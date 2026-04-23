World’s finest back in Budapest for the World Athletics Ultimate Championship

The 2026 track and field season will reach a thrilling climax in Budapest in September with this exciting new event.

Noah Lyles winning three sprint gold medals. Faith Kipyegon making more history by securing women’s 1500m and 5000m success. Josh Kerr flying to men’s 1500m glory and Katarina Johnson-Thompson seizing the second global heptathlon title of her career. The 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest were packed with so many unforgettable moments.

All of them unfolded in the the Gyula Zsivotzky National Athletics Centre, an arena that was purpose-built for sporting excellence. And now, this summer, many of the finest athletes on the planet will return to that very same spot to produce greatness again.

The inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship will take place on September 11-13 at the spectacular venue that sits on the banks of the Danube and is just a hop, skip and a jump from the heart of one of Europe’s great cities.

The National Athletics Centre, innovatively designed to leave a lasting impact and become a sporting hub for Budapest’s residents, will look slightly different this time around. The arena’s temporary upper tier has been removed to leave a circular plateau that was filled with publicly available leisure areas.

It is the main competition venue and training hub for Hungarian athletics, but is also used by youth and recreational athletes who can find training tracks, running tracks, street workouts and many other opportunities.

Fans will be able to see the transformation and sample the unique atmosphere for themselves at the Ultimate Championship, launched by World Athletics with the guiding principle of ending each athletics season with a major global championship. It is intentionally designed to showcase the finest talent, such as Ultimate Stars Mondo Duplantis and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, within a fast-paced and dynamic structure built explicitly with fans in mind.

Away from the action, there will be so much for spectators to see and do. Having staged a large number of major events, Budapest has become a favourite location in international sports and tourism due to its historical heritage, state-of-the-art infrastructure and stability. Its rich culture dates back to Roman times and is a melting pot of diversity today.

The Hungarian capital is a city where everything you need is within easy reach, whether that be on foot or by using the extensive public transport links. It is at the heart of Europe and will also be at the heart of one of this summer’s great celebrations of sport.

Book your tickets now via ultimateathleticschampionship. com