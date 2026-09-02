Diamond League final, Brussels: who, what and when guide

The Wanda Diamond League season comes to a close this weekend, with the world’s best athletes heading to Brussels for two days of action as the 2026 Diamond League titles go up for grabs.

The Allianz Memorial Van Damme, held at Brussels’ King Baudouin Stadium, takes place on Friday and Saturday (September 4-5), bringing the curtain down on the 15-meeting Diamond League season.

There is plenty at stake beyond the prestigious Diamond Trophy, too. For athletes hoping to compete at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest, victory in Brussels will secure an automatic place at the inaugural event, which boasts a $10 million prize pot.

And after two world records fell at last week’s meeting in Zurich – from Alison dos Santos in the 400m hurdles and Masai Russell in the 100m hurdles – there is plenty of reason to expect more fireworks in the Belgian capital.

So what should you look out for?

Duplantis and Karalis take their pole vault rivalry to another level

Mondo Duplantis has dominated the Diamond League for years, but this season has seen the emergence of a genuine challenger to his supremacy.

Emmanouil Karalis pushed Duplantis all the way in Lausanne before the Swede cleared 6.21m, and the pair produced another enthralling contest in Zurich last week. Karalis set a Greek record of 6.20m before Duplantis responded with 6.25m, with both men then taking aim at a would-be world record height of 6.32m.

Duplantis has won five successive Diamond League titles and will be looking for a sixth in Brussels. But Karalis has now shown that he is capable of making the world record-holder work for it.

With Duplantis having already raised the world record to 6.31m this year, another battle between the two highest vaulters in history could be one of the highlights of the weekend.

Dos Santos arrives as the man to beat

Alison dos Santos goes into Brussels as the newly crowned world record-holder in the men’s 400m hurdles.

The Brazilian produced one of the performances of the season in Zurich, storming to 45.80 to take 0.14 off Karsten Warholm's world record.

It was a remarkable performance from the 2022 world champion, who has now beaten Warholm in four of their five clashes this season.

Warholm is not in the Brussels field, meaning dos Santos will start as the overwhelming favourite. But after such a spectacular performance in Zurich, the question is whether he can come close to that extraordinary 45.80 again – or perhaps even go quicker.

Can Russell break 12 seconds?

Dos Santos was not the only athlete to rewrite the record books in Zurich.

Less than 40 minutes after his world record, Masai Russell produced one of her own, running 12.09 in the 100m hurdles to take 0.03 off Tobi Amusan's global mark.

The Olympic champion is now just one hundredth away from becoming the first woman to break 12 seconds over the sprint hurdles.

Russell has been unbeaten throughout the Diamond League season and arrives in Brussels in the form of her life.

Werro v Broeders-Bol

Audrey Werro and Femke Broeders-Bol have already produced some seriously quick 800m racing this season, and they meet again in Brussels with a Diamond League title on the line.

Werro has established herself as the woman to beat. The Swiss ran 1:53.70 in Zurich last week – the third-fastest time in history – having already clocked 1:53.80 in Paris earlier in the summer.

But Broeders-Bol, the former 400m hurdler, has been closing the gap in her first season over two laps. The Dutchwoman ran a national record of 1:55.41 when finishing behind Werro in Lausanne, before lowering it again to 1:54.71 in Zurich.

The pair have already shown they can push each other to big performances, and with Werro now just 0.42 away from Jarmila Kratochvílová's 800m world record, Broeders-Bol could be crucial to how fast this race gets.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen continues his comeback

Jakob Ingebrigtsen's 2026 season has been anything but straightforward. The European 5000m champion has secured a wildcard call-up for the 1500m Diamond League final and will be hoping to continue his return to form following almost a year out with an Achilles injury.

After returning to Diamond League competition in Silesia following his lengthy absence, Ingebrigtsen raced the 1500m again in Zurich last week, finishing fifth in 3:32.16.

He will now look to produce something closer to his best in Brussels, with Cole Hocker, the Olympic champion, among the major names standing in his way. Ethan Strand and Australia's rising star Cameron Myers also add further depth to the field.

With Josh Kerr already looking ahead to the first global 1500m meeting between himself and Ingebrigtsen at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship, Brussels provides the Norwegian with one final opportunity to lay down a marker before that huge showdown.

A high jump battle is brewing

The women’s high jump appears to be reaching a crescendo in the latter part of the season, with three of the event’s biggest names all in the mix in Brussels.

World champion Nicola Olyslagers won the preceding Diamond League meeting in Zurich with 2.02m, just shy of her personal best (2.04m), and will arrive in Belgium full of confidence.

But there is little to separate the Australian from Olympic champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh and fellow Australian Eleanor Patterson.

In Heilbronn last week, Patterson and Mahuchikh were embroiled in a thrilling head-to-head, with both clearing 2.00m. Patterson sealed the victory, however, clearing the height at her first attempt.

With all three set to meet again in Brussels, another fascinating battle will be on the cards.

Hunter Bell takes aim at another win

Georgia Hunter Bell faces another stern test in Brussels as she lines up in a world-class women’s 1500m.

The Brit has enjoyed a breakthrough season, most notably claiming European 1500m and Commonwealth 800m gold, and will now get the chance to test herself against another deep field.

Nikki Hiltz, Jessica Hull and Birke Haylom are among those entered, while a number of the world’s leading 1500m runners will be looking to end their Diamond League campaign with the title.

Hunter Bell has already shown she can mix it with the best, and another strong performance in Brussels would provide further evidence of her progress over the distance.

A stacked men’s 100m

There is no shortage of big names in the men’s 100m in Brussels. World champion Oblique Seville heads the field and will be looking to finish his Diamond League campaign with another victory, but he will have plenty of opposition.

American pair Christian Coleman and Trayvon Bromell bring a wealth of experience, while Australia’s Lachlan Kennedy and Nigeria’s Kayinsola Ajayi are both looking to build on impressive seasons.

Emmanuel Eseme will also be one to watch. The Cameroonian arrives as the Commonwealth champion after producing a Games record of 9.83 in Glasgow, where he held off Kennedy and Ajayi to take gold.

Wanyonyi looks to make it four in a row

Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Djamel Sedjati have produced some of the most exciting 800m racing of the season, and the pair meet again in Brussels with the Diamond League title on the line.

Wanyonyi arrives in Belgium after winning in Zurich last week in a world-leading 1:41.76, with Sedjati pushing him all the way in 1:41.83. The Kenyan Olympic champion has now won three successive Diamond League titles and will be looking to make it four in Brussels.

Wanyonyi’s performances this season have also brought him within touching distance of David Rudisha’s world record. His best of 1:41.11 leaves him just 0.20 away from the Kenyan great’s 1:40.91 mark.

Ben Pattison will provide the British interest, facing another opportunity to test himself against two of the world’s leading 800m runners.

Alfred and Hunt take on the women’s 200m

Julien Alfred and Amy Hunt headline the women’s 200m in Brussels, with both arriving off the back of impressive seasons.

Alfred, the Olympic champion, will start among the favourites, but Hunt will be full of confidence after a remarkable European Championships in Birmingham. The Brit made history by becoming the first woman to win four athletics gold medals at a single edition of the European Championships.

Hunt also finished second in the 200m at last year’s World Championships in Tokyo.

Success Eduan is another one to watch. Still young and gaining experience at this level, the Brit will have the chance to line up alongside two of the event’s leading names and gain valuable experience on the Diamond League final stage.

Timetable and results here.