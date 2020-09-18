AW promotion: Coach Stuart Carlaw talks through some of the key points in discus selection

Choosing the right implement in the throws disciplines can be a nightmare. Let’s be honest, we’re all initially attracted by the paintwork, and surely paying more will get you better equipment, right?.. Wrong. Throwing the wrong discus, shot, hammer or javelin can knock metres off your result, and at worst can result in injury.

So how are you supposed to know the difference between the many choices, especially when the product descriptions all say ‘this is a precision engineered implement and when thrown correctly can add x% to your distance’. Of course the answer is complex, personal and largely down to experience. Equipment supplier Neuff Athletic has been working with some of the top UK coaches to shed some light on the conundrum.

In the first of a four-part series, here Stuart Carlaw, who is head of England Throws Camps and the UKA event lead for shot put, talks all things discus.

Carlaw believes the key questions for athletes choosing a discus are:

1. Hi rim weight or low rim weight?

2. Hi-spin or low-spin?

3. Rim finish and rim profile?

4. What plate finish?

To decide your answers, you need to consider a host of other questions:

HOW FAR ARE YOU THROWING AND WHAT DOES YOUR THROW LOOK LIKE?

A general rule of thumb is that the higher the rim weight is of the discus, the higher the spin rate but also the higher the force that needs to be generated by the athlete to get the discus spinning at an optimum rate.

Understanding your distances and what your throw looks like is critical in understanding what discus is probably right for you.

WHAT HAND FEEL DO I LIKE?

Discus throwing is a personal thing and comes with lots of factors that are discreet to each individual. A good discus thrower will intuitively like the “feel” of a disc. You need a good, comfortable contact between your fingers and the rim in order to effectively transfer energy, break inertia and get the discus spinning. The profile of the rim, the finish of the rim and the contrast between the rim and the plate are all crucial factors.

WHAT ELSE DO I NEED TO KNOW ABOUT DISCUS?

How long have you been throwing?

What level of competition am I entering?

What is my budget?

Carlaw gives more details about all of these questions in his guide to choosing a discus, available at bit.ly/ChooseDiscus

