US sprints talent on collecting medals and taking the long-term view when it comes to Olympic glory

Erriyon Knighton is only just getting warmed up. Off the back of a brilliant 2022 season, where he claimed a maiden world 200m bronze medal, was victorious in a Diamond League for the first time and also recorded a personal best of 19.49, the Tokyo Olympian delivered again in 2023.

Still aged just 19, Knighton improved on his World Champs performance in Oregon last year with a 200m silver medal in Budapest in August this year, became US champion over the distance and went sub-20 seconds on eight occasions.

For the AW International Under-20 Male Athlete of the Year, everything is about the process and there’s still a long way to go.

How do you feel when you look back on 2023?

The silver was better than my bronze [in Oregon] last year but, more than that, I improved on the circuit and learned how to be more prepared. In Budapest I ran the rounds better and was more ready for the final. Being younger, it took a lot out of me in Oregon so I feel I was prepared for that this time round.

Oregon was my backyard and that made it a little bit easier for me. I’d run in Hungary before [at the Gyulai István Memorial in 2021, 2022 and 2023] so I feel like a lot of people from Budapest already knew me.

The fans loved track and field. Once I started to run I didn’t hear any of the noise but it’s when I get close to the finish that I hear the crowd.

Two world medals at the age of 19 is good progress!

The way that I think about it is that a lot of people only get one so to have two at 19 speaks for itself. The work that I put in, I definitely deserve what I’ve got. Going forward I want to keep getting more medals because that’s how you stay relevant.

With Paris 2024 almost upon us, what does the Olympics mean to you?

Going into an Olympic year, I’m just trying to get my first [medal]. Any colour would be a huge accomplishment. This will be my first ever time in Paris. At the last Olympics in Tokyo, I was just 17. Paris will be a much more regular Games. It’ll be exciting. I know they had a Diamond League this year in Paris where the crowd was good so it’s pretty cool to hear the fans are behind it!

What was your reaction to Noah Lyles’ comment about the NBA, how winning it doesn’t really make you a ‘world champion’ and the reaction to it?

That’s his opinion. There is a sense that it is true but that’s not what people in the US want to hear! They’re diehard fans. It’s a bit like overseas where you guys love soccer.

However, US teams are national and not world champions. To an extent, I get the argument because some of the best basketball players come to play in the US.

An Olympic gold medal, that’s where you’re world champions because you’re facing every country and unit as a team from all over the world.

How do you feel about your journey so far from when you started out in the sport?

I started out as a 15-year-old so next year will be five years since I started running track. Everything has been fast because the seasons go so quickly. You don’t really think about it that much until you’re done with the season. I’m just soaking everything in with the experience I’ve had so far because you’ll never get that back. I’d been playing [American] football my whole life but when I started track I thought I could be one of the greats.

How’s the relationship between you and your coach Mike Holloway?

Now I’m based in Gainesville and not Tampa, I’m with Coach Holloway full-time. We’re taking the process real slow and not trying anything out of the ordinary. I’m not in a rush. I’m doing everything I’m supposed to be doing at my age and I’ve already exceeded expectations. When my time comes, I’m going to pull the trigger and get everything out of me. I’m just enjoying the sport.

You ran 46.15 over 400m this season. What’s your thought process about the distance?

It was a decent race but next year I’ll probably try and run it a bit more, maybe three times? It’s just whatever my coach wants me to do. He says he wants to add it in a bit more so we’ll see.

I’m a bit stuck in the middle now because I can run the 100m and 400m. My main one is the 200m.

I think the 400m can help me a lot with my 200m and I think if I actually run it off just pure talent, I can run like 44.3 or something like that. If I trained properly for it and ran it at the US Championships and then at the World Championships I believe I could run a 44 flat.

If I excel in the 100m, then I’m not running the 400m. But if I excel in the 400m and run it a couple of times, then who knows? But the 400m is hard!

After Paris 2024 will come a home Games at LA 2028. You’ll be 24 then so that must excite you?

I’m ready. I like the idea of Paris 2024 but I’m looking at 2028. Everybody running fast now will be almost 30 and potentially on the way out. Some people can still peak then but a lot don’t run those fast times.

That will be my Olympic Games. I’m at the right age, the fittest I’ve been in my life and it’s home for me in LA! I’ve got to get through Paris first, however.

» This article first appeared in the December issue of AW magazine, which you can read here