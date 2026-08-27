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Masai Russell breaks Tobi Amusan's 100m hurdles world record in Zurich

AW News Reports Masai Russell breaks Tobi Amusan's 100m hurdles world record in Zurich

Masai Russell breaks Tobi Amusan's 100m hurdles world record in Zurich

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Published: 27th August, 2026
Updated: 27th August, 2026
BY Athletics Weekly

The Olympic champion clocks 12.09 to end Amusan's four-year reign atop the world list, minutes after Alison dos Santos had broken Karsten Warholm's 400m hurdles world record at the same meeting.

Masai Russell produced one of the standout moments of an extraordinary night at Weltklasse Zürich, breaking Tobi Amusan's 100m hurdles world record with a time of 12.09.

The American, 26, had been closing in on the record all season, having already run 12.14 – the second-fastest time in history – in Xiamen back in May. With the wind reading a dead calm 0.0m/sec, she shaved three hundredths off the 12.12 Amusan had held since her semi-final victory at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene.

Masai Russell (Getty)

Amusan herself took second, running a season's best 12.23, with European champion Nadine Visser third in a season's best 12.34. Home favourite Ditaji Kambundji, the reigning world champion, was seventh in 12.82 in front of her own crowd.

Danielle Williams was fourth in 12.56, Ackera Nugent fifth in 12.69, Pia Skrzyszowska sixth in 12.70, Annik Kälin eighth in 12.87 and Alaysha Johnson well down the field in 15.15.

Russell's time also stands as a Diamond League record and a meeting record, well inside the 12.29 Amusan ran in Zurich in 2022.

It capped a night for the record books at Letzigrund, coming shortly after Alison dos Santos had broken Karsten Warholm's 400m hurdles world record in similarly stunning fashion.

Speaking after a similarly rapid run in Xiamen back in May, Russell said she had no doubts the record would eventually be hers. "I've been saying all year that I'm going to break the world record," she said at the time. "I don't know when it's going to come, but I keep getting closer and closer."

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