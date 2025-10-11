Keely Hodgkinson excels at Athlos NYC

The Olympic 800m champion produced the fastest ever two-lap mark by a female athlete in the month of October

After spending most of her 2025 season on the sidelines, Keely Hodgkinson ended it in some style by comfortably winning the 800m at the Athlos meeting in New York City (October 10).

The Brit, who opened up her season in late-August because of injury, still looked pretty fresh off the back of last month's World Athletics Championships and ran a meeting record of 1:56.53.

"I’ve barely raced this season so it was probably less of a struggle for me to go out there and want to give it something," Hodgkinson said afterwards.

It was also the fastest ever 800m by a female athlete in the month of October, bettering China's Lang Yinglai, who clocked 1:57.62 in 1997.

Going into the final 200m, Hodgkinson, Georgia Hunter-Bell and Natoya Goule-Toppin were all vying for the victory but the latter two could do nothing as soon as the Olympic champion kicked for the finish.

Hunter-Bell edged out Hodgkinson to the world 800m silver medal in Tokyo – the pair clocked 1:54.90 and 1:54.91 respectively – but she was a distant second here and ran 1:58.33. Saint Vincent's Shafiqua Maloney placed third with 1:58.57.

There were a spate of record-breaking performances at the second edition of the Athlos NYC meeting and it was no surprise that Faith Kipyegon produced one of them.

The triple Olympic and five-time world champion ran the fastest ever outdoor mile by a female athlete on US soil, clocking 4:17.78 in the Big Apple. She was pushed by Gudaf Tsegay for a lot of the race and the Ethiopian came home second in 4:19.75.

Tara Davis-Woodhall, just one day after competing in the long jump qualification at Times Sqaure, won the final in spectacular style at Icahn Stadium.

The reigning Olympic and world champion once again produced a clutch jump to secure the victory and recorded a best mark of 7.13m (0.1) . To put that into perspective, it equalled her own world lead in the event and was the same distance that saw Davis-Woodhall top the podium in Tokyo.

The standout athlete from the entire meeting was Brittany Brown, completing the 100m/200m double and walking away with $120k in prize money. The Olympic 200m bronze medallist clocked 10.99 (1.4) in the 100m and then, even in the cold late-season conditions, recorded a personal best in the 200m with 21.89 (1.9).

Olympic 100m hurdles champion Masai Russell opened up proceedings on the track with a 12.52 (2.3) victory. Marileidy Paulino, who went third on the 400m all-time list with 47.98 in Tokyo, beat Salwa Eid Naser to the Athlos title and ran 50.07.

Founded by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, the women's-only track and field event attracted some of the biggest stars in the sport for the second year in a row.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who officially announced her retirement this week, was also a guest of honour.

Athlos will be expanding to a team-based women's track and field league with multiple meets in 2026.