Sabastian Sawe withdraws from Berlin Marathon due to injury

The world marathon record-holder had intended to defend his title in the German capital next month.

Sabastian Sawe, who became the first person to run a sub-two-hour marathon in race conditions, has been forced to withdraw from next month's Berlin Marathon (September 27).

Having clocked 1:59:30 to win the London Marathon back in April, the Kenyan had hoped to make yet more history on the streets of the German capital.

Sawe triumphed at last year's Berlin Marathon in 2:02:16, winning by almost four minutes to Japan's Akira Akasaki (2:06:15). That was his third marathon after Valencia 2024 (2:02:05) and London 2025 (2:02:17).

Even though the calibre of opposition in Berlin was lower than London – both Yomif Kejelcha (1:59:41) and Jacob Kiplimo (2:00:28) went under the late Kelvin Kiptum's previous world record of 2:00:35 – there were hopes that Sawe could replicate his sub-two-hour feat in Berlin.

Injury has meant that he won't take to the start line however, meaning that it is likely the Kenyan's next race over 26.2 miles will now be next Spring.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you that I am forced to withdraw from the Berlin Marathon," Sawe said. "I had been looking forward to achieving something special on the streets of Berlin and crossing the finish line at the Brandenburg Gate. It was also my wish to give something back to the race and its organisers, who have supported me so much.

"I want to thank my fans and everyone who continues to support me, and I wish all the runners taking part a great race. I hope they can enjoy the moment, trust the work they have done and be proud of what they achieve in Berlin. I look forward to seeing you again soon at the starting line in Berlin."

If fans are looking at potential other sub-two-hour marathon attempts this Autumn then their best bets could be Kiplimo in Chicago or Kejelcha in Valencia.