Marc Scott and Verity Ockenden win at Great South Run

National titles were up for grabs on the south coast as Marc Scott and Verity Ockenden led the charge in Portsmouth.

After last year’s storm-enforced cancellation, the much-loved Great South Run came back bigger and better for its 35th anniversary, with over 25,000 runners taking to the flat and fast streets of Portsmouth.

Among the weekend of events, the headline 10-mile race on Sunday played host to the UK Athletics 10-Mile Championships, attracting some of Britain’s top road-running talent.

In the men’s elite race, Marc Scott showed his class over the rarely-run distance to claim national title honours in an impressive 47:21, holding off the challenge of Jake Smith, who crossed the line in 47:53. Charlie Brisley completed the British podium in 48:47, rounding out a competitive top three. Baldvin Magnusson from Iceland finished second overall in 47:39.

Scott, who has a strong pedigree on the roads and track, looked composed throughout, pushing the pace from the midway point. His win improves on his seventh place finish at the Great North Run in September.

In the women’s race, Verity Ockenden stormed to a hard-fought victory, clocking 56:37 to seal her first national title over the distance. Just behind her in a thrilling sprint finish were Kate Estlea-Morris, who took silver in 56:46, and Beth Kidger, just two seconds further back in 56:48.

Ockenden, a European indoor bronze medallist over 3000m, had finished second and third in the event in previous years and was able to complete her medal collection this year.

This year’s event also marked a celebration of the Great South Run’s rich heritage, with the 2025 edition commemorating 35 years since its inception.

From Liz McColgan’s victories in 1995 and 1997, to Eilish McColgan’s course record and European best of 50:43 set in 2021, the race has long been a proving ground for British endurance talent. Previous winners also include Paula Radcliffe, Sir Mo Farah, and Chris Thompson, a three-time champion and local favourite.

Paul Foster, Chief Executive of The Great Run Company, said: “Congratulations to Marc and Verity on their performances today. It was a great line up of athletic talent which made for a thrilling race.

"The Great South Run has built an incredible legacy with countless incredible moments and achievements, and British and European records broken along the route. Our winners join a veritable roll call of British previous winners.

"It was great to be back after last year’s cancellation due to the storm, and today did not disappoint. It was a real showcase of the best of British athletic talent.”