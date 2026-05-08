CJ Ujah arrested for alleged crytpocurrency fraud

The British sprinter was one of 10 suspects arrested and later charged with conspiracy to defraud.

CJ Ujah, the double British 100m champion, has been arrested for alleged crytpocurrency fraud.

Following an investigation across Kent, Essex and London, ten suspects were arrested and later charged with conspiracy to defraud.

It is alleged the suspects were part of an organised crime group linked to a scam which involved phone calls to multiple victims, from people purporting to be police officers and cryptocurrency companies.

Victims are reported to have been tricked into sharing important security details, including seed phrases, before discovering funds stored in their crypto wallets had been stolen. One of the victims is alleged to have lost more than £300,000.

On Thursday (April 30) they were brought before Margate Magistrates’ Court. Ujah was one of seven suspects granted bail until his next hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on May 28.

Brandon Mingeli, who represented Great Britain in the 100m at the 2021 European U23 Championships, was also one of the 10 suspects arrested. He has been remanded in custody until the crown court hearing at the end of the month.

Ujah hasn't competed since clocking 21.20 for 200m at last May's Michael Johnson Invitational in Texas.

The 32-year-old, who boasts a personal best of 9.96 in the 100m, was banned for banned for 22 months after testing positive for two prohibited substances – Ostarine and S-23 – at the Tokyo Olympics - but he was cleared of intentionally doping.

His doping violation saw the British men's 4x100m quartet stripped of its Olympic silver medal. After returning to competition, Ujah reached the 100m semi-finals at the European Athletics Championships in Rome.

Ujah was part of the British men's 4x100m gold medal winning quartet – alongside Adam Gemili, Danny Talbot and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake – that beat the US at the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London.