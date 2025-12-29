Paula Radcliffe awarded OBE in King's new year honours

British marathon record-holder's fellow broadcaster, Gabby Logan, also earns an OBE, as Steve Perks and Joe Appiah are given an MBE.

At the height of her distance running career, Paula Radcliffe was awarded an MBE. But the distance runner, who turned 52 a few days ago, has now been honoured with an OBE in the King's new year lists.

Radcliffe, whose 2:15:25 stood as the world marathon record for many years, is described as a "broadcaster and athlete" in the new year honours and her latest recognition is "for services to sport".

Fellow BBC athletics broadcaster, Gabby Logan, has also been given an OBE for services to sports and broadcasting.

Elsewhere, there were not many athletics-related honours in the latest wave of awards with a number instead going to the Lionesses and Red Roses from the worlds of women's football and rugby.

However, Steve Perks was awarded an MBE for services to athletics. A long-time coach and head teacher, he is the chair of Welsh Athletics and famously guided Jason Gardener, Darren Campbell, Marlon Devonish and Mark Lewis-Francis to Olympic 4x100m gold in Athens in 2004.

Joe Appiah, the world and European sprint hurdles masters champion who has recently moved into the M55 age group, was also given an MBE for services to sport. As well as his own age-defying athleticism, the former AW masters athlete of the year from Kent is a coach and official.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: "This year's honours list celebrates the very best of Britain – people who put the common good ahead of themselves to strengthen communities and change lives.

"Their quiet dedication speaks to the decent, compassionate country we are proud to be. On behalf of the whole nation, thank you – and congratulations to everyone recognised today."