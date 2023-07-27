After our recent article on Neuff’s throwing athletes, it’s time to shine a light on their inspiring track team…

When many people think of athletics, it’s often sprint events that first come to mind. However, some outsiders may not fully recognise how tirelessly track athletes work year-round to reach the results they dream of.

Back in the 50s and 60s, Dr Alan Neuff started his athletics life as a sprinter (he even competed against Roger Bannister!), and by the 1980s, he was supplying starting blocks to sprint icons such as John Regis and his 4x100m teammates. The support the Neuff family has provided to the track community through ground-breaking products and unrivalled support in training has been ongoing ever since.

Fast forward to 2023, and their team now includes up-and-coming track athletes in the form of ambassadors and bloggers. In addition to the sprint distances, they compete in middle-distance, long-distance, cross country and even multi-event competitions, such as pentathlons and heptathlons.

So, who are these athletes, and how are they changing the game of track?

Getting started as a sprint sensation

Some athletes show a natural flair for track early on in life, putting them in good stead for what’s to come in their junior and senior years. Robbie Dale is a prime example of this.

“I joined my local athletics club when I was eight years old. I loved running at school and would win my races easily,” he says.

Now in the U17 category, Robbie is a young, ambitious go-getter who competes across multiple events. However, it’s clear to most who know Robbie that sprint events are where his heart truly lies.

“I like being focused on one event. When I started running the 300m, I spent less and less time on shorter sprints and now even more so as I’m running 400m as my main event,” adds Robbie. “I really enjoy competing in multi-events with my teammates, but ultimately, I think individual events are where I will stay focused long-term.”

He has already claimed a decent number of medals as a track athlete while continuously setting new PBs and being named county champion for Warwickshire and the Midlands in 2022. It’s all the more impressive when you remember that he is still in school, balancing his true passion with his grades.

“I do my school work before or after training. I’m doing GCSE PE, which I’m really enjoying, and I’ve done the Duke of Edinburgh bronze, which has now led me to do silver. I’ve also been a coaching assistant at my club, which gives me time to train, help younger kids out and succeed at school all at once.”

With such a promising start to his journey and a terrific attitude to match, Robbie is here to make his mark as a sprinter, and his dream to work as a competitive athlete is looking more viable by the minute.

“My ultimate goal, however, would be an Olympic medal. Will Brisbane in 2032 be my opportunity? We’ll have to wait and see!”

Embracing the world of track

For young track athletes like Robbie, having a hub of readily available tips and tricks is vital for progress. Neuff’s bloggers provide content of this nature on a regular basis, one of whom is Destiny Ogali, a sprint athlete who has become a staple part of the team.

Originally a footballer who grew up in the US, his love for running was always evident, making the transition to track a straightforward process.

“I didn’t know what to expect, as the UK does things completely differently to the US. In fact, I didn’t actually know that I was English until just before we moved back to the UK,” he says.

While Destiny carried on playing football for a few years after moving overseas, his passion for the sport dwindled over time before athletics was presented to him by teachers at his school. This is where everything changed.

“At first, I didn’t really want to do it, as I still had hopes of being a footballer,” he adds. “However, after a while, I gave in. I did it, I won some races, and wanted to do even more of it.”

Initially stoic in his beginnings, Destiny also claims that learning more about his Christian faith has enabled him to open up more with his competitors. He doesn’t care about the competition. He simply wants everyone to enjoy the moment, just as he’s now doing.

“When COVID came around, I learnt more about myself, and I was able to allow God to work through me,” Destiny says. “I now want to have an impact on people. I’m much more open with others now, and I want people to have those conversations with me. It makes the whole journey much more enjoyable.”

As a blogger and podcast host, Destiny loves nothing more than sharing his knowledge and experiences of the sport with athletes from all levels and backgrounds. If his content can make others feel more comfortable in their abilities on the track, then all of his efforts will have been successful in his eyes. You can learn more about Destiny’s content by clicking here.

“I want people to feel like they can ask me questions. I don’t care how good I am, what I achieve or how many medals I win. I just want people to feel comfortable and feel like they can approach me. I have been helped by so many people, and if I can do the same for others, then I want to do it.”

Moving forward, Destiny wants to take his training routines up a notch to allow him to reach the major championships, such as the Olympics and the Europeans. He’s certainly on the right path to achieve this, too, thanks to his exceptionally positive attitude as an athlete, which has helped him accomplish many accolades this season, including winning silver at the South of England Senior Championships in June.

From setbacks to success

Inevitably, track athletes will face injuries at some stage in their careers, some of which may be game-changing for some seasons. It’s an unfortunate reality that is part and parcel of being a track athlete. Some of Neuff’s ambassadors know too well how it feels to be on the back burner of training, including 400m sprinter Natasha Harrison, who suffered a devastating foot injury earlier this year.

“Initially, I was really disappointed to be injured and to have to miss the indoor season,” Natasha says. However, with a solid and supportive team rallying around her, she quickly realised that having some time away from the track isn’t necessarily a negative.

“I began to see the benefits of taking some time out, which led me to work on some of my weaknesses. More specifically, I really focused on my physical conditioning in the gym, which has allowed me to become a better athlete for this outdoor season and the long term.”

Following her recovery, Natasha eventually made a comeback just in time for this year’s competition season, which was a phenomenal success. She defended her BUCS champion title for the second year running in May before competing abroad in Switzerland and France, obtaining a bronze medal in the latter country.

“I was really happy to win BUCS this year and defend my title from the previous season,” Natasha says. “Even after my injuries, I was really confident going into the championships of my training fitness, and BUCS was a great championship to open my season with.”

Natasha has been a hard-working athlete since day one, which has always translated into highly respectable results. Formerly a European Champion and English Schools record holder, Natasha now has her sights set on future glory, which she hopes to execute through meticulous planning in her training.

“As I’ve grown, the biggest lesson I’ve learnt is to focus on myself and my own lane,” says Natasha. “Moving forward, my goals are to continue improving the process of my race, executing my race plan and continuing to progress as an athlete.”

Extending the distance

It’s one thing being a sprinter, although taking part in long-distance or cross-country events is a completely different challenge altogether…

Megan Harris, one of Neuff’s endurance ambassadors, had holes in her heart after being born prematurely. After a few months, however, these holes thankfully closed up by themselves, and almost 20 years later as an U20 athlete, she is now taking the demanding nature of endurance events by storm.

“My first memories of long-distance and cross-country come from my primary school days. I would always do the longest distances, which were 400m and then 600m at the time,” says Megan. “I would cry before my races, but my mum always reassured me before I competed, and she sparked my passion for what I do now.”

Since the beginning of this year, Megan has travelled far and wide for competitions, reaching destinations as far as Australia for the 2023 World Athletics Cross Country Championships. She also gained her first GB selection, which was especially impressive considering she had a three-month long injury which could have hampered her progress.

“One word to describe how I felt when I got my first GB selection was proud – and I still am,” Megan told Neuff. “I knew I could do it, but it took a lot of patience and self-belief to get to this point in my journey.”

Currently reflecting on some of her most recent and significant performances, Megan is looking forward to eventually continuing her successful streak, while guiding fellow endurance runners as a Neuff ambassador in the same breath.

“My advice for other runners is to keep putting in the work and believe in yourself whilst you do it. Also, if you ever feel like things aren’t working out, remember to take your time and know that your journey as an endurance runner is far from over.”

Turning opportunities into unforgettable experiences

For athletes dedicated to their craft, having the opportunities to shine are vital in keeping their passion for athletics alive. For Neuff blogger and middle-distance athlete Charlie Wakefield, this rings especially true.

Also a badminton player, Charlie believes that having variety as an athlete is vital to long-term development. With both of his parents being very active and involved in sports, he naturally had plenty of opportunities presented to him as a junior athlete.

“I ran my first race aged 13, which happened to be 800m. I was never a big fan of going much over that distance, so I guess it stuck,” Charlie said, when asked how he came to pursue middle-distance running further.

“Running cross-country and on the track as a junior, I think I naturally gravitated towards the middle-distance events, as despite trying nearly every event, I had the most success over those distances.”

Initially offered a place on the JTP, Charlie ultimately decided to compete in the US with the NCAA, a life-changing adventure he doesn’t regret in the slightest. Consequently, he wrote a blog for Neuff detailing the ins and outs of why you should or shouldn’t apply for the NCAA, based on his own experiences.

Now back in the UK, Charlie wants to achieve his lifelong dream of claiming an England vest in the next five years, all while supporting other athletes who may not have had the same opportunities as he did growing up. Charlie’s content for Neuff can be found by clicking here.

“I appreciate that not everyone is as lucky as I am to have a mum who knows so much about middle-distance, parents who supported my aspirations and other mentor figures along the way. I really see the value in motivating and guiding younger athletes, so I’m keen to get across as much of what I’ve learnt over the years as I possibly can.”

Learn more about Neuff's cohort of ambassadors by clicking here. Or, for the team's full list of blogs for athletes, click here.