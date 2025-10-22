10 unforgettable European Championships moments

Brilliant memories from this event – and what they mean ahead of Birmingham 2026.

Spitfires out of the sun

When Seb Coe, Tom McKean and Steve Cram rounded the bend in the 1986 European 800m final in Stuttgart, they were memorably described as resembling “Spitfires out of the sun”. As Coe charged toward his first major international title over two laps, the image epitomised the British middle-distance dominance during that period.

Now, 40 years later, with Keely Hodgkinson, Georgia Hunter Bell, Phoebe Gill and other Brits in the women's 800m, could we see a similar British clean sweep of the medals in the 800m in Birmingham in 2026?

Mondo makes his mark in 2018

Just 18 years old, Mondo Duplantis improved his pole vault best by 12cm and broke the world under-20 record three times to win gold at the 2018 European Championships in Berlin with a best clearance of 6.05m.

In Birmingham 2026 he will be aged 26 and going for his fourth outdoor European title.

Daley Thompson unbeatable in 1982

Not only did Daley Thompson win the European title in Athens in 1982, but the British decathlete set a world record. Thompson scored 8774 points as he beat his big rival, Jurgen Hingsen of Germany, into second place. After the final event, the 1500m, Thompson stood over his rivals as they collapsed on the ground, creating an iconic image that emphasised his dominance.

Germany could get their moment at the European Champs in 2026, though, with Leo Neugebauer going into the competition as reigning world champion.

Arron puts on the afterburners

Christine Arron’s burst of speed on the anchor leg in the women’s 4x100m at the 1998 European Championships in Budapest was one of the most remarkable sights in the history of the event. The Frenchwoman, who had won the 100m earlier in the championships in 10.73, was out of medal contention and six metres adrift of Russia's Irina Privalova and yet still brought home the gold medal.

Relays are always thrilling and another exciting women’s sprint relay final is likely in 2026 with France once again plus host nation Britain, Germany and Netherlands among the top contenders.

Tamberi turns on the style

Italian athletes excelled on home turf at the 2024 European Championships in Rome. None more so than Gianmarco Tamberi, who delighted the fans by winning high jump gold with a championship record of 2.37m. “I knew I was in superb shape and I proved it,” said Tamberi.

In Birmingham 2026 it’s hoped Tamberi will return to defend his crown. Or could we see one of the host nation athletes rise to the occasion instead?

Szewińska's golden double

Irena Szewińska, the great Polish athlete, scored a memorable sprints double at the 1974 European Championships in Rome with championship records. Renate Stecher of East Germany had enjoyed a long winning streak before the event but Szewińska won the 100m in 11.13 and 200m in 22.51.

With no American, Caribbean or African sprinters in Birmingham next year, the path is clear for a European athlete to make their mark, possibly with a Szewińska-style double.

Backley on top of the world

During the 1990s and turn of the millennium, winning the men’s javelin title at the European Championships was akin to claiming a global gold as the majority of the top throwers were from this continent. It was hugely impressive, therefore, when Steve Backley won four successive European titles in the event. Starting with Split in 1990, he took further titles in Helsinki in 1994, Budapest in 1998 and Munich in 2002.

British javelin throwing has not been thriving lately but could a home championships in Birmingham inspire the nation’s young spear throwers to raise their game?

Radcliffe at the height of her powers

On a rainy night in Munich in 2002, Paula Radcliffe obliterated the opposition to win the European 10,000m title. The Briton ran a European record of 30:01.09 as she lapped most of the field and beat runner-up Sonia O’Sullivan by around 300m.

Nadia Battocletti of Italy will be favourite to win this title in 2026 but wouldn’t it be great if Eilish McColgan returned to the scene of her 2022 Commonwealth victory?

Bol storms to the triple crown

At the 2022 European Championships in Munich, Femke Bol won the 400m in a Dutch record of 49.44. Two days later she claimed the 400m hurdles crown by almost two seconds in a championship record of 52.67. Then she completed her golden week by helping the Netherlands win the 4x400m in a Dutch record of 3:20.87.

Now, in 2026, will we see the 25-year-old tackle the women’s 800m in Birmingham?

Ingebrigtsen shows his great promise in Berlin

Jakob Ingebrigtsen was still only 17 years old when he made his mark at the European Championships in Berlin in 2018 with a double victory.

In the 1500m he clocked 3:38.10 to beat Marcin Lewandowski and Jake Wightman while in the 5000m he ran a world under-20 record of 13:17.06 to take gold ahead of his brother Henrik.

In Birmingham he will be going for a seventh outdoor European title on the track, or 24th gold if you include cross-country, indoor and under-20 events.

