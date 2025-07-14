David Lenneman on the influence and impact of ASICS FrontRunner

We talk to David Lenneman – Global Team Captain of ASICS FrontRunner – on the power of community and the importance of mental wellbeing

United by their passion for movement and defined by the diversity of those involved, ASICS FrontRunner is there to inspire others. What began as a single team in Germany 15 years ago has now grown into a global running community with over 600 ambassadors from over 30 countries across the world.

The program is not just for elite athletes; it includes runners from all levels, from beginners to professionals and focuses on a supportive and include environment for all members. At ASICS FrontRunner, the thread that binds people together is the belief that movement can positively impact both the body and mind.

To learn more about ASICS FrontRunner, how it has grown over time and the work they do, AW spoke to their Global Team Captain David Lenneman. He explained why the program helps inspire others to get out and embrace the running lifestyle.

For anyone who doesn’t know much about ASICS FrontRunner, what is it and how did your journey lead to it?

ASICS FrontRunner is a global running community. We have over 600 ambassadors in over 30 countries across the world and one of our biggest strengths is our diversity. We have runners from all types of backgrounds, running shapes and levels.

My journey with the ASICS FrontRunner team started in 2017. The programme already began in 2010 in Germany and has evolved. But in 2017 the first team was put together in Sweden, I applied and became a proud ambassador for ASICS. It was my childhood brand as I used to run in ASICS kit when I was a kid!

I became a team captain of the Swedish team and then I was the community manager for Scandinavia and then for ASICS Europe. After a while, I was offered the role of Global Team Captain. I’ve experienced all the levels and that’s been beneficial.

How did it feel to be picked for Global Team Captain of ASICS FrontRunner and what does the role entail?

The feeling was of both pride and excitement. It was a daunting role because of the responsibility but with that came opportunity.

I handle a lot of direct communication with members and tell them about any information, activations or campaigns. I also organise the international team events. For example, if you were at this year’s Seville Marathon then ASICS had a comfort event and we had 100 FrontRunner ambassadors involved.

I also drive different aspects within the community like diversity, equity and inclusion. Plus mental health and wellbeing initiatives as well.

Have you got any stand-out moments at ASICS FrontRunner?

One absolute highlight was Pass The Spark - a relay we did from Cles, Italy, to Paris, France. It was an amazing experience involving ASICS FrontRunner members, friends of the brand and seven ASICS athletes – Nadia Battocletti, Richard Ringer, Laura Hottenrott, Maureen Koster, Diane Van Es, Bashir Abdi and Mekdes Woldu.

While they did not run with us (due to preparing for the Olympics), each station along the route was connected to an athlete one way or another. And they sent video messages to cheer us on.

Three of us ran all six days and each day around seven new runners joined us. On top of that, some of the legs were open to the public, and we were joined by lots of passionate runners who helped us to complete the relay. It wasn’t about time - it was all about teamwork and passing the spark of running.

What’s your journey in running and how did it lead to where you are now?

I’ve actually been running for as long as I can remember. I don’t think there’s one thing that’s inspired me but becoming an ASICS FrontRunner made me look back and realise what running actually meant in my life.

When I was kid, I liked to run but I now know that I was doing it because of the positive feeling it gave me in life, whether that was running in the schoolyard or in the woods.

I ran my first race when I was seven years old. I don’t remember too much of it and I just have pictures that my mum took of it. It didn’t go that well as I managed to trip, so it was quite a traumatic experience! I ended up almost last I think!

The next race I ran in was actually 33 years later at the ASICS Stockholm Marathon. That’s where I reconnected with running and started to understand what it meant to me as a person. I did it on the whim because one of my friends signed up for it.

I noticed that a sub-three hour marathon was something to aim for and I then discovered different training plans. I stumbled across the finish line in 3:04 and a TV crew actually interviewed me afterwards. My jaw locked after the marathon and it needed to get fixed in the medical tent because I was on stage later that evening!

How important is Sound Mind, Sound Body at ASICS FrontRunner?

Sound Mind, Sound Body to me is about that powerful connection between movement and mental wellbeing - running not just for the physical benefits but for the positive impact on mind. Today, with all types of stress, pressures and so on, running and movement can play such an important role when it comes to our wellbeing.

Since ASICS was founded in 1949, the mission has always been to help people achieve a sound mind in a sound body. And I’m proud of how ASICS shares this philosophy with the world to this day - through our athletes, meaningful campaigns and by continuously improving shoes and apparel to help more people move their minds.

And of course through the ASICS FrontRunner community, our ambassadors embody the Sound Mind, Sound Body philosophy in real everyday ways. While medals and times can be exciting and worth celebrating, it really is the incredible feeling you get from running that matters.

Running isn’t just about what time you achieve or how many likes you get on Instagram, it’s about a community and making it accessible. Bigger groups can initially be daunting but ours is a safe space.

There are so many amazing stories in the ASICS FrontRunner group. We’ve had members who were diagnosed with MS, who felt that life was tough, but through running, got stronger. They also overcame a lot of the hindrances that MS can bring. One member who had MS said ‘running was my second medicine’.

Another member, who was visually impaired and almost lost sight completely, found running and does it with a guide. They excelled and also increased their mental resilience over time.

You also have the everyday stories. For example, how do you navigate through life with stress? We’ve found that running has helped out balance the negative parts of life in a lot of ways.

You’ve worked with award-winning Consultant Psychiatrist Dr. Amit Mistry on initiatives in mental wellbeing? How did it go and what was the significance?

We don’t only celebrate our ambassadors when they’re achieving something but we’re also there for them in any challenges they might face.

So we support anyone if they are struggling with their mental wellbeing. This is at the heart and core of what we do.

We first had introduction sessions with Dr. Amit Mistry, which were open to anyone, so that people could get an idea of how the process worked. The feedback we received was so positive and members felt they had a safe space to open up.

It’s a confidential and on-demand service so that they can get mental health support if needed. Just that sense of knowing that this is available is incredibly powerful. That just adds to the atmosphere of the community.

What do you make of the general rise in popularity of running?

It’s incredible to see. Running is so unique because you’re mostly competing for yourself and the barrier of starting up is also getting lower and lower.

That makes it more inclusive over time. We at ASICS FrontRunner want to help promote the message that running isn’t just about performance, it’s about how it makes you feel. That’s for people all across the world.

What are the big ambitions for ASICS FrontRunner?

For the community itself, it’s to keep evolving and learn about new experiences and backgrounds.

Our general goal is to keep inspiring people to move for a sound mind in a sound body. That’s both our ambition and mission.