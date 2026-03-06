Middle East war triggers British withdrawal from Euro Throws Cup in Cyprus

UKA picked a squad for the event in Nicosia on March 14-15 but have now withdrawn due to the conflict in Iran.

The British team has pulled out of the European Throwing Cup in Nicosia, Cyprus, due to the ongoing war in the Middle East.

UK Athletics said: "UK Athletics can confirm that, following security advice, we will not send a team to the upcoming European Throwing Cup. Given the ongoing situation in the Middle East and heightened security concerns related to British activity in Cyprus, we believe the unknown risk and potential disruption to the team is too great.

"The team were selected earlier this week and we share our athletes’ disappointment. We wish all involved a successful event and look forward to returning in 2027."

Athletes who were hoping to compete in the event include multiple British shot put champion Scott Lincoln ahead of the World Indoor Championships in Poland the following weekend (March 20-22).

The small Eastern Mediterranean nation found itself unexpectedly drawn into the aftermath of US-Israeli strikes on Iran when a drone strike hit RAF base Akrotiri there on March 2.

More generally, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has cautioned that "terrorist attacks in Cyprus cannot be ruled out".

In its latest guidance (March 6) the Foreign Office stated: "There is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets. Stay aware of your surroundings at all times."

The European Throwing Cup is, however, still going ahead and no other nation has withdrawn.

At present it is unknown how long the conflict will continue or whether it will escalate. But further events in the area which could be affected are the Diamond League in Doha in two months' time on May 8.