John Wright sets M65 100m world record as Britain shine at World Masters Champs in Daegu

With the team obviously much smaller than when it topped the European Masters Championships in Madeira last summer, Britain enjoyed plenty of success on the opening four days at a very humid Daegu, writes Steve Smythe.

Pride of place goes to John Wright who improved his world M65 100m record to 12.03.

He won by five metres but did seem to aggravate his hamstring with the 200m, 400m and relays to come. His previous world record was 12.15 in Derby last year and here he ran a championships record of 12.23 in his semi-final.

European champion Rob McHarg won the M60 800m by over seven seconds in 2:09.06.

The 1:48.32 800m performer David Proctor won the M40 800m by over a second in 1:53.59.

Sarah Roberts isn't yet on the same form as last year when she won world masters athlete of the year award but she won the W75 800m by 22 seconds in 3:12.56 and also won the 10km. Both times renowned American masters athlete Jeannie Rice took silver.

Britain's most successful ever masters 400m/800m competitor Virginia Mitchell easily won the W60 800m.

Another to add to her reputation was Evaun Williams, Britain's best ever masters thrower, who won the W85 hammer.

Alison Wilder needed a final-round 11.99m triple jump to regain the lead of the W35 event.

Douglas Graham won the M45 pole vault with a 3.75m leap.

Joe Appiah set a British M55 record in the long jump, taking silver with 6.12m behind Italy's Stefano Tari.

While many of Europe's top masters haven't made what is a very expensive journey for a 13-day championships, there have still been many notable performances mostly from non-Europeans, though the overall standard of the championships is very patchy in some events with fewer Europeans.

American Kenton Brown set a M80 world 100m record of 14.16 while Thailand's Somdanga Boonnok set a world record in the W70 80m hurdles with a 15.61 victory.

The 2024 world indoor bronze medallist (behind Duguma and Jemma Reekie) Noelle Yarigo, a five-time global outdoor championships semi-finalist, easily won the W40 800m in 2:10.55.

The 2008 Olympian Toyin Augustus of Nigeria came close to the W45 80m hurdles world record of 11.47 but did set a championships record of 11.53.

Jamaica's former 10.13 sprinter Ramone Branswell set a M35 championship 100m record of 10.44.

The 1986 Commonwealth bronze medallist Phil Spivey won the M65 hammer with a 56.80m throw.

The 1986 pole vault winner from Edinburgh, Andy Ashurst was fifth in the M60 decathlon.

The 1996 silver medallist James Beckford could only finish third in the M50 long jump while double world indoor 800m bronze medallist Joetta Clark-Diggs was a close second in the W60 100m.

On the roads, apart from Roberts, Madeleine Armstrong-Plieth won the W45 10km while Steve Allen won the M70 10km walk but was behind 1980 Olympian M75 runner-up Ian Richards.

World Masters Championships, Daegu, Korea, August 22-September 3 (results from the opening days below)...

Men

M35: 100 (-0.3): 1 R Branswell (JAM) 10.44

3000SC: 4 PETER BALL 10:32.26

M40: 800: 1 DAVID PROCTOR 1:53.59

M45: 100 (-0.6): 1 L Martinez (ESP) 11.06

HJ: 1 M Azami (JPN) 6.91/1.4

PV: 1 DOUGLAS GRAHAM 3.75

JT: 1 J Park (KOR) 57.09; 2 GAVIN JOHNSON ASSOON 56.78

M50:

LJ: 1 N John (GRN) 6.64; 3 J Beckford (JAM) 6.33

TJ: 4 GRANT STIRLING 12.28

M55:

800: 1 A Harris-Larasen (NED) 2:04.33; 2 STEVE BALDOCK 2:08.46

LJ: 2 JOE APPIAH 6.12/1.

M60: 100 (-0.6): 1 D Gibbon (USA) 11.74

800: 1 ROB McHARG 2:09.06

Dec: 5 ANDY ASHURST 5181

M65: 100 (0.6): 1 JOHN WRIGHT 12.03 (WR); 2 A Berger (AUT) 12.57

800: 3 DAVID CLARKE 2:20.22

2000SC: 1 D Lee (USA) 7:09.29 (WR)

SP: 2 ALLAN LEIPER 13.14

HT: 1 P Spivey (AUS) 56.80; 3 RAY BACON 42.20; 5 LEIPER 41.32

Dec: 1 V Zaniauskas (LTU) 7495

M70: 100 (-0.9): 1 G Zorn (GER) 12.87; 2 STEPHEN PETERS 12.91

HJ: 2 DAVID BLUNT 1.40

M75: 100 (-0.2): 1 M Kish (USA) 13.49; 2 JAMES LINDSAY 13.92

SP: 3 MARK WYNDHAM-JONES 11.35

HT: 2 WYNDHAM-JONES 40.02

M80: 100 (0.4): K Brown (USA) 14.16 (WR)

Dec: 1 J MacDermott (IRL) 4878

M85: 100: 2 ANTHONY TREACHER 17.64

M90: 100: 1 R Tseren (MGL) 18.29

800: 2 COLIN SPIVEY 4:21.67

Women

W35:

100 (0.2): 1 N Berridge (AUS) 11.81

TJ: 1 ALISON WILDER 11.99/1.4

W40: 800: 1 N Yarigo (BEN) 2:10.55; 3 SIAN LEWIS 2:18.98

TJ: 3 LUCIE VENABLES 8.88/1.1

W45: 80H: 1 O Augustus (NGR) 11.53

SP: 1 T Nasonova (UKR) 14.46

W55: 80H: 1 A Murphy (USA) 12.49

W60:

100 (1.0): 1 I Opitz (GER) 13.39; 2 J Clark Diggs (USA) 13.43

800: 1 VIRGINIA MITCHELL 2:34.14

5000: 1 S Gibbs (NZL) 19:59.24; 2 FIONA USHER 20:46.60

80H: 1 N Jakstiene (USA) 13.11

HJ: 2 EMILY MacDONALD 1.55

W65: 800: 2 CATH WHEELER 2:55.31

60H: 1 S Stagles (AUS) 13.46

2000SC: 1 J Wickham Essery (ESP) 9:03.71

W70: 80H: 1 S Boonnok (THA) 15.61 (WR)

W85: HT: 1 EVAUN WILLIAMS 27.45

Road

Men:

10km: 1 P Wanjiru (KEN, M40) 31:14

M50: 2 BRIAN WILDER 34:05

Women:

10km: 1 A Lund (USA, W40) 38:22

W40: 3 REBECCA LUXTON 41:51

W45: 1 MADELEINE ARMSTRONG PLIETH 41:23

W60: 1 S Gibbs (NZL) 42:23; 4 FIONA USHER 44:12

W65: 3 GWEN KINLOCH 47:34

W75: 1 SARAH ROBERTS 50:16; 2 J Rice (USA) 57:25

Men:

10kmW: 1 M Chin (HKG, M35) 47:24

M70: 1 STEVE ALLEN 66:13

M75: 2 IAN RICHARDS 62:41

Women:

10kmW: 1 V Denisselle (FRA, W40) 51:33