-size-fits-all" mentality that ignores individual biomechanics. Now, a multidisciplinary team of material scientists and former MIT engineers is changing the paradigm of athletic footwear.

Meet FITASY. By bringing together data-informed design with advanced 3D-printing technology, the team has created a fully recyclable recovery shoe designed to enhance movement, wellbeing, and recovery.

Featuring a triple-layer lattice cushioning structure, FITASY offers an unrivalled level of support that’s beyond most shoes that have foam midsoles.

Recognising that every athlete’s experience is different when it comes to recovery, FITASY approaches footwear from two distinct directions. The brand first launched the Stride 1.0, perfect for those looking for a pair of lightweight, premium, standard-sized recovery shoes. It has recently expanded its line-up with Stride 2.0, which offers a fully custom-fitted option for those looking for the ultimate precision-fit. Manufactured on demand from a single material to drastically eliminate environmental waste, FITASY stands for a healthier future for both your feet and the planet.

Stride 1.0: Zonal Support, Reduced Waste

The standard-sized Stride 1.0 was the brand’s debut model. Utilising an innovative 3D-printed process, the Stride 1.0 features a triple-layer lattice structure engineered to stimulate the feet zone-by-zone, actively supporting recovery after an intense workout.

The shock-absorbing sole reduces impact immediately, offering a uniquely indulgent, grounding, and cradled feel to the tired feet.

Because it features an open 3D mesh-like construction, breathability is second to none, allowing the air to circulate freely around the feet, keeping you cool and fresh. It’s water-friendly and highly durable, marking a definitive, effective shift in the active recovery sector.

By printing the shoes entirely without adhesives or complex assembly processes, FITASY achieves less waste and easier recycling when compared to mass-produced foam-based shoes.

In the emerging category of recovery footwear, the FITASY Stride 1.0, with its unique 3D printed design, creates a structure that adds something very different to the sector and marks an effective shift for active recovery.

One Shoe: Custom-Fit Tech for Inclusive Footwear

While the Stride 1.0 put the brand’s 3D design and manufacturing process into production, the brand’s ultimate vision for footwear lies in affordable, accessible, and inclusive customisation.

Dr. Yujun Wang, CEO and co-founder, told AW, “While most people can find a suitable fit in footwear from sizes off the shelf, around 20% of people have difficulty getting a good fit. It is here where FITASY can finely tune the fit, shape, size and design of the shoe for a perfect fit. Advanced technologies like spatial AI and 3D printing allow us to think very differently.” Dr Wang added, “Incorrectly fitted footwear contributes to discomfort, chronic pain, poor foot mechanics, and reduced participation in sport. We no longer need to rely on standardized measurements that overlook the true diversity of human feet”

For a specific athlete community, this is a monumental shift. The FITASY Stride 2.0 allows para-athletes to order just a single left or right shoe, rather than a pair, for half the retail price. Traditional footwear manufacturing is built around making and selling pairs; retailing individual shoes is far less commercially viable for most brands, meaning this community has historically been.

For athletes who only need one shoe, this removes a long-standing barrier.

Stef Reid, MBE PLY, world champion, Paralympian, says: “When I run, I use an artificial running blade, so I only need one shoe. For years, that meant buying a full pair and leaving one unused. It was a waste of money and an unnecessary contribution to the landfill. It never made sense to me.

That's why I'm really excited to finally see a shift in the industry. Innovations, like FITASY’s 3D printing and foot-scanning technology, show what’s really possible when footwear is designed around real people with real needs, not just the average customer.”

Stride 2.0 Bespoke Recovery

For athletes looking for a higher level of personalisation and no compromise, the Stride 2.0 model represents the ultimate premium tier. This bespoke approach is what really separates FITASY from traditional footwear brands.

Powered by a mobile phone app that uses FITASY’s patent-pending technology, the customer’s mobile phone becomes a highly accurate foot scanner. Through a seamless process, it captures precise digital measurements, builds a 3D model of your feet, and transforms it into 3D-printed, custom-fit shoes sculpted entirely to the individual's unique foot contour.

The process not only means custom fit, but in future, customers will be able to unlock personalisation in terms of additional features, patterns or logos in the design process.

The lightweight Stride 2.0 features the same responsive shock-absorption, triple-layer lattice cushioning, and seamless comfort as the Stride 1.0, only with full precision-fit, sculpted to move effortlessly with you through every step.

Both Stride models are perfect for everyday wear, pre-workout, gym and recovery, enhancing rest and relaxation for the feet, joints, back and hips.

Printing the Future?

FITASY has far more in store for the recovery footwear segment and for the industry. The brand’s next product release, a 3D printed recovery slide featuring a distinct and stylish geometric design, is set to arrive just in time for summer training. Reflecting the advanced architecture of the Stride line-up, the slide will feature targeted mesh structures to deliver unparalleled cushioning and a highly responsive, weightless feel.

With forward-thinking design and disruptive additive manufacturing, FITASY is on a mission to make mass-produced shoes a thing of the past and transform the industry from the ground up