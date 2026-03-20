World Indoor Champs go to Odisha in 2028 and Astana in 2030

World Athletics names the venues for the next editions of the World Indoor Championships.

The 2028 World Indoor Championships will be held at the Kalinga Indoor Athletics Stadium in Odisha, Bhubaneswar, India, with the 2030 edition at the Kazakhstan Indoor Track and Field Arena in Astana.

The events were awarded during the 240th World Athletics Council Meeting held in Toruń, Poland, ahead of the World Indoor Championships.

The awarding of the 2028 World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships to Hefei in China was also among the decisions made.

World Athletics president Seb Coe said: “In awarding the next two editions of this storied championships to Odisha and Astana, I am delighted that the World Indoors continues to go from strength to strength, captivating audiences around the world, and that our next two hosts reflect our strategy of taking our events to emerging markets."

The 2028 World Indoor Championships will see India host a global track and field championships for the first time, from March 3-5 in 2028.

Odisha, the eastern Indian state on the Bay of Bengal, held the Asian Championships in 2017, while the state has also hosted a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meeting.