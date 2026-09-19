Searing Seare denies Ingebrigtsen in Copenhagen 5km sensation

Dawit Seare produced one of the distance-running shocks of 2026, hauling back Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the closing metres to win the men's 5km at the World Road Running Championships in Copenhagen, while Likina Amebaw won the women's race a week after her Ultimate 5000m win in Budapest.

There were fewer runners on the start line for the 5km races than had lined up for the mile earlier in the day, but what they lacked in numbers they more than made up for in drama – and the men's event produced one of the surprises of the year.

Dawit Seare, the 21-year-old Eritrean who arrived in Copenhagen as African 5000m champion, denied Jakob Ingebrigtsen in a sensational finish, out-fighting the Norwegian in the closing metres to win in a national record of 12:56.

It capped a breakthrough season for Seare, who claimed 5000m gold at the African Championships in Accra this year and has recorded top-10 finishes at 10km on the US road circuit in Boston and Atlanta. That said, he is a relatively unknown athlete compared to one of the sport's best-known characters, Ingebrigtsen.

The men's field endured a delayed start, kept waiting on the line for 10 minutes before racing finally got under way. With no pacemakers on duty, it was Flavien Szot who set about the job unofficially, the Frenchman leading at a hard pace from the gun with team-mate Jimmy Gressier tucked in behind – Szot seemingly acting as a domestique, his effort so single-minded that he stopped his watch and stepped off the road at the 2km marker.

Gressier took over at the front and a group of 10 remained together as they passed 3km. The race then split apart when Ethiopia's Mezgebu Sime injected a surge with a kilometre to go, with only Seare able to go with him. Ingebrigtsen missed the break but closed the gap rapidly, while Gressier began to pay for his earlier work at the front.

Seare then passed Sime and led into the closing stages and the Eritrean looked to have had the win in his grasp, only to see it cruelly snatched away. Relentlessly making up ground on the leader, Ingebrigtsen hunted Seare down and drew level with around 200m to run – before appearing to coast clear and cruise to victory.

But Seare responded in devastating fashion, fighting back to pass Ingebrigtsen in the closing metres, even finding time to look to the heavens and point upwards in celebration before crossing the line. He was immediately congratulated by team-mate Saymon Amanuel, who completed a great day for Eritrea by earning bronze to go with Seare's gold.

"I am very, very happy beacuse I have been preparing very well for the last two months for this championships," said Seare. "I know Jakob is a very strong athlete. Especially in the last kilometre it was difficult to compete with him, but at the end I won and I am very pleased about that. I will move to the US now and I will compete there. So keep an eye on me."

Ingebrigtsen's silver in a Norwegian record of 12:59, continued an impressive return to action. This was a rare road appearance for the Olympic 5000m champion, who won the European 5000m title in Birmingham in August and added the Ultimate 5000m crown in Budapest the previous weekend – both since returning to racing following Achilles surgery in February.

Ingebrigtsen said: "I felt that it was so far to the finish line and I hoped that the others would maybe freeze a little bit and they did. I thought I had to fight with all I had and I think that I was a little bit too early going into the sprint.

"When there was two kilometres left, I felt I had a moment and I was in a good position. But then the others speeded up and I thought 'oh no'. I must admit that my planning was a bit off.

"I really felt it was heavy today and the others were stronger and faster and they pushed earlier than expected. As a runner I of course think of the tactics and how to move up through the pack. That is one of the tasks you have as a runner how to maneuvre in the field. It is about making some decisions as a runner.

"When you don't have endless power, you need to prioritize in order to increase your chances for making a good result. I did have the feeling from the very start today that this race would be extremely fast, so I'm very pleased to take the silver medal."

David Mullarkey was the leading Brit in 21st with a PB of 13:31, though he was headed home by Ireland's Darragh McElhinney, who clocked an Irish record of 13:22 in 16th. There was a notable performance, too, from Aron Gebremariam, who left Eritrea as a refugee and has been based in Birmingham, England, with Birchfield Harriers since, winning English Schools and UK Inter-Counties titles in recent seasons. Now 20, he represented the Athlete Refugee Team and finished 26th in 13:36.

In the women's race, Likina Amebaw made light of a quick turnaround from her Ultimate Championship 5000m win in Budapest the previous week, pushing the pace from an early stage and breaking the field up inside the second kilometre.

Kenya's Caroline Makandi Gitonga challenged in the middle of the race, but Amebaw broke clear again with around 1km to run and won in 14:41. Gitonga held on for silver in 14:48, with Australia's Rose Davies – the double Commonwealth champion – closing hard for bronze in an area record of 14:50.

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Amebaw said: "It was a very good race, and I'm really happy about my race. There was a little wind, but it was okay and I managed to find some good spots on the course. I'm coming straight from Budapest, but the shift from track to road was not really difficult as I have been training both at the same time.

"The track was a bit difficult for me so running the 5km here was better and I felt good and I had prepared for the road racing. I knew I had to push from the very start and it worked as planned. I don't have any goals for the near future, so we will see as I will talk with my coach first."

Megan Keith was the leading Brit for much of the race, but she was passed by team-mate Hannah Nuttall in the closing stages, Nuttall crossing the line 10th in a PB of 15:08 to Keith's 15th in 15:19.

Results

Men's 5km

1 Dawit Seare (ERI) 12:56; 2 Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR) 12:59; 3 Saymon Amanuel (ERI) 13:00; 4 Ky Robinson (AUS) 13:04; 5 Keneth Kiprop (UGA) 13:04; 6 Addisu Yihune (ETH) 13:07; 7 Mezgebu Sime (ETH) 13:08; 8 Mathew Kipchumba Kipsang (KEN) 13:11; 9 Egide Ntakarutimana (BDI) 13:12; 10 Maxime Chaumeton (RSA) 13:13

Women's 5km

1 Likina Amebaw (ETH) 14:41; 2 Caroline Makandi Gitonga (KEN) 14:48; 3 Rose Davies (AUS) 14:50; 4 Tayla Kavanagh (RSA) 14:51; 5 Aleshign Baweke (ETH) 14:53; 6 Marta García (ESP) 14:59; 7 Georgia Griffith (AUS) 15:01; 8 Samiya Hassan Nour (DJI) 15:04; 9 Hannah Gapes (NZL) 15:06; 10 Hannah Nuttall (GBR) 15:08