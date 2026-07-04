Brandon Miller produces incredible kick to beat Cooper Lutkenhaus

The Brooks Beasts Track Club athlete, who trains with Josh Kerr, stormed down the home straight to secure the victory in Oregon.

Brandon Miller secured his third consecutive 800m victory with a storming last lap to win at the Prefontaine Classic (July 3).

The 23-year-old clocked 1:43.68 to triumph at Hayward Field and came all the way back from ninth on the final lap.

All eyes were on Cooper Lutkenhaus, the 17-year-old who became world indoor 800m champion back in March, but he was second with 1:44.62. The teenager had not lost an 800m this season – including wins at both the Oslo and Stockholm Diamond Leagues – but he had no response to Miller's late charge.

Miller produced a similar type of performance when he won the 800m at last month's Los Angeles Grand Prix, overtaking multiple athletes on the home straight to come home in 1:43.94.

One of those was Josh Kerr and the pair train together at Brooks Beasts Track Club, with Kerr aiming to break Hicham El Guerrouj's world mile record of 3:43.13 at the London Diamond League on July 18.

A tactical two-mile race saw Parker Wolfe triumph at Pre Classic. In an intriguing battle at Hayward Field, the 2024 NCAA 5000m champion clocked 8:10.13 and edged out Germany's Mohamed Abdilaahi (8:10.34 PB) and Grant Fisher (8:10.96).

Before lockdown the Friday night used to be called 'The Distance Night' and featured high-calibre athletes that weren't involved in official Diamond League events. After a few years where Pre Classic became a one-day meet, the Friday night has now returned and features a range of events, not just distance running.

One of those was the men's hammer throw, with Ethan Katzberg producing the performance of the first day in Oregon. The Olympic and double world hammer throw champion threw a world lead and Diamond League record of 83.33m to win, ahead of American Rudy Winkler's 81.12m. That was Katzberg's fourth best mark in his career.

The other notable performance came from Jamaica's Dejanea Oakley, who followed up her 400m success at the NCAA Track and Field Championships last month – she ran a collegiate record of 48.79 – with a victorious 49.64 to win over one lap at Pre Classic last night.

Rhasidat Adeleke marked her return to 400m racing last night with a run of 52.26 for ninth. The Irish 400m record-holder (49.07) and European silver medallist hadn't raced over one lap since last year's edition due to injury.