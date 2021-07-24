Popular thrower wants to become No.1 Brit of all-time in his event but first he wants to make the Olympic final in Tokyo

It might not come this month in Japan, but Scott Lincoln definitely has his sights on the long-standing British shot put record.

Many regard Geoff Capes’ 21.68m set in Cwmbran in 1980 as the official mark, although Carl Myerscough threw an unratified 21.92m in Sacramento in 2003.

This year Lincoln threw further than 21 metres for the first time with 21.28m in the Czech Republic to go No.3 on the UK all-time rankings. So he is getting close. But which mark does he regard as the one to beat?

“I think of Geoff’s record as the official one,” he says. “But I just want to beat them both and then there’s no question about it.”

He adds: “To put shot put fans at ease and give them one name (as British record-holder) would be exciting.”

The 28-year-old from North Yorkshire continues: “I can see things in my training and technique where I can improve to do that. There is a lot of strength to be gained too. I definitely think I’m in with a shout in the next year or so.”

Firstly Lincoln is focused on making it through the shot put qualifying on August 3 in Tokyo to reach the Olympic final on August 5. “I’m really excited to be in this environment and to see what I can produce,” he says.

He has received around 2000 messages from well-wishers since being named in the GB team for his first-ever Games. He is full of confidence and optimism too.

“It’s everything I thought it would be,” he tells AW via video from Japan. “I thrive in this camp environment and being around other athletes but this is the next step up. We’re at the Olympic Games. It’s crazy.”

He knows he is in one of the toughest events of the Olympics where the favourite, Ryan Crouser, set a world record this year.

“The shot put scene in the world right now is incredible,” Lincoln says. “To manage to be qualified in that field is a massive buzz for me. When I last looked at the world rankings I was 16th in the world and that’s mental if you think what the standard is.

“I feel I’ve been improving year on year but so has the standard of shot putting generally and I think I’ve been a little bit behind the curve. But I’m getting toward the top of that curve now and can hopefully keep improving and push for bigger and better things in the near future.”

Lincoln believes if the Games had been held last year he would have had a great chance of qualifying anyway but, saying that, the extra year delay has done him no harm. Indeed, he thrived during the lockdown periods.

He made his own throws circle with an old piece of netting and a wooden stop-board and in addition to using his own weights he got back to basics and worked on his strength and technique with help from his York-based coach Paul Wilson via video.

“I actually quite enjoyed it,” he says looking back. “I didn’t use my car for two or three months so I realised how much time I had spent travelling (pre-pandemic). It was a big eye opener at how basic you needed the set up to be to be able to train to the same level. I also had more time to sort my diet out so I was eating really well and I’ve carried that on.”

Lincoln broke the 20-metre barrier for the first time in 2019 with 20.01m in Brno and he achieved his first 21-metre throw at the same Czech Republic venue this year. He also finished third in the European Team Championships in Poland and won his 12th national title this summer.

All this has been achieved in recent years while working part-time for his dad’s building company, although that could end next winter if he manages to secure Lottery funding.

The only work he will do in coming days will be in a throws circle in Japan. Meanwhile his dad will be back home glued to the action on TV.

“My dad was on about throwing a small party of friends and family at the house. Everyone is just wanting me to do really well. I’ve been overwhelmed with the kind messages I’ve had.”

There will be a big celebration if he makes the final and an even bigger one if he one day claims the British record.

