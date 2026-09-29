Alice Braham and Kirsty Longley set W50 age group bests as autumn half-marathon season hits full swing

Braham improved her own W50 half-marathon best in Ealing, while Longley broke a 14-year-old British W50 10km record in Knutsford, as road races took place up and down the country.

For news from the Vitality London 10,000, see here.

Coverage of the South of England Road Relays is here, the Westminster Mile here and Podium 5km in Cardiff here.

EALING HALF-MARATHON, London, September 27

Alice Braham, 50, comfortably took the women’s race and did so in a new W50 age group best of 77:24.

The time beat her own mark of 77:48 set at Wokingham in February and Braham said: “I am so glad to have bettered my half time from Wokingham. I wonder what I could do on a pancake flat course.”

Overall: 1 O Way (ESM) 67:48; 2 G Grassley (Belg) 68:28; 3 D Krasucki-O’Dowd (69:27; 4 M Harrison 69:45

M50: 1 A McCarron (QPH) 75:50

M60: 1 P Holley (New J) 86:42

Women: 1 A Braham (Ealing E, W50) 77:24

W55: 1 R Moran (Edmon) 84:20

BARNES GREEN HALF-MARATHON, West Sussex, September 27

James Baker has won this race more times than he cars to remember but, at the age of 49 the Chichester Runner notched up another in 73:48, albeit some four minutes slower than his first win here in 2006.

Overall: 1 J Baker (Chich R, W45) 73:09

Women: 1 A Harris (Phoe) 90:02

BURE VALLEY 10, Aylsham, Norfolk, September 27

Overall: 1 S Peck (Norw) 52:37; 2 P Arnold 53:21; 3 O Rees (Ips J) 53:39

M50: 1 M Dann (Norw) 60:51

M55: 1 T Marshall (R Next Sea) 57:53

Women: 1 G Buchanan (NNBR) 64:35; 2 L McDonnell (Wym, W45) 65:31

FOLKESTONE HALF-MARATHON, Kent, September 27

Overall: 1 W Zerom (Ashf) 70:14

M60: 1 K Klidzia (Folk) 87:53

Women: 1 C McAughtry (Ton, W50) 87:35

HANNAY 5, Oxford, September 27

Overall: 1 M Lock (W’stock) 25:48

M40: 1 D Blake (Wit) 25:59

M50: 1 J Bolton (W’stock) 28:09

Women: 1 N Roebuck (Wit) 30;15

W45: 1 K Daniels (Eynsh) 33:14

KNUTSFORD 10km, Cheshire, September 27

Bryn Lawrence took the men’s race in 30:29 and Kate Ward, in her first outing of the year, the women’s in 33:14 but there was a British age group best in fourth place.

Kirsty Longley targeted the race to break the British W50 best for 10km and said: “It was hard in the wind but think I just about did it.”

Her 34:58 beat Fiona Matheson’s 14-year-old previous mark by 11 seconds.

Looking forward to more UK best times, Longley added: “I have a free entry for Manchester Half which I entered last year before my torn meniscus. I find half’s a long way, however I got my 75:05 PB at Manchester four years ago, so I am tempted to give it go but have not trained for it but I’m sure I could get round.

“Then I am focusing on the top flight series which I am currently in 2nd place and then, if selected, will give the British & Irish Masters race a go in Ireland.”

Overall: 1 B Lawrence (Salf) 30:29; 2 F Conway (Orion) 30:50; 3 A Doyle (Vale R) 31:01

M50: 1 A Pickford (Alt) 34:17

M55: 1 S Crossman (Glossop) 36:54

M60: 1 R Evans (Alt) 38:00; 2 B Evans (Congle) 38:51

Women: 1 K Ward (Vale R) 33:14; 2 S Dufour-Jackson (Vale R) 33:56; 3 L Charlton 34:44; 4 K Longley (Liv PS, W50) 34;58; 5 R Burns 35:54

W50: 2 G Keane (Saddle) 40:42

W55: 1 K Hamilton-Ryan (Macc) 40;19

LARKING GOWAN IPSWICH HALF-MARATHON, Suffolk, September 27

W35 Daisy Glover was only a few seconds outside her best when taking the women’s race in 73:38.

Overall: 1 C Gibbens (Ton) 68:13; 2 B Barber (Ips H) 69:30; 3 S Boreham (P’pridd) 70:30

M60: 1 M Allen (Ips J) 84:26

Women: 1 D Glover (Fram, W35) 73:38

W50: 1 A Carter (L Goat) 95:33

ROBIN HOOD HALF-MARATHON, Nottingham, September 27

Overall: 1 D Bishop (HUUB) ^7:56; 2 S Roberts (Retf) 68:37; 3 O Hitchcock (St Ed) 69:09; 4 J Holland (Notts) 69:46; 5 T Fawden (High) 70:41

M45: 1 D Ball (R&N) 75:10; 2 D Hawley (L Eaton) 76:43

M50: 1 T Leahy 79:09

M55: 1 N Hughes (Chilt) 78:00

M60: 1 J Hunt (Beest) 83:45

M75: 1 D Oxland (Notts) 1:42:55

Women: 1 A Kaas 83;48

W50: 1 R Nkoane (Chilt) 95:26

W55: 1 J Brown (Notts) 99:05

W65: 1 S Pinder (Heanor) 1:47:54

SHEFFIELD 10km, South Yorkshire, September 27

Overall: 1 L Cossham (Hallam) 31:55

Women: 1 C Frankland (W End) 36:03

SHREWSBURY HALF-MARATHON, Staffordshire, September 2

Overall: 1 J Cann (W Tempo) 69:25

M65: 1 S Willacy 94:52

Women: 1 J Cooke (Shrews, W50) 88:37

SWINDON HALF-MARATHON, Wiltshire, September 27

Overall: 1 B Cole (Swin, M40) 70:30

M45: 1 Z Adem 77:15

Women: 1 H Herman-Bonaer (Totton, W40) 83:36

WINDSOR HALF-MARATHON, Berkshire, September 27

Overall: 1 J McMurray (St Alb) 67:26; 2 H Smith (Soton) 69:2; 3 A Gladley (VP&TH) 71:30

Women: 1 L Locks (AFD, W45) 84:09

W60: 1 J Carnaffin 1:43:42

BATTERSEA PARK HALF-MARATHON, London, September 26

Overall: 1 D Nolan Croy) 68:02; 2 J Brockman (THH) ^8:08; 3 T Lefroy (B&W) 68:42; 4 T Boardman Ileigh) 68:47; 5 D Taylor (Clap) 70:37

Women: 1 S Brushett 82;44

W50: 1 Y Dore (Dulw R) 94:11

DORNEY LAKE HALF-MARATHON, Buckinghamshire, September 26

Overall: 1 G Eccles (Belg) 69:58; 2 W Anderson (Belg) 70:08; 3 W Gardner (Belg) 70:22

M65: 1 M Slaney (BMH) 85:42

Women: 1 T Kay 86:33

LAST FRIDAY OF THE MONTH 5km, Hyde Park, London, September 25

Overall: 1 J O’Mahoney (Camb H, M45) 16:37

M60: 1 S Corfield (SoC) 18:25

M70: 1 I McKie (E Lon) 21:25

Women: 1 S Glencross (E&E) 18:31

W45: 1 G Carter-Collins (Ashf) 19:23

W50: 1 A Farrell (Tun WR) 20:27

W55: 1 S McDonald (S Lon) 19:35

W60: 1 R Baker (Camb H) 22:48

W65: 1 J Davies (Read RR) 24:17; 2 V Lovelock (Edmon) 24:45; 3 A Morris (Rei P) 24:57

W70: 1 A Sanders-Reece (Serp) 26:23