Zaynab Dosso runs sub-seven for 60m at World Indoor Tour Gold final in Toruń

Italian record of 6.99 for Dosso, while the meeting also sees middle-distance runner Tshepiso Masalela disqualified for a controversial gunshot celebration.

Italian sprinter Zaynab Dosso broke the seven-second barrier for the first time in the women's 60m to win at the World Indoor Tour Gold final in Toruń on Sunday (Feb 22) and she will hope to repeat this form when the same track stages the World Indoor Championships next month.

Dosso set a meeting and national record of 6.99 to equal Julien Alfred's world lead and beat world indoor bronze medallist Patrizia van der Weken and world 200m silver medallist Amy Hunt who ran PBs of 7.01 and 7.04.

For Hunt, it was only one hundredth of a second slower than Dina Asher-Smith's UK record set in 2023.

Home favourite Ewa Swoboda finished fourth in 7.09.

"Breaking seven seconds for the first time certainly feels special," said Dosso. "Now I feel ready for the World Indoors. The competition will certainly be tough, everyone was setting PBs here, but I am confident about my form."

Perhaps the biggest talking point from the meeting, though, was in the men's 1500m.

Tshepiso Masalela narrowly beat Azzedine Habz by one hundredth of a second with 3:32.55 but as the two men crossed the finish line Masalela made a gun gesture with his hand and pointed it at Habz.

The Botswana athlete was disqualified for unsportsmanlike behaviour while World Athletics later removed a post about the athlete from its social media.

With Frenchman Habz awarded the victory, runner-up was Sam Chapple with 3:32.68 and Samuel Pihlström third in 3:33.47.

Elsewhere, Devynne Charlton, the two-time world indoor champion and world record-holder from the Bahamas, set a world lead in the women's 60m hurdles with a meeting record of 7.77 to hold off world 100m hurdles champion Ditaji Kambundji, the Swiss athlete just one hundredth of a second behind with Nadine Visser third in 7.80 and home athlete Pia Skrzyszowska fourth in 7.82.

The women's long jump was similarly close with Larissa Iapichino of Italy jumping 6.72 to win by one centimetre from Annik Kalin.

Eliott Crestan of Belgium continued his fine 2026 form with another win in 1:44.07 win ahead of Polish record-holder Maciej Wyderka with 1:44.30.

The meeting also featured a pentathlon with victory going to Poland’s Paulina Ligarska by a solitary point ahead of Britain’s Abigail Pawlett – 4676 to 4675, both achieving PBs.

