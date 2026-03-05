March 2026 issue of AW is out now

Sam Ruthe features on the cover in an issue that features a preview to the World Indoor Champs in Poland.

The latest issue of AW features one of athletics’ most exciting new talents. New Zealander Sam Ruthe is only 16, but already he is the outright national record-holder for the mile and has a range of other age group marks to his name.bol

His performances have been generating plenty of attention but, in an exclusive interview with him and his father Ben, although Sam admits to feeling the pressure, he also discusses their philosophy which places enjoyment at the heart of his sporting journey. Ben talks about how protecting his son, while also helping him to learn along the way.

Another talent that burst on to the scene not so long ago is Phoebe Gill. Her big breakthrough in 2024 happened at breakneck speed and culminated in an Olympic appearance. She describes how subsequent injuries have given her the chance to reset, process it all and come back to athletics feeling “like a new athlete”.

Keely Hodgkinson first came to the world’s attention as a junior, too, and she has made a hugely successful transition to the senior global stage. After her own injury struggles last year, she is heading to the upcoming World Indoor Championships in 800m world record-breaking form, and AW columnist Katharine Merry writes about why, at peak fitness, the Olympic champion is “untouchable”.

Elsewhere in our extensive world indoors preview, we also hear from Josh Hoey, Ditaji Kambundji, Nicola Olyslagers and Scott Lincoln, while there’s a flashback to last year’s championships in Nanjing and all the key information you need.

One athlete who won’t be there is Femke Bol as she continues to work on her transition from the 400m hurdles to the 800m. Cathal Dennehy assesses her debut over the distance, while her mentor Laurent Meuwly discusses his approach as the subject of our Coaching Conversations.

Verity Ockenden also explores the double standards of public opinion when it comes to what is expected of elite athletes, while there is the usual mix of opinion, training advice and footwear reviews.