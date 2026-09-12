Keely Hodgkinson's stunning return from hamstring tear caps another Werro masterclass in Budapest

The three-way rivalry that has defined the 2026 800m season produced the same result once again in Budapest, but for Keely Hodgkinson simply being on the start line represented a victory in itself.

The British record-holder suffered a 4.5cm hamstring tear just minutes before going into the call room before the European Championships final in Birmingham last month. Remarkably, she chose to race anyway – and refused to use the injury as an excuse post-race – before taking a period away from competition to allow it to heal. In the days leading into Budapest she had been training at reduced paces as she worked her way back towards full fitness, making her performance in the Ultimate Championship final on Saturday (Sept 12) all the more significant given the circumstances.

It had been a season of two different halves for the 24-year-old. Indoors, everything she touched turned to gold: a world indoor record of 1:54.87 was followed by victory at the World Indoor Championships in a championship record of 1:55.30. Her dominance appeared total, and talk soon turned to whether she might challenge Jarmila Kratochvílová's 43-year-old outdoor world record of 1:53.28 later in the year.

Outdoors, however, Audrey Werro emerged as the new benchmark. The Swiss athlete put together a remarkable unbeaten run through the season, finishing ahead of both Hodgkinson and 800m convert Femke Broeders-Bol. Sub-1:54 victories in Stockholm, Paris and Zurich fuelled speculation that Werro could eventually threaten the world record herself – her season's best of 1:53.70 leaves her just 42 hundredths of a second shy of the mark and she now owns three of the five fastest times in history.

In Budapest, Werro dictated the pace from the front once again, leading through the first lap in a slightly slower than usual time of 57.83 with Broeders-Bol close behind and Hodgkinson a stride adrift. The leading trio bunched together with 200m to go, but Werro found an extra gear to kick clear into the home straight, crossing the line in 1:55.88.

Hodgkinson, racing for the first time since her injury in Birmingham, produced a strong closing effort to pass Broeders-Bol in the final stages, taking silver in 1:56.26. Broeders-Bol completed the podium in 1:56.74 – the same 1-2-3 as the European Championships, underlining how consistent this rivalry has been all year.

It capped a remarkable season for Werro, who has now won every outdoor 800m race she has contested. "I think I have won every race I've had this year during the outdoor season," she said. "It is really crazy but, at the same time, it is something I have worked for and now I am getting the result."

For Hodgkinson, simply being competitive again after her injury scare was reward enough. "I'm actually quite proud with how this race turned out," she said. "I wanted to win and it ended up pretty close. These are some amazing women and we all push each other."

Broeders-Bol, in her first full season over two laps after switching from the 400m hurdles – an event in which she remains the reigning world champion – was equally satisfied with how her transition had unfolded. Guided by coach Laurent Meuwly, the move was built on data suggesting she had the raw physiological tools to succeed at the shorter distance, and her results this year have more than justified the gamble.

"My season is done and now I can say that I really love this event," she said. "I've loved all of this year even more than I expected. This third place means a lot."

Georgia Hunter Bell pushes Kazimierska all the way

Georgia Hunter Bell produced one of the performances of her season in the women's 1500m final at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship, drawing level with eventual winner Klaudia Kazimierska with 100m to go before the Pole found an extra gear to hold on in a thrilling finish.

It capped an outstanding year for the British athlete, who won the world indoor 1500m title back in March and has established herself as one of the most consistent middle-distance runners on the circuit. A training partner of Keely Hodgkinson, Hunter Bell has built her season around smart, tactical racing, and Budapest was no exception as she bided her time through the early stages before making her move at exactly the right moment.

European indoor champion Agathe Guillemot set the pace from the gun, leading the field through 800m in 2:11.31, with Kazimierska tracking closely behind alongside American duo Emily Mackay and Nikki Hiltz. Hunter Bell sat patiently in the middle of the pack, keeping a close watch on developments at the front rather than committing herself too early.

As the bell rang for the final lap, Guillemot still held the advantage, but the chasing pack had bunched together in preparation for their closing effort. Kazimierska hit the front with just over 200m remaining, and Hunter Bell responded immediately, tracking the Pole's move and drawing level with 100m to go in a gripping head-to-head battle down the home straight.

But Kazimierska, who arrived in Budapest fresh off a world-leading Polish record of 3:54.05 at the Diamond League Final in Brussels the previous week, proved to have the stronger finish, crossing the line in 3:57.55. Hunter Bell was agonisingly close in second, clocking 3:57.72, with Hiltz third in 3:58.16 ahead of Ethiopia's Freweyni Hailu in 3:58.44.

The result continues a remarkable late-season transformation for Kazimierska. Twelve months ago she finished seventh at the World Championships, before placing sixth at this year's World Indoor Championships. Since then her progression has been rapid: silver at the European Championships, a big victory at the Diamond League final and now the Ultimate Championship title – with a $150,000 prize – all inside the space of a few months.

"It was a completely new position for me to be the favourite in a race like that," said Kazimierska. "After winning the Diamond League Final in Brussels last week, I felt a bit of pressure. The last 100m fighting against Georgia was thrilling, but I prepared myself well over the season and I've gained lots of experience. I've raced Georgia a few times this year and I had a plan for this race – finally it played out exactly as I planned. This year I also was building up mentally; I had a few races where I learned a lot – it was like mentally unlocking something in my head."