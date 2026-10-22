Ruti Aga given six-year ban by AIU

Former Tokyo Marathon champion submitted a prescription from a clinic that did not exist after testing positive for methylprednisolone

Ruti Aga has been banned for six years by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after the Ethiopian was found to have committed anti-doping rule violations involving a prohibited substance and tampering. In a case that included a prescription from a clinic that did not exist, the AIU said she had submitted a forged document to try to explain her positive test.

The 32-year-old tested positive for methylprednisolone after winning the Meishan Renshou Half Marathon in China on March 15. The substance is a glucocorticoid and is prohibited in competition under the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.

Aga, who won the 2019 Tokyo Marathon and was ranked 11th in the world at the time of her positive test, was found to have violated anti-doping rules 2.1 and 2.2, relating to the presence and use of a prohibited substance. She was also found to have breached rule 2.5, tampering or attempted tampering with any part of doping control.

The AIU said Aga attributed the positive test to treatment for a knee injury and submitted a prescription from a clinic that did not exist. It was issued by a “doctor” who turned out to be a family member with no medical registration with the relevant authority. When questioned, the family member claimed to have used an old prescription pad from a former workplace, but the clinic confirmed the individual had never worked there and that the prescription was not theirs. The AIU’s investigation, supported by the Ethiopian Anti-Doping Authority, established that the document was forged.

The tampering charge relates to Aga attempting to mislead the investigation by providing false information in an interview with AIU representatives on April 21 and then producing a “forged/manipulated document” on May 4, which purported to verify a prescription for methylprednisolone while an outpatient at a medical facility.

Aga received a two-year sanction for presence and use of a specified substance and four years for tampering, making a total of six years.

“We have made significant progress against doping in marathon running over the past six to seven years, but much remains to be done,” said AIU chief executive Brett Clothier. “Investigations are vital to uncovering doping and exposing false explanations. Protecting clean competition takes resources, but this case sends a clear message: attempts to cheat will be exposed.”

As AW reported last month, Aga was provisionally suspended in September after the AIU issued a notice of charge.

Aga won the Tokyo Marathon in 2019 in 2:20:40 after three successive second-place finishes at World Marathon Majors, and has a PB of 2:18:34 from finishing runner-up at the 2018 Berlin Marathon. She also won the last two editions of the Xiamen Marathon, both World Athletics Platinum Label road races, as well as the Meishan Renshou Half Marathon this year.

The AIU runs an anti-doping programme covering up to 300 professional road runners, 150 men and 150 women. It is funded by World Athletics, the Abbott World Marathon Majors, World Athletics Label Road Races, athletes and their representatives and shoe companies adidas, ASICS, Nike and On.

The full decision is available at https://bit.ly/Ruti-AGA-Decision