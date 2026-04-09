Keely Hodgkinson to run 400m at Rome Diamond League

The Olympic 800m champion will aim to improve her best over one lap in the Italian capital.

Keely Hodgkinson will compete in the 400m at the Rome Diamond League, just three days before racing over two laps in Stockholm (June 7).

The Brit will test her speed in the Italian capital and no doubt wants to improve her best of 51.49 at the Stadio Olimpico.

Hodgkinson set that mark at the Scottish Athletics Invitational in Glasgow at the start of last month, which came just over a week after she ran a world indoor 800m record of 1:54.87.

The 24-year-old then showcased her 400m speed, this time from a rolling start, in the women's 4x400m relay at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Toruń.

Hodgkinson, running the anchor leg for Great Britain, produced a 50.10 split, which was the fastest out of anyone in the entire field.

This was in the same evening that she clocked 1:55.30 – the second fastest indoor 800m in history after her own world record – to become world indoor champion.

This summer the Olympic 800m champion has made no secrets that she wants to go even quicker outdoors, and could even target Jarmila Kratochvílová's world record of 1:53.28 from 1983.

Kratochvílová had a 400m personal best of 47.99, which sees her place fourth on the all-time list behind Marita Koch, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Marileidy Paulino.