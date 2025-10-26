Share

Frankfurt Marathon wins for Buze Diriba and Belay Asfaw

Frankfurt Marathon wins for Buze Diriba and Belay Asfaw

Published: 26th October, 2025
Updated: 26th October, 2025
BY Athletics Weekly

Ethiopian victories in Germany on Sunday as Britain's Abbie Donnelly clocks PB of 2:24:11.

Buze Diriba clocked 2:19:34 to win the women's race at the Mainova Frankfurt Marathon despite strong winds as fellow Ethiopian, Belay Asfaw, was a surprise winner of the men's race in 2:06:16.

Abbie Donnelly, meanwhile, went No.7 on the UK all-time rankings with 2:24:11 as she improved her best of 2:26:21, which was set on her debut in Rotterdam earlier this year.

The only British woman to run quicker this year is Calli Hauger-Thackery, as Donnelly's time is slightly quicker than the 2:24:25 that Eilish McColgan ran when finishing first Brit home in London in April.

Kenyans Magdalyne Masai and Sharon Chelimo were second and third in the women's race in Frankfurt with 2:20:23 and 2:20:29 respectively.

Buze Diriba (Victah Sailer)

In the men's race, Taresa Bekuma was the runner-up in 2:07:01 while third placed Shura Kitata, the winner from 2017, made it an all-Ethiopian podium with 2:07:02.

A record number of 17,000 entries were registered for the Mainova Frankfurt Marathon. Including events at shorter distances the total entry figure was 30,407 runners.

Men
1. Belay Asfaw ETH 2:06:16
2. Taresa Bekuma ETH 2:07:01
3. Shura Kitata ETH 2:07:02
4. Yismaw Yitayew ETH 2:07:20
5. Yasin Haji ETH 2:07:47
6. Masresha Getachew ETH 2:09:32
7. Timothy Misoi KEN 2.09:35
8. Edwin Kibichiy KEN 2:09:41
9. Filimon Abraham GER 2:09:43
10. Lulu Negera ETH 2:09:47

Women
1. Buze Diriba ETH 2:19:34
2. Magdalyne Masai KEN 2:20:23
3. Sharon Chelimo KEN 2:20:29
4. Catherine Cherotich KEN 2:21:40
5. Mehret Robe ETH 2:23:29
6. Ayinadis Birle ETH 2:23:50
7. Dagnachew Asegu ETH 2:24:05
8. Abbie Donnelly GBR 2:24:11
9. Gladys Jeptepkeny KEN 2:24:52
10. Pascaline Kibiwott KEN 2:24:56

