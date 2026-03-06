"Reckless" Fred Kerley banned for two years after missing drugs tests

Former world 100m champion is due to race in the Enhanced Games but has been fined and had some old results annulled in addition to being barred from mainstream athletics until 2027 after whereabouts failures.

Fred Kerley, the 2022 world 100m champion, signed with the Enhanced Games in September 2025 but well before that stage he was displaying what anti-doping police have called "negligent and, to a certain extent, reckless" behaviour when it came to sticking to rules.

The 30-year-old has now been banned by World Athletics after recording three whereabouts failures in a 12-month period between May 11 and December 6, 2024. There was even a fourth whereabouts failure in December 2024 but the Athletics Integrity already had enough evidence to issue and ban and he will not be able to return to the sport until August 11, 2027.

With the Enhanced Games set to take place in Las Vegas in May, he may not care about the ban. However, he has been ordered to pay World Athletics £3000 in legal fees and other expenses and his results between December 6, 2024 and August 12, 2025 have been disqualified.

As well as his world title in Eugene in 2022, he twice captured the world 4x100m gold – in Doha 2019 and Budapest 2023 – while taking silver at the 2021 Olympics and bronze in 2024 in Paris.

"Unfortunately, sophisticated doping substances may only be detectable within an athlete’s sample for a few days or even hours after administration," said Brett Clothier, head of the Athletics Integrity Unit.

"Anti-doping organisations need to be able to test athletes without notice on the day and hour of our choosing, otherwise anti-doping programmes will not work, and dopers will easily avoid detection. Whereabouts rules are therefore fundamental to the integrity of sport and must be respected.

"The AIU will continue to strictly enforce whereabouts requirements to protect the right of all athletes to clean competition."

Kerley did not dispute the whereabouts failure of June 13 in Munich, Germany, but blamed technical issues with the United States Anti-Doping Agency Athlete Connect app for the missed test at his home in Miami, Florida, on May 11 and the doping control officer for the missed tests on December 6-7 at an apartment in West Hollywood, California.