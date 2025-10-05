Cambridge & Coleridge and Vale Royal triumph at English National Road Relays

There are first time winners in both the men's six-stage and women's four-stage ERRA National Road Relays at Sutton Park

ENGLISH ROAD RUNNING ASSOCIATION NATIONAL ROAD RELAYS, Sutton Park, West Midlands, October 4

It was all change in the senior races as there were first time winners in both men’s and women’s events whilst, in the younger age groups, Brentwood Beagles took both the under-15 and under-13 girls’ titles, with the rest being shared.

For the men it was Cambridge & Coleridge who finally made the top of the podium after three successive bronze medals whilst a young Vale Royal women's quartet upgraded their silver from last year to gold.

Storm Amy passed overnight but its strong winds still buffeted the runners throughout the day, although the threatened rain was mainly a passing shower.

Whilst the young athletes ran over their now traditional lap of 3.88km, the seniors were forced to race over a shortened leg, thanks to the Park Authorities installing a gate on the dog leg past the Jamboree Stone.

In an attempt to compensate, some distance was added to the seniors’ opening loop but the total distance was reduced from 5.847km to 5.47km, but with the women running the same distance as the men for the first time.

Men

The senior races were the last away with the men starting ten minutes ahead of the women, with 76 men’s outfits toeing the start line at Sutton Park.

First home was Keighley and Craven, as Joe Hudson repeated the medicine dished out in the Northern Road Relays two weeks earlier. His time of 15:46 would stand as fourth best as City of York’s Angus McMillan and Bristol’s Flynn Jennings chased him home.

“I ran with them and then went ahead at the top of the hill. I come from a mountain background,” Hudson explained.

Keighley stayed ahead for much of the trip down the loop before Joshua Hobbs briefly took Brighton & Hove into the lead after taking over from Ian Crowe-Wright and held second place at the change-over.

Bristol’s Jack Millar led the way on stage two, with Ted Higgins and Thomas Keen moving up for Tonbridge and Cambridge & Coleridge respectively.

Thanks to Dominic Jones, Cambridge and Coleridge had moved ahead by the half-way point. This was at the end of the (this year’s) shortened dog-lag. Jonathan Escalante-Phillips’ 15:45 split then compounded their lead, before stating: “I think we have a good chance (of winning)."

This was over a closing James Kingston, for Tonbridge, whose 15:34 leg was the second fastest of the entire afternoon. It was Jacob Cann however who produced the quickest leg, moving Western Tempo up ten slots to third after a 15:30 split.

James Teagle followed before Callum Elson anchored Cambridge & Coleridge to victory. Tonbridge, even with 40-year-old Ben Cole on leg five, just held off a fast-finishing Highgate for third.

This first win for Cambridge & Coleridge was welcomed by team manager Mark Vile, who was an international runner for Westbury in his younger days. “We have been building for this for 16 years," he explained.

Men (6x5.47km): 1 Cambridge & Coleridge 96:42 (N Mapperley 15:55, T Keen 16:25, D Jones 16:19, J Escalante-Phillips 15:45, J Teagle 16:10, C Elson 16:06); 2 Tonbridge 97:40 (A Howard 16:11, T Higgins 16:04, J MacDonald 16:47, J Kingston 15:34, B Cole 16:29, J Higgins 16:33); 3 Highgate 97:42 (F Grierson 16:10, J Allen 16:04, A Lepretre 16:24, P Chambers 16:31, R Poolman 15:49, C Cooper 16:33); 4 Bristol & West 98:01 (F Jennings 15:48, J Millar 16:17, D Rigby 16:47, M Campion 16:29, P Legrice 16:33, K Taylor 16:05); 5 Western Tempo 98:10 (D Gillett 16:19, L Davis 16:44, T Crockett 16:34, J Cann 15:30, D James 16:21, P Molloy 16:29); 6 AFD 98:34 (J Grace 16:02, A Pointon 16:43, L Stone 16:37, T Chandler 16:18, S Eglen 16:22, C Charlston 16:29); 7 Shaftesbury Barnet 99:04 (J Fisher 16:00, T Butler 17:36, L Dee 15:48, J Dempsey 16:12, D Evans 16:42, K Clements 16:43);; 8 Leeds 99:28 (J Bostock 16:25, J Sagar 16:26, J Connell 16:20, W Tighe 17:07, A Cole 16:46, R Allen 16:21); 9 Salford 99:39 (H Johnson 16:22, S Hopkins 16:45, G Beardmore 16:58, D Barratt 16:18, T Cornthwaite 16:36, A Chambers 16:38); 10 Herne H 99:47 (D Shaw 16:42, M Roberts 16:42, T O’Mahoney 16:45, S Branwell 16:11, T Austin 16:13, O Mills 17:03); 11 Bedford & C 1:40:10; 12 Norwich 1:40:35; 13 Kent 1:40:46; 14 Bracknell 1:40:51; 15 BRAT 1:41;24; 16 C&C B 1:41:37; 17 Newark 1:41:42; 18 Phoenix 1:41;50; 19 Birchfield 1:42;17; 20 Keighley & C 1:42:33

74 teams finished

Fastest: J Cann (W Tempo) 15:30; J Kingston (Ton) 15:34; E Escalante-Phillips (V&C) 15:45; V Brisley (NEB)/J Hudson (K&C) 15:46; A McMillan (Tork) 15:47

Women

Vale Royal advanced from second last year to secure the senior women’s title. They took the lead through Grace Roberts on stage two, after Sarah Dufor-Jackson had given the Winsford-based outfit a solid second spot on the opening leg.

Dufor-Jackson placed behind Lincoln Wellington’s Abbie Donnelly, who ran 17:42 – the quickest leg overall. “I took the lead at the start of the hill but the wind was coming in every direction", said Donnelly, who is preparing for the Frankfurt Marathon (October 26) and hopes to run inside 2:25.

Grace Roberts then took the lead for Vale Royal by the mid-race point, saying: "The wind was strong but I didn’t notice it on the way back.”

Behind, multiple winners Aldershot Farnham & District had moved up to second thanks to Kate Estlea-Morris’ leg of 18:29 but Darcy Murphy kept eventual winners Vale Royal head on the penultimate stage.

It was at that stage of the race that Bristol & West finally got into the act after a slowish start, with Charlotte Taylor running the fourth fastest split of 18:10 before Chelsea Baker's, with a 18:22 split, anchored them to second overall.

However, the title belonged to Vale Royal, as long-time servant – despite being still only 20-years-old – Holly Weedall ran a split of 18:22 to give the north a longed-for victory, with southern clubs having dominated the earlier races.

Weedall has a rich history of success at the event, having been part of the Vale Royal under-13 winning side in 2017, where she produced the fastest lap – as well as under-15 victories in 2018/2019, before winning the under-17 title in 2021. “This is the first time than any one of us has won a senior medal," she said.

Aldershot Farnham & District women have a long and proud record in this age group and took another medal with third after missing out on the podium last year.

Elsewhere, Lydia Turner produced the third quickest leg. Her club Birtley placed 26th despite her 18:02 leg gaining them 21 spots to sixth mid-race.

Even though there were a high number of entries in the three area championships and with no restriction on numbers of women's teams allowed to race, just 65 teams started.

Women (4x5.47km): 1 Vale Royal 74:48 (S Dufour-Jackson 18:00, G Roberts 19:04, D Murphy 19:19, H Weedall 18:22); 2 Bristol & West 75:07 (D Bruce 19:43, C Creak 18:51, C Taylor 18;10, C Baker 18:22); 3 AFD 75:48 (Millie Jordan-Lee 18:43, K Estlea-Morris 18:29, K Bingle 19:41, K Pye 18:53); 4 Team Bath 76:39 (T Nickell 19:18, A Wallace 19:13, A Gascoigne 19:35, L Rayner 18:31); 5 Leeds 77:00 (G Malir 19:12, C Van Zeist 20:18, E Curran 18:34, S Potter 18:54); 6 Lincoln Wellington 77:23 (A Donnelly 17:42, N Burns 19:44, E Taylor 19:54, R Harrison 20:01); 7 Belgrave 77:37 (A Barbour 18:49, S Hewitt 20:32, A Brooke 19:04, E Bradley 19:10); 8 Winchester RC 78:23 (H Hall 19:40, A Lane 18:59, E Johnson 19:41, E Willmers 20:01); 9 Herne H 78:24 (O Stillman 19:34, D Hey 19:48, S Grover 19:23, A Hobday 19:36); 10 Bedford & Co 78:35 (L Nicholls 20:00, R Murray 18:29, M Blizard 2014, L Kaye 19;50); 11 Charnwood 79:23; 12 Blackburn 80:38; 13 Cambridge & C 80:41; 14 Sale 80:48; 15 Belgrave B 80:59; 16 Chelmsford 81:19; 17 TVH 82:35; 18 WSEH 83:06; 19 Highgate 83:31; 20 Kent 83:43

55 teams finished

Fastest: A Donnelly (Linc W) 17:42; S Dufour-Jackson (Vale R) 18:00; L Turner (Birt) 18:02; C Taylor (B&W) 18:10; C Baker (B&SW)/M Harris (Chelm)/K Mhlanga (Herts P)/H Weedall (Vale R) 18:22

Young Athletes

Just as in the senior races there were first time winners in both men’s and women’s under-17 events, while Brentwood Beagles secured a double victory in the two youngest girls’ age groups. There was also a first-time win for Bracknell in the under-15 boys’ race.

It was St Mary’s Richmond who came from behind to take the under-17 men’s race, as Marcus Solomon and Daniel Jeffs preceded Tom Mythen’s 11:29 split on the anchor leg.

Mythen said: “I caught them, then was first for most of the race but I then heard them shouting out the names behind and had to sprint hard at the end.”

Earlier on, Mikey Bacon had led the opener for Rotherham with a split of 11:30. He said: “I led from 500 metres, then they overtook but I took it again with 1km to go.” Exeter Harriers followed St Mary’s through the field, thanks to Jasper Forty and Oscar Purchase, before Rory Barclay-Watt could not quite snatch gold up the final hill, despite a race quickest 11:23 leg.

For the under-17 women Chelmsford upstaged Lincoln Wellington by leading throughout after Ezrah Harrold had given them a winning start on stage one ahead of Windsor’s Tara Ferguson. Harrold said: “There were three of us in the group but I only took the lead in the last 300 metres.”

Isla Porter closed right up for Lincoln mid-race and her club all but took the lead on the final stage through Ellarose Whitworth. It wasn't their day though as Jorjia March finished the stronger for Chelmsford and victory was theirs.

Behind, Kitty Scott ensured an under-17 women’s bronze for Aldershot Farnham & District with an equal fastest 13:16.

Bracknell were also first-time winners after Elliott Langley-Abar gave them an opening leg lead that they held to the line. His 12:04 was the age groups’ fastest.

Brentwood Beagles have been a threatening presence in the two youngest age groups in the last couple of years and today was their day. Firstly, they totally dominated the under-13 race from start to finish, to hack a full minute from the age group race record with their Madison Kindler fastest overall for the second year in a row.

Then they just took the under-15 girls’ event after their Heidi Woodley had given them a solid second placed start, before Sophie Bickerstaff and then Summer Smith’s second quickest 13:16 sealed it.

Warriors Pentathlon chased them hard thanks to the Beddow twins Eve and Isobel, who narrowly took them ahead mid-race before Isla Yorke had to concede to Smith.

Earlier, Derby’s Olivia Lee had taken the fastest lap medal by ‘winning the opening stage in 13:12. She said: “I took the lead with 1km to go.”

Blackheath & Bromley are regular age group winners in these races and, here, the under-13 boys’ title was theirs, as Emery Aldridge finally took them ahead on the last stage, with the fastest lap time of 12:56.

The second-best time was set on the opening leg by Windsor’s Ben Welch with 13:08.

U17 Men (3x3.88km): 1 St Mary’s Richmond 35:12 (M Soloman 11:50, D Jeffs 11:52, T Mythen 11;29); Exeter 35:13 (J Forty 11:53, O Purchase 11;56, R Barclay-Watt 11:23); 3 Blackheath & Bromley 35:28 (J Hill 11:46, O Ward 12:04, J Scanes 11:37); 4 Tonbridge 35:55 (P Fitzmaurice 12:26, E Prendergast 11:51, W Bachelor 11:37); 5 Cambridge & Coleridge 35:57 (S McDonald 11:52, F McClennan 11:46, H Pearson 12:17); 6 Chiltern 36:10 (T Ford 11:37, J Holdsworth 12:20, E Johnson 12:12); 7 Rotherham 36:19; 8 Trafford 36:32; 9 Herne H 36:52; 10 WG&EL 36:53

74 teams finished

Fastest: R Barclay-Watt (Exe) 11:23; T Mythen (St Mary’s) 11:29; M Bacon (Roth) 11:30

U15 (3x3.88km): 1 Bracknell 37:32 (E Langley-Aybar 12:04, J Legg 12:28, E Cunliffe 12:39); 2 Swindon 38:01 (J Bryant 12:43, F Byrne 13:04, J Mayneord 12:12); 3 Hercules W 38:05 (J Fraser 12:46, M Harrison 12:58, T Creed 12:20); 4 Charnwood 38:15 (K James 12L13, H Fletcher 13:04, E Rudkin 12:57); 5 Beford & Co 38:26 (F Williams 12:23, T Harper 13:17, O Henderson 12:45); 6 London Heathside 38:35 (A Kirk 12:35, R Willis 13:42, C Nicholson 12:18); 7 Cambridge & C 38:41; 8 Cannock & S 38:45; 9 Brighton & H 38:54; 10 Portsmouth 39:05

75 teams finished

Fastest: E Langley-Abar (Brack) 12:04; T Cornthwaite (B&H) 12:08; T Hastings (Wake)/J Mayneord (Swin)/P Wayman (Bord) 12:12

U13 (3x3.88km): 1 Blackheath & B 40:11 (H Beeraje 13:39, Z Evans 13:35, Z Aldridge 12:56); 2 Shaftesbury B 40:18 (D Pascal 13:09, H Henderson 13:51, L Ward 13:17); 3 Chelmsford 40:29 (M Sanford 13:19, F Blacketer 13:39, D Law 13:31); 4 Reading 40:38 (W May 13:14, R Odlin 14:13, M Mazieres 13:11); 5 WSEH $1:40 (B Welch 13:08, H Gunn 14:11, R Webb 14:19); 6 Abingdon 42:36 (Z Pritchard 14:04, J Lindsay 14:12, S Coles 14:19); 7 Warriors Pentathlon 42;45; 7 Liverpool 42:48; 8 Herne H 43;10; 9 Salford 43;15; 10 North Somerset 43:24

63 teams finished

Fastest: E Aldridge (B&B) 12:56; B Welch (WSEH) 13:08; D {Pascal (SB) 13:09

U17 Women (3x3.88km): 1 Chelmsford 40:47 (E Harrold 13:16, A Shipton 13:50, J March 13:41); 2 Lincoln Wellington 40:55 (I Porter 13:39, M Grant 13:31, E Whitworth 13:43); 3 AFD 41:04 (O Garcia-Davis 14:12, S Coppola-Johansen 13:35, K Scott 13:16); 4 Rotherham 42:11 (M Schofield 13:59, G Turner 14:19, G Igoe 13:53); 5 WSEH 14:12 (T Ferguson 13:19, G Colley 14:00, R Street 14:52); 6 AFD B 42:27 (K McBride 14:02, R Robertson 13:54, K Ealden 14:29); 7 Cambridge & C 42:53; 8 Chelmsford B 42:55; 9 Stoke 43:02; 10 Wells 43:36

41 teams finished

Fastest: E Harrold (Chelm)/K Scott (AFD) 13:16; T Ferguson (WSEH) 13:19

U15 (3x3.88km): 1 Brentwood Beagles 41:02 (H Woodley 13:25, S Bickerstaff 14:20, S Smith 13:16); 2 Warriors P 41:06 (E Beddow 13:41, I Beddow 14:00, I Yorke 13;24); 3 WSEH 41:36 (Z Allen 13;55, T McCrabbe 14:08, K Gorman 13:32); 4 Chelmsford 42:20 (I Kehoe 14:06, A King 14:05, E Kelly 14:07); 5 Chelmsford B 42:48 (L Sanford 13:52, I Elda 14:14, B Cooke 14:41); 6 Sale 43:17 (R Heywood-Young 14:16, M Boyer 14:34, B Soper 14:26); 7 AFD 43:19; 8 Hallamshire 43:30; 9 Wreake & Soar Valley 43:34; 10 Liverpool 43;42

68 teams finished

Fastest: O Lee (Der) 13:12; S Smith (B’wood) 13:16; P Guest (AFD) 13:23

U13 (3x3.88km): 1 Brentwood B 41:38 (S Davis 13;44, L Esterhuysen 14:28, M Kindler 13:25); 2 AFD 44:31 (E Jones 15:00, E Walmsley 15:01, D Goodeyde 14:28); 3 S London 44:36 (G Shade 14:33, I Errington 15:19, S Lange 14:44); 4 Portsmouth 44:52 (L Jones 15:15, B Harrison-Jones 15:04, E Fowler 14:32); 5 Lincoln Wellington 44:56 (M Porter 14:44, H Gossiel 15:51, H Norris 14:20); 6 Warriors P 45:11 (P Boden 15:12, J Rogan 16:01, D McIver 13:56); 7 Shrewsbury 45:31; 8 Herne H 45:49; 9 Hallamshire 45:51; 10 St Edmunds Pacers 45:57

50 teams finished

Fastest: M Kindler (B’wood) 13:25; S Davies (B’wood) 13:44; D McIvor (Warriors) 13:56