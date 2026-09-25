Kavanagh and Courtney-Bryant lead SportsShoes Podium Home Nations fields

Strong domestic fields will line up for the fifth edition of the SportsShoes Podium Home Nations 5km in Cardiff on September 27, with Jack Kavanagh and Melissa Courtney-Bryant among the leading names set to race in Bute Park.

The event will also incorporate the 2026 UK 5km Road Race Championships, with athletes from composite teams set to compete over the fast multi-lap course at Coopers Field.

Kavanagh heads the men’s entries with a 13:34 personal best for 5km, having established himself as one of the leading domestic distance runners in recent seasons.

The athlete, who won 5000m silver at the 2025 British Championships, will be joined by Finley Proffitt, who has a 13:49 best, while Andrew Penney and Joseph Tuffin arrive with 13:49 and 13:51 PBs respectively.

Charlie Bisley completes the leading quintet, with his 13:56 personal best adding further depth to the field.

Miles Clisham is also set to line up, with his 13:57 PB making it six athletes on the start list with sub-14-minute credentials.

Kavanagh is no stranger to the SportsShoes Podium series, having run his 13:34 5km PB at the Podium Festival in Leicester in March 2025. He will now return to the series looking to challenge for another victory in Cardiff.

The women's race is headed by Courtney-Bryant, who has a 15:27 5km best and will be looking to build on her increasing interest in road racing.

The Welsh athlete has enjoyed a long career on the track, particularly over 1500m and 3000m, but has raced more frequently on the roads over the past year. She arrives in Cardiff after a disrupted season due to a calf injury, but has continued racing since representing Wales at the Commonwealth Games.

Emily Haggard Kearney is the fastest woman on the entry list with a 15:13 PB, while Clara Evans-Graham follows with 15:34. Charlotte Dannatt, who finished fifth in last year's Home Nations race, has a 15:37 best, with Jemima Pearson completing the leading entries with a 15:45 PB.

The Cardiff course has already produced some quick times, with Jack Rowe's 13:32 from 2025 standing as the men's course record and Calli Thackery's 15:29 from 2023 remaining the women's mark.

With national titles also at stake, the latest SportsShoes Podium Home Nations 5km promises another competitive afternoon of road racing in Bute Park.

The event starts at 2pm on September 27. Watch the live stream here.