Boonson completes sprint double as Yavi and Yan strike gold in Nagoya

Puripol Boonson completed a sprint double at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Sunday, equalling the Asian 200m record while Olympic steeplechase champion Winfred Yavi and javelin world leader Yan Ziyi both struck Games records on a rain-hit "Super Sunday" for the hosts.

Puripol Boonson backed up his 100m victory earlier in the week with an Asian record-equalling 19.88 (-0.3) in the 200m, completing the sprint double at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Sunday, while Bahrain's Winfred Yavi and China's Yan Ziyi both broke Games records in the steeplechase and javelin.

Boonson had already served notice with a Games record 20.10 in the 200m's preliminary round, before completing the double in the final. It capped a remarkable week for the Thai sprinter, who won the 100m in a Games record 9.90 – the country's first Asian Games champion over the distance in 48 years, since Anat Ratanapol in 1974 and Suchart Jairsuraparp in 1978 – to move to second on the Asian all-time list. His 200m victory came ahead of China's Huang Youwen (20.45) and Japan's Soshi Mizukubo (20.56).

China's Chen Yuanjiang won the 110m hurdles in 13.15 (0.8), defeating the fancied Rachid Muratake of Japan (13.29) and John Cabang of the Philippines (13.48).

Chinese Taipei's Fu Chao-Hsuan won the high jump on countback from India's Sarvesh Anil Kushare, both clearing 2.25m, with South Korea's Woo Sang-hyeok third on 2.21m.

Yuma Maruyama took the decathlon title for Japan with 8123 points, ahead of China's Chen Xinghua on 8012, while world cup champion Hayata Katsuki won the marathon race walk for the hosts in 3:03:36.

There was fast-finishing form elsewhere too: 17-year-old world U20 silver medallist Taiju Goto led the 400m hurdles heats in 48.60, heavy favourites China (38.41) and Japan (38.71) headed the 4x100m relay heats, and Uzbekistan's Anvar Anvarov leapt out to 8.00m (0.5) to top long jump qualifying.

Olympic champion Winfred Yavi won a fast 3000m steeplechase in a Games record of 9:04.36, ahead of Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto (9:06.82) and India's Parul Chaudhary, who clocked a national record of 9:08.67 in third.

Diamond League champion Yan Ziyi needed only her first attempt to set a Games record of 70.46m in the javelin – her second-best throw ever and second 70m-plus effort – to beat Japan's Haruka Kitaguchi (62.70m) and Sae Takemoto (62.15m).

Singapore's Shanti Pereira won the 200m in 22.78 (-0.2), ahead of 17-year-old 100m champion Chen Yujie of China (22.93), while Japan's Mako Fukube won the 100m hurdles in 12.74 (-0.2) from team-mate Hitomi Nakajima (12.78).

China's Huang Yingying won the long jump with 6.55m (0.3), and Kazakhstan's Yasmina Toxanbayeva took the marathon race walk in 3:22:20.

In the 400m hurdles heats, the UAE's Mariam Kareem – fourth at last year's World U20 Championships – clocked a national record and world U20-leading 55.14.

Earlier in the Games, Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser produced one of the highlights of the meeting, running a Games record of 49.20 to win the women's 400m by a clear margin from Iran's Zara Zarei Manoujan (52.38). In the men's event, Thailand's Joshua Atkinson set a Thai record of 44.90 to take gold ahead of Suleiman Abdulrahman (44.99) and Japan's Joseph Nakajima (45.22).

Japan's Ichitaka Yamashita won the men's marathon in 2:10:49, with India's Sawan Barwal second in a PB of 2:11:37 – India's first marathon medal in 44 years. Bahrain's Shitaye Eshete took the women's title in 2:27:31, ahead of China's Ciren Cuomu (2:27:43).

In the field, China's Su Wen won the men's triple jump with a Games record of 17.42m, while Iran's Mohammad Reza Tayebi threw a Games record of 20.81m to win the shot put ahead of India's Tajinder Singh (20.64m).

Bahrain's Nelly Korir added another Games record in the women's 1500m, winning in 4:04.50 from China's Li Chunhui (4:05.50).