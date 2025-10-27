Big medal energy – European athletes poised for more in Birmingham

From Mondo Duplantis to Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Keely Hodgkinson to Femke Bol, Birmingham 26 will be packed with big names.

After their success at the World Championships in Tokyo, European athletes are now setting their sights on the big event of 2026. The European Athletics Championships takes place at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham from August 10-16 and here are 10 stars set to compete.

Femke Bol – from hurdles to 800m

The world 400m hurdles champion in 2023 and 2025 has made a bold move to 800m and Birmingham 2026 is likely to be her first championship at the distance. Hurdles aside, the Dutch athlete has already set world records at 400m and 500m indoors. It means she should feel relatively comfortable going through the first lap of an 800m, but how will she cope with the final stages?

Jakob Ingebrigtsen – on the comeback trail

The Norwegian endurance runner had a disappointing summer which he spent mostly on the sidelines before being eliminated from his 1500m heat at the World Champs in Tokyo before coming 10th in the 5000m final. He has recently stated his ambition to break world records at 1500m, the mile and 5000m in 2026 but we also know he loves to compete so you can be sure to see him in Birmingham where he will be going for his seventh European outdoor crown.

Mondo Duplantis – higher and higher

European champion in 2018, 2022 and 2024, the Swede will be going for title No.4 in Birmingham. Can anyone beat him if he maintains his brilliant world record-breaking form too? He seems to save his best for major championships, as he soared to his latest world record of 6.30m in Tokyo in September.

Dina Asher-Smith – going for gold (again!)

The 29-year-old won her sixth European gold medal in Rome last year and no British athlete has enjoyed more success than her at these championships. From 200m gold in Amsterdam in 2016 to 100m and 4x100m golds in Rome 2024, she is a prolific winner of Euro titles. At the World Champs in Tokyo, too, she was the only European to make the women’s 100m final.

Nadia Battocletti – from strength to strength

The Italian distance runner scored a memorable double in front of her home crowd at the European Championships in Rome last year when she took 5000m and 10,000m titles. At the Paris Olympics she won a surprise 10,000m silver and then showed it was no fluke by winning 10,000m silver and 5000m bronze in Tokyo this year. The 25-year-old loves racing in major championships so you can be sure to see her in Birmingham defending her titles.

Leo Neugebauer – multi-talented

The big German has not competed at the European Championships before but after winning silver in the Olympics in 2024 and gold at the World Championships in Tokyo, he will be favourite to take the title in Birmingham. Aged 25 he is at the peak of his career and, unlike his German predecessors from yesteryear, there will be no Daley Thompson to spoil his party.

Karsten Warholm – back in business?

He may have faded to fifth place in the world 400m hurdles final in Tokyo, but the three-time world champion will be keen to get back on to the top of the podium in 2026. The Norwegian has won three European titles in the past and will be looking for No.4. None of the athletes who beat him in Tokyo will be there either.

Keely Hodgkinson – going for Euro title No.3

Still only 23, the British 800m runner has won European titles already in Munich 2022 and Rome 2024, taking the latter title despite struggling with illness. What’s more, she has won two European indoor titles in the past plus European under-18 gold back in 2018. After an injury-hit 2025 she will be looking to enjoy an injury-free winter before making her mark at a home championships where likely rivals will include team-mate Georgia Hunter Bell, Switzerland’s Audrey Werro and possibly Dutch athlete Femke Bol.

Mattia Furlani – jumping for joy

What a year the Italian has enjoyed. Still only 20, he won world long jump titles indoors and out. This followed the Olympic bronze he won in Paris in 2024. In Tokyo he became the youngest long jump world champion in history and he will be keen to improve on the European silver he won on home soil in Rome last year.

READ MORE: European Champs top 10 moments

Natalia Bukowiecka – 400m runner with a title to defend

The Polish sprinter won the European title in Rome in 2024 and was the top European finisher at the Paris Olympics (when she won bronze), plus the 2023 World Champs (where she won silver) and 2025 World Champs (fourth). In Birmingham she will be up against world indoor champion Amber Anning, though, with the latter competing on home soil.

READ MORE: Euro athletes shine on global stage

In 2026 these athletes will be battling it out for European titles in Birmingham from August 10-16. Tickets are still available here.