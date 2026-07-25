Noah Lyles storms to sub-9.8 mark in New York City

The Olympic 100m champion equalled the time he secured in Paris two years ago.

Noah Lyles laid down a marker ahead of the World Athletics Ultimate Championship (September 11-13) by storming to his 10th US sprints title in New York City.

The Olympic and 2023 world 100m champion secured the win with 9.79 (0.8), replicating the mark that saw him win the gold medal in Paris two years ago.

Lyles proved that he was in the kind of shape to rival that time after running a narrowly wind-aided 9.76 (2.1) to win his semi-final in the Big Apple.

Against the likes of Ronnie Baker, Kenny Bednarek and Christian Coleman in the final, Lyles was just too good and ran away from the trio in the last 50 metres.

Barely anything could separate Baker and Bednarek as the pair both clocked 9.88 – Baker's best mark in the 100m for five years. Coleman placed fourth with 9.93.

"I'm still the world's fastest man," Lyles said afterwards. "Last Thursday in practice I ran a hand time 9.6, so I knew a 9.7 was coming soon." He will now compete in the 200m and, on this form, could run one of his fastest half lap races since obtaining the US record (19.31) in 2022.

Sha'Carri Richardson proved that she will be a contender in Budapest in two months by winning the 100m in a season's best of 10.77 (0.9).

The 2023 world 100m champion secured her global crown in Hungary and will be full of confidence going into the second half of the season after a dominant display on home soil.

Richardson had clocked a wind-aided 10.78 (2.6) in her semi-final but produced her best in the final, leaving the field well behind her in the closing stages.

She has now gone under 10.8 seconds for the 100m on three occasions this season, with the other two times being 10.79 (Prefontaine Classic) and 10.77 (Star Athletics Sprint Series).

Kayla White and Tamari Davis completed the podium in New York City with respective marks of 10.90 and 11.00.