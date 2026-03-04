Zharnel Hughes, Charlie Dobson, Desiree Henry among GB relay team for Botswana

Novuna Great Britain and Northern Ireland team for the 2026 World Athletics Relays in Gaborone, Botswana, on May 2-3 is named.

UKA has selected a full squad for all the races at the World Athletics Relays in Gaborone, Botswana, on May 2-3 with the aim of qualifying all teams for the 2027 World Championships and giving up-and-coming athletes a development opportunity on the global stage.

The 4x100m squad features experienced relay runners, including Paris Olympic relay medallists Imani Lansiquot and Desiree Henry. Britain's fastest man over 100m, Zharnel Hughes will run with experienced relay team-mates Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and the world and European 60m champion Jeremiah Azu.

These experienced sprinters are joined by emerging British talent across the men’s and women’s relay teams, many of whom are part of the UK Athletics Futures Programme.

The 2025 European under-23 relay champions, Success Eduan, Kissiwaa Mensah, Alyson Bell and Nia Wedderburn-Goodison, will feature in the women’s squad. There is also the newly crowned British indoor 200m champion Renee Regis and European U20 silver medallist Mabel Akande, while European U20 silver medallist Teddy Wilson will be part of the men’s squad.

The 4x400m team features Paris Olympic relay medallists Charlie Dobson, Alex Haydock-Wilson, Toby Harries and Lewis Davey. They are joined by up-and-coming 400m hurdler Jake Minshull, who is set to make his senior international debut at these championships.

Paris Olympic relay medallists Nicole Yeargin, Lina and Laviai Nielsen lead the 4x400m relay team. Alongside them will feature British indoor champion Yemi Mary John.

The team will be boosted by Charlotte Henrich, the U20 European champion in the 400m, and Emily Newnham, the U23 European champion in the 400m hurdles.

For the mixed relay events, the 4x100m and 4x400m will be made up of selected athletes.

Full GB team:

Women's 4x100m

Mabel Akande; Alyson Bell; Success Eduan; Desiree Henry; Imani Lansiquot; Kissiwaa Mensah; Renee Regis; Aleeya Sibbons; Jasmine Wilkins; Nia Wedderburn-Goodison

Men's 4x100m

Jeremiah Azu; Jona Efoloko; Romell Glave; Zharnel Hughes; Elliot Jones; Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake; Jeriel Quainoo; Jody Smith; Teddy Wilson; Ethan Wiltshire

Women's 4x400m

Charlotte Henrich; Yemi Mary John; Poppy Malik; Emily Newnham; Laviai Nielsen; Lina Nielsen; Louisa Stoney; Nicole Yeargin

Men's 4x400m

Harry Bradley; Lewis Davey; Seamus Derbyshire; Charlie Dobson; Josh Faulds; Alex Haydock-Wilson; Toby Harries; Jake Minshull; Lee Thompson

*The mixed relay teams will be selected from the athletes above