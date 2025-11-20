Gabriela DeBues-Stafford’s world final built in Edinburgh

After three challenging years, Canada’s 1500m star found new speed and purpose under Edinburgh's Global Endurance Project.

When Gabriela DeBues-Stafford crossed the line in the 1500m final at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, the moment felt almost unreal.

Three years had passed since her last global final at the Tokyo Olympics. Three years that had included setbacks and whispers that perhaps she had already run her best races. Yet here she was in a world final, clocking a sub-four-minute (3:59.65) performance and proving that she still belonged on the biggest stage.

“It’s still surreal when I think about it,” she said. “We actually framed my final’s singlet - it’s on the wall now. Every now and then we’ll just look at it and say, ‘We made a world final.’ I ran sub-four. It’s just crazy.”

Her return wasn’t the result of luck or nostalgia. It was the product of deliberate change – a new coaching setup, a fresh environment, and the bold decision to relocate to Scotland and join the Global Endurance Project at the University of Edinburgh.

At the end of the 2024 season, DeBues-Stafford was at a crossroads. Her husband and coach, Rowan, had only recently taken over her training, and both were looking for a step-up. The turning point, unexpectedly, came on a track in Victoria, Canada.

“Gabriela was doing drills one day, and Mark [Rowland] happened to be at the track,” Rowan said. “He stopped and said, ‘Right, let’s clean this up.’ Then he started demonstrating how he thought it should be done. We had a laugh, got along really well, and something just clicked.”

That moment evolved into a working relationship. When Rowland later accepted the position of Performance Endurance Head Coach at the University of Edinburgh, it suddenly offered a new direction for the couple. “We already knew we wanted to move back to the UK,” Rowan said. “It’s the centre of the athletics world - closer to meets, training camps, and competitive groups. And when Mark took that job in Edinburgh, it just made sense.”

So they reached out, half-jokingly at first. “We asked him for a coffee,” Rowan said, “Mark thought we just wanted to talk about Gabriela’s season plan. But then we said, ‘What if we came with you to Edinburgh?’ He was surprised, but open. He said, ‘Come visit and see what you think.’”

They did, and by March 2024, the decision was made. “The University was so supportive,” says Gabriela. “Mark’s vision for the group was clear, and the athletes there were positive and motivated. It just felt like the right place.”

The Global Endurance Project aims to create an elite endurance environment in Scotland – a programme that blends world-class coaching, access to sport science, and a collaborative athlete culture.

“They’ve given us access to everything – facilities, physio, strength and conditioning, and, of course, Mark’s coaching,” said Gabriela. “It’s nice to have that integrated setup where everyone’s connected and supportive.”

Long-term thinking has been essential. In 2024, DeBues-Stafford’s season’s best stood at 4:15.09. Just one year later, she ran 3:59.65 and reached the World Championship final. “Going from 4:15 to 3:59 in a year is a pretty good indicator that things are working,” she said.

Much of the success, the pair agree, comes down to working with Rowland, whose blend of world-class experience and approachable mentorship has shaped the group’s tone.

“He’s just great energy to be around,” said Gabriela. “He’s so knowledgeable and has so much experience as an athlete initially and now as a coach. He has guided athletes to do the things that I would like to do in my career.”

Rowan adds: “As a younger coach, I’ve learned so much from Mark’s sense of urgency. He knows that when you’re aiming for world finals, every week is precious. He doesn’t panic if a session goes wrong, but he is always looking at the end goal. That focus keeps the energy in sessions really high.”

That mixture of intensity and warmth is something both say defines the Edinburgh environment. “He jokes about being grumpy,” Rowan said, “but when an athlete gets a niggle, he goes straight into problem-solving mode. That’s when the ‘Mark the dad’ side comes out.”

The energy around the Edinburgh setup is also infectious. “It’s been fun watching the group grow,” said Gabriela. “Everyone’s lovely – we just had a team dinner last night. It feels like we’re building something together.

“It’s exciting having the difference of vibes. It’s not just about coming to the season in good shape and feeling optimistic, it’s about a real sense of momentum and growth across the board. It’s a fun balance.”

As winter training takes shape in Edinburgh, the tone in the DeBues-Stafford household is one of quiet optimism. “It’s been fun comparing this autumn to last,” Gabriela said. “It’s a much more pleasant experience.”

The next step is a possible short indoor campaign, targeting qualification for the World Indoor Championships. “I’ll probably do a couple of races - maybe one 1500m and one 3000m,” she said.

“Then we’ll see what my best event is for the indoor season. Hopefully having some successful events will also lead to more Diamond Leagues in the summer.” Beyond that, the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow loom large.