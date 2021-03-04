AW promotion: Vibrating massage products can assist your recovery – and aid NHS charities

The Pulseroll vibrating product range is the next generation of warm-up and recovery aids for all levels of athlete and fitness enthusiasts.

The combination of pressure and vibration helps reduce muscle tightness, increase flexibility and reduce next day soreness (DOMS) after your training session. Pulseroll products also provide a 22% increase in training recovery and circulation and improve range of movement by 14%.

As well as helping your training regime, however, they can now also offer much-needed help to the National Health Service. For each sale of our blue special edition NHS Massage Gun, £25 goes to NHS Charities.

THE PERCUSSION MASSAGE GUN

The NHS gun is a special edition of the newly-designed Pulseroll Percussion Massage Gun, which takes professional grade therapy devices to the next level and is actively used by physios throughout Europe.

Four Percussive vibration speeds, along with our Quiet Motion Technology (TM), provide you with a therapeutic and individual treatment session to ensure you receive the best preparation and recovery experience.

This item comes with six unique, designed attachment heads which are easily interchangeable, can help you target the unwanted pain or soreness and a built-in rechargeable Lithium-ION battery that provides over five hours of battery life (at lower speeds).

PERCUSSION MINI MASSAGE GUN

The New Pulseroll Mini gun offers a more compact version of the Pulseroll main Gun but is just as powerful. At just 14cm tall, the Mini Gun is about the same size as your mobile phone, is very travel friendly and can easily fit into your gym bag or handbag.

It also features four Percussive vibration speeds, as well as our Quiet Motion Technology(TM). This item comes with four uniquely designed attachment heads which are easily interchangeable and a built-in rechargeable Lithium-ION battery that provides over six hours of battery life (at lower speeds).

Personalised cases for £9.99 extra!

» For more information and to see the rest of the Pulseroll range, visit: Pulseroll.com