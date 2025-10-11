British hurdlers with four golds at European Masters Champs

Great Britain move up to second in the medal table behind Germany in Madeira

On the second day of competition in the European Masters Championships on Friday, British hurdlers were in great form winning four golds in the first track finals at the magnificent Estádio do Centro Desportivo da Madeira.

They also won golds at 10,000m, the walks and the throws as Great Britain (11 golds, 12 silvers and 6 bronzes) moved up to second in the medal table behind Germany (15, 18, 12).

First to strike gold in the hurdles was M40 world runner-up Michael Louise whose 15.42/0.0 led home team-mate Stefan Wilcockson (15.77). In the very next race M45 world champion Mensah Elliott narrowly won in 14.97/0.4 from France's Mamadou Seck's 15.08.

Joe Appiah, who is both the world indoor and outdoor champion, had a clearer victory in the 100m hurdles in 13.96/1.3 from Germany's Markus Paquee's 14.27. Britain also gained a one-two in the women's 75 hurdles with little between Sally Hine (17.49/0.7) and Emily McMahon (17.53).

Neil Tunstall won M60 bronze in the hurdles in 15.70/1.1 with two other Brits Des Wilkinson (16.47) and Glen Reddington (16.48) in the top six. Netherlands' Wan Bakx won in 14.91.

Other hurdlers to place highly included Jodie Albrow (fourth in 12.30) and Lucinda Cash-Gibson (12.44) in the top five in the W40 80m hurdles won by Sweden's Jonna Tilgner (11.89).

Paula Williams (13.42/1.1) was fifth in the W50 80m hurdles. Jane Horder, the defending champion in the W65 100m hurdles, failed to finish after hitting the first hurdle hard and she sadly fractured her radius.

The first track race of the day was the W35-W50 10,000m at the smaller Camara de Lobos track.

US-based Ellie Stevens, fresh off her multiple wins in the World Indoors, impressively won the overall race by well over a minute in 35:23.49 and took W40 gold by almost five minutes.

The W55 and W60 combined 10,000m took place over a hour later by which time all shade had disappeared with it starting late due to a photo finish problem in the previous race. Clare Elms, who ran an European W60 record last month, built up a 35-second lead with just six laps to go but suffering from heat exhaustion was caught on the penultimate lap and had to settle for silver in 42:09.88 behind Austria's Sabine Hofer (41:29.76).

Britain's most successful masters thrower Evaun Williams won her second gold in two days as she secured victory in the W85 weight with a 9.79m throw, though she was the only competitor in her age group.

Andrea Jenkins, who won golds at this year's World Masters Indoors and last year's World Masters Outdoors and the previous Europeans again struck gold courtesy of a 18.59m throw which gave her a near two metre advantage.

Janet Smith was a clear second in the W60 weight with a 16.44m throw only beaten by Germany's Margret Klein-Raber's 17.37m.

Gareth Cook snatched bronze in the M55 hammer with a final round 51.36m with Darren Kerr fifth (48.85m) as Hungary's Zoltan Fabian (63.50m) won gold.

Glen Kerr was third in the M50 hammer with a 56.76m throw as gold went to Poland's Mariusz Walczak's 63.02m. Graham Holder was fifth (54.65m).

The final throws medal wasn't decided until 11.30pm over at the RG3 grounds in Funchal with Suzanna Wise a very close second with a 14.59m throw to Germany's Anja Schuppel's 14.68m.

Britain gained a one-two in the M75 5000m walk with Peter Boszko (31:09.28) heading Olympian Ian Richards (31:40.76).

Diane Brian won W70 silver in the 5000m walk with 31:27.44 behind France's Janine Vignat (30:11.38).

Susan Payne matched that in the W65 walk and her 31:10.01 was close behind Poland's Janine Luniewska (30:51.74).

Steve Allen was fourth in the M65 walk with 30:27.33. Roy Chambers placed fourth in the M35 decathlon with 5052 points while Ahmen Bilet was sixth M40 (4531) and Grant Stirling fifth M50 (5939).

John Wright looks like he could be ready to challenge the M65 400m world record in tomorrow's final as he eased to a semi win in 57.58 with world indoor champion Richard White next quickest with 60.27 as team-mates Stuart Lynn and Tennyson James also made the final.

Craig Carr (52.60) and Gavin Stephens (52.76) had the quickest times from the M45 semis and Lewis Robson (49.92) was quickest of the M35s.

Steve Peters (65.74) was second fastest overall in the M70 400m semis to Ireland's Joe Gough (64.60).

A guesting world record-holder Sue McDonald of USA was fastest in the W60 400m with 64.67 but she is ineligible for Saturday's final and Brits Lisa Thomas (67.79)/Virginia Mitchell (68.81) will go in to the final as fastest qualifiers.

Liz Amos was the quickest W45 qualifier with 61.00.