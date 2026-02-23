Yeman Crippa sets Italian half-marathon record in Naples

Cripps clocks 59:01 in the Coelmo Napoli City Half Marathon as Lucy Nthenya Ndambuki wins the women's race.

There was an Italian record for Yeman Crippa when he clocked 59:01 at the Coelmo Napoli City Half Marathon on Sunday (Feb 22). The reigning European half marathon champion made history once again in the Italian city, breaking his own national half-marathon record and the course record set in 2022.

The result makes him the second fastest European behind Sweden’s Andreas Almgren, who ran 58:41 in Valencia last October.

“I achieved one of my dreams – taking my own Italian record and lowering it by 25 seconds," he said. "I’m extremely happy and very satisfied with my time. It’s a wonderful day.

"This result is the product of a lot of training, perfect weather, but also a special magic that exists only here in Naples and the support of the crowd, which gave me incredible energy. The Coelmo Napoli City Half Marathon is definitely very fast. I’m over the moon to have started 2026 in such a great way – now I have to stay grounded for the next goals.

“In the first part of the race I followed the pacemaker, the Kenyan Gideon Kiprotich, who did a great job. I stayed right behind him and until 10km I felt quite relaxed, then I started doing some calculations in my head. I took control of the race and kept pushing together with Andrea Kiptoo. Coming out of the tunnel I realised I could finish around 59 minutes.

"I was hoping for 58:59 and missed it by a second. I’m happy for myself, for the city of Naples and for the whole staff – I feel like part of a big family.”

Andrea Kiptoo was runner-up in 59:27 with Owen Korir Kapkama third in 59:42.

In the women’s race, victory went to Kenya’s Lucy Nthenya Ndambuki in 68:48.

She said: “I took the lead from the start, but only at the 15th kilometre did I realise I would win and I pushed as hard as I could. It’s my first time here in Naples – a very beautiful city and a perfectly organised race.”

In second place was fellow Kenyan Nelly Jeptoo in 69:26, followed by Finland’s Susanna Saapunki in 70:35.

Sixth overall and first Italian was Sara Bottarelli in 74:11.

“The emotions are overwhelming and incredibly intense," said Carlo Capalbo, President of Napoli Running. "Today completes a project that started 10 years ago with very clear goals: some achieved, such as setting the Italian marathon and half marathon records and bringing more than 10,000 runners to the streets of Naples. Other goals are close – with today’s performance, Crippa becomes the second fastest European ever.

"We at Napoli Running are ready to roll up our sleeves to target the European record. The enthusiasm of having written history will be our energy to do more and do even better, because this event projects Naples among the European capitals of running,”