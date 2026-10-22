Helsinki to host 2030 European Athletics Championships

The Finnish capital will host the championships for a record-breaking fourth time, beating Brussels to the bid.

The 2030 European Athletics Championships will be held in Helsinki, Finland.

The Finnish capital was one of two bidders for the 2030 European Athletics Championships along with Brussels.

This will be the fourth time the European Athletics Championships will be held in Helsinki after previous editions in 1971, 1994 and 2012.

No city has held the championships, which dates all the way back to 1934, on four occasions.

Finland's historic Olympic Stadium reopened in 2020 after extensive renovation. The country also held the inaugural World Athletics Championships in 1983 and World Championships in 2005.

Toruń was also chosen as the host for the 2029 European Athletics Indoor Championships, the second time in eight years the Polish city had held the indoor championships (the last time was without a crowd due to Covid-19).

European Athletics President Dobromir Karamarinov said: "We are delighted to award the 2030 European Athletics Championships to Helsinki, a city with an outstanding place in the history of our sport.

"This will be the fourth time Helsinki has hosted the championships, more than any other city in the near 100-year history of the event. This is a testament to Finland’s enduring passion and connection with athletics. We are absolutely confident Helsinki will provide another magnificent stage for Europe’s best athletes.

"The recently renovated Olympic Stadium in Helsinki is one of the most historic athletics stadiums in the world and I’m sure it will serve as an unforgettable backdrop for spectators in the stadium as well as for the millions watching across Europe and around the world."

European Athletics CEO Christian Milz said: "Finnish athletics fans are among the most passionate and knowledgeable in Europe and the consistently exceptionally strong television audiences for the European Athletics Championships in Finland demonstrates just how deeply our sport resonates with the Finnish public.

"Indeed, the 2026 European Athletic Championships yielded an average market share of 74 percent across the week and television audiences peaked at 1.3 million for Alisa Vainio’s victory in the women’s marathon on the final day of the championships. We are certain the championships will generate huge interest not only locally but across the rest of Europe and beyond."

President of the Finnish Athletics Federation Riikka Pakarinen said: "This was a fantastic conclusion to a three-year bid project and the starting gun for the operational work to create a memorable event at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium for both athletes and spectators.

"A huge thank you to the City of Helsinki, the Finnish Government and the dozens of other partners and supporters behind this project.

"Hopefully this will also encourage other Finnish sports to bid for major international events in Finland. We have a world-class stadium, ready infrastructure, a strong athletics heritage and growing public interest. With Finnish athletics still enjoying a strong upswing, the conditions for successful European Championships are in place."