Jeremiah Azu enjoys flying start to world 60m title defence

British sprinter wins heat comfortably in 6.55 in Toruń and returns on Friday evening for the semi-finals and final.

It is 12 months since Jeremiah Azu won the world indoor 60m title for Britain in Nanjing and on Friday morning (March 20) in Toruń he got his title defence off to a fine start with an easy 6.55 heat victory.

"It was a good way to get a feel for the stadium," he said. "That was the fastest heat I’ve done in my life. I don’t want to disrespect anyone else but it was quite measured. I’ve just come back to do it all over again."

The 24-year-old plans to have a nap and spend some time with his family before returning for Friday evening's semi-finals and final where he aims to "complete the job".

Fastest qualifier was Trayvon Bromell of the United States – winning his heat just one hundredth ahead of Simon Verherstraeten of Belgium – with Jamaicans Bryan Levell (6.53) and Kishane Thompson (6.56) also looking good in their respective heats. Jordan Anthony, also of the United States, will likely figure on Friday night, too, and clocked 6.54 to win his heat.

Bromell said: "I felt really good during the race. I am in the kind of a shape I was in when I won the world indoor title in Portland 10 years ago. I have been struggling with injuries for the last couple of years but now I feel ready."

There was no joy for Azu's team-mate Jody Smith, though, as he placed fourth in Anthony's heat in 6.65.

"It’s my first time at a big event like this so a huge change compared to what I’m used to," he said. "You always want to do better but I’m really grateful for the experience. The experience is great and hopefully I can make more of these teams."

Christopher Morales Williams of Canada led the men's 400m heat qualifiers with 45.51 as European record-holder Attila Molnar of Hungary and world record-holder Khaleb McRae of the United States also qualifying for the semi-finals.